(Twitter)   Fart is trending. Discuss   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tom Segura Mom FARTS on Camera (Hilarious)
Youtube TWyhbF2O2KA
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's Fart.com.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We can't discuss on Twitter, because the author turned off public replies.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

grokca: It's not news, it's Fart.com.


My ex-gf's little girl was convinced that was the website I kept mentioning.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I predict:

"Poop is coming out now" will trend shortly.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: grokca: It's not news, it's Fart.com.

My ex-gf's little girl was convinced that was the website I kept mentioning.


Probably safer for her to go there than here. This place eats farts for breakfast.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My persona used to be young, audacious & unique - honest.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farting Preacher 2020 Compilation (Try Not To Laugh Challenge)
Youtube vQyxLuXjfBE
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
oldfarthenry, your time has come
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Brazenly blowing butt burps beats becoming bloated.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why not? It's been that kind of decade.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...i dont trust this
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fortunately, I have my Covid mask on...  Wait. I can still smell it and yet I dealt it not.
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's his fault isn't it...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/shamelessly stolen from another thread
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rudemix: [YouTube video: Farting Preacher 2020 Compilation (Try Not To Laugh Challenge)]


I had you farkied as a person of good taste, and this does not disappoint.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.gifer.com image 512x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's enough internet for today
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So TFG is no longer banned from the site?
 
Mogani
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can half guarantee that half of that is probably the powertrip morning show from kfan and the half ass morning show from 93x.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
snarted!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only peasants fart

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: My persona used to be young, audacious & unique - honest.


Dammit, Henry.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ok, I'll add:
blog-cdn.dogbuddy.comView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I deeply apologize. I ran out of food and all I had left were boiled eggs, sauerkraut, and raw broccoli
I'll take all the blame
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Crop dusts Walmarts.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: [Fark user image image 400x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What did Giuliani do now?
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 minute ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
