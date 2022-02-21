 Skip to content
(Irish Independent) Ukrainian mum Alisa hopes she'll never have to use her gun skills, does not want her family name used in the article but is fine with huge photo where she displays her guns
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unpopular Opinion : Everyone mentally capable of doing so should have basic firearm training. If only because everyone should know how to disable a firearm and render it safe in an emergency. If you don't have that training you won't be able to do that quickly. Even if you never own a gun, you should know how one works. And be able to load and unload it in a pinch. Things happen and its best to be prepared.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pro-Russia Ukrainian gals have guns too...

Can WWIII be chicks-only, or at least have some Ladies Night battles?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, she's a good-looking 38. Good looking 28 for that matter.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope Putin doesn't invade.

I hope that if Putin does invade, it's not successful, thanks to the Ukrainian military with support from NATO.

On the other hand, if Putin does invade and is successful, I hope it does show all the ammosexuals in the US that your heavily modified AR-15 with 500 rounds of ammo isn't going to stand against a modern military in a modernized country, where you can't hide in caves and move undetected all the time.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The pro-Russia Ukrainian gals have guns too...

Can WWIII be chicks-only, or at least have some Ladies Night battles?


Just think of the uniforms

Turbo Cojones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The pro-Russia Ukrainian gals have guns too...

Can WWIII be chicks-only, or at least have some Ladies Night battles?


I'm more impressed with the one exhibiting trigger control and not sweeping everyone she passes.

Plus Benelli M4?
 
JAGUART
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ukrainian mum Alisa ignites Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia says.
 
sundown57
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
no wonder Putin wants to invade Ukraine, I do too, now
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
goodncold
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The pro-Russia Ukrainian gals have guns too...

Can WWIII be chicks-only, or at least have some Ladies Night battles?


no need for guns then...just a kiddie pool full of jello.

/fine...I will let myself out.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The pro-Russia Ukrainian gals have guns too...

Can WWIII be chicks-only, or at least have some Ladies Night battles?


Can't wait for the Wikipedia article.

"In the spring of 2022, NATO successfully implemented their counter-offensive, Operation Spearmint Rhino..."
 
drewogatory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Damn, she's a good-looking 38. Good looking 28 for that matter.


Hmm. Sounds like I need to invade Ukraine myself.
 
