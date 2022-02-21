 Skip to content
(Science.org)   Big tobacco and fast food vendors rejoice at news covid survivors have a 72% higher risk of heart failure after 12 months, and covid is poised to become the greatest risk factor for cardiovascular disease   (science.org) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OK, if you predicted that COVID would produce future severe injury/illness, please raise your hand.
 
tennyson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But myocarditis! Experimental! Her emails!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was talking with the neighbor the other day who is in her 60s. She says when she gets older he's gonna start smoking again and eating McDonald's because fark it. I figured I just go straight to heroin.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Better than getting untested gene therapy.

(Question: how many billion successful administrations of a therapy with no side effects are required before it is no longer experimental?)
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"bUT mUh fREEDumBzz!"

*clinches chest and falls over*
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw a couple buying all their week's groceries at an organic food mart this morning. Their car had a sign on it that said "THE COVID 19 VACCINE IS A BIOWEAPON."

/yes, infowars.com
//please proceed.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snocone: OK, if you predicted that COVID would produce future severe injury/illness, please raise your hand.


But, but, it's just like the Flu!  It only has a 1% fatality rate, which means it's not that bad!!  Warglebargle!!

But seriously, anyone who actually bothers to pay attention to medical reviews knew from the start that Covid had more in common with the Measles (a respiratory disease that leaves behind permanent health issues) than with The Flu (a temporary condition in all but the most rare cases).

Covidiots to downplay this news in 3...2...1...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But I was told only the vaccinated would die within 5 years because not tested and reasons.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if that is because Covid damages your cardio health, or if you are an anti vax Republican you already had a 72 percent increased risk of heart disease because of the smoking and fast food?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

snocone: OK, if you predicted that COVID would produce future severe injury/illness, please raise your hand.


Who knew a new virus that no human body had seen before August 2019 would have long-term side-effects?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do the vaccines prevent this damage when vaccinated get infected? Curious if they looked since they are using VA patients should be easy to compare groups especially with this statement,

"Nor do researchers know how the virus orchestrates this long-term damage."
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These are people who never understood "flatten the curve". They are they very same people who, in some cases, sucked up millions of dollars of care and time putting immense strain on the system.  The very strain the "flatten the curve" campaign sought to ameliorate.  They are, therefore, double, if not triple hypocrites and the very worst among us.
 
