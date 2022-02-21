 Skip to content
(MSN)   "Dear Lord, Please accept my application for Eternal Life. My resumé is as follows"   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I should do that, and see if the Haunted Mansion can come up with a grave for me with a phrase like these:

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
oldweasel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Application denied, not enough of the right keywords
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
God: It says here that you were a priest....but *shuffles papers*... I'm not seeing any documentation for that.
Me: Oh, I think that's a misprint. I listened to Judas Priest.
God: uh-huh. And you gave to the poor?
Me: Yep. I gave poorly
God: And I see you studied theology?
Me: sure did. Ask me anything about Malcolm-Jamal Warner.
God: Ok....well we'll review this and get back...look let me be honest here. You might have better luck at our competing agency.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Indeed...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thank you so much for your interest in the afterlife here at Heaven, and for taking the time to come in and meet with the team last week. Unfortunately, someone else has filled your spot, we hope you can find somewhere else in your afterlife. Thank you again for all your thoughts and prayers. We wish you the best of luck in all your future endeavors.

Sincerely,
Jebus
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dear Sir or Madam:
We regret to inform you that your application for heaven was received after the deadline for new applicants.
We have put you on the waiting list. You should hear from us in approximately 3000 years.

Thank you for your patience;
Heaventown, Ltd.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ooh, sorry, should have posted to HeavIn, you get more leads on positions in the afterlife that way
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All farkers are welcome in heaven. Stupid farkers, ignorant farkers even mother farkers. Repented farkers have a place reserved as do drunken farkers. Heaven accepts all farkers. Just don't be an evil farker or you'll be farked.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A Letter From God
Dear Humanity: I don't mean to be rude, but would you all be so kind as to shut the f**k up? Even in my omnipotence, I lack the means to express how deeply, profoundly bored I am with you and your endless snivelling. Your hubris and sense of entitlement boggles even my infinite mind. I should have let you perish the last time you screwed up, and you can be sure I'll never lift another of my mighty fingers to save you from your own stupidity again.
Just as an example, it has recently come to my attention that, among other absurdities, many of you actually think I care what you do to each other with your naughty bits. Are you for real?
Heres some truth for you: You are not "divine beings" - not in any sense of the word. You are smelly, quarrelsome, incredibly vain hairless apes. I don't know what the hell I was thinking when I created you (to be fair, the Evolve-o-matic is a rather unreliable piece of hardware, and you can't always predict what it will spit out), but let's just say that you are far from my best work.
Get the f**k over yourselves.
And as far as prayer - I put that on voicemail a long time ago - and I just dump it every millenia or so.
Do you seriously think I'm going to listen to that crap? "Make Julio truly love me!" - "Cure my mother's cancer!" - "End war and hunger!"
On an on and on until I want to fry your whole friggin' planet with a supernova.
And that last one REALLY pisses me off. You want to end war? How about you stop killing each other over shiat a dog would know better than to fight over, you jackwagons?
You want to end hunger - how 'bout you give each other some food now and then, you stupid bastards? It's not like I didn't give you abundance far beyond any of your petty, pointless needs.
Seriously - I don't f**king care, and quit caring long ago.
I gave you everything you need to establish this "Heaven"* place you're always yapping about, all by yourselves. So do it, you lazy cocksuckers!!!

* As far as "Heaven" - do you honestly think I'm going to bring any of you up here to live with me after you kick it? So you can f**k up my home the way you've f**ked up yours? Think again.
And no, Lucifer doesn't want you either. He's a man of wealth and taste, for shiat's sake! Do you think he wants to hang around with a bunch of louse-ridden monkeys that can't find their asses with both hands in broad daylight?
How 'bout "No".
I gave you a good long lifetime - make something out of it, like the one or two percent of you who are worth shiat already do.
In conclusion - just shut the f**k up. I'm not listening.
Sincerely yours, God.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dear Applicant,
For every great posting, there are many great applicants. We regret to inform you that, despite your qualifications, we have decided to move upward with another candidate. Unfortunately, we cannot as your letter requests, "make sure does[sic] 72 virgins are waiting" or "tone down that white shate[sic]". We feel strongly that further consideration won't be warranted, but we wish you luck in future ventures!

Sincerely,
...
 
