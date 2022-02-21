 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   No one ever said the Jan 6 rioters were intelligent. Literally, no one has ever said that. Case in point, this guy   (masslive.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, United States, Vincent J. Gillespie, Law, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield, Massachusetts, Appeal, Parking, law enforcement  
•       •       •

967 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2022 at 10:05 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
well, he's a bit of an athole isn't he
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: well, he's a bit of an athole isn't he


Dammitsomuch...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why we need an inheritance tax. Dumbass trustafarian had nothing better to do all day than rant about his rights as a sovereign citizen and research the latest conspiracy theories.

Idle hands make for a huge jerkoff.
 
Klivian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm just shocked he isn't a cop
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He can't do like normal people do and just not pay the tickets?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Riot ≠ Insurrection
 
Valter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: "living off his inheritance"

There it is.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"He has interesting theories about the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and about the world's hidden power structure," Contrada wrote. "He will be glad to share them with you if you ask."

100:1 says he would be happy to share them with you if you did not ask
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Weird I had to look this up yesterday. Town of 12k Atholes in Masatwoshiats, named after an old region in Scotland that once had an earl. So, there was and Earl of Athole, apply the accent as needed.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA: "He has interesting theories about the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and about the world's hidden power structure," Contrada wrote. "He will be glad to share them with you if you askmake eye contact or are stuck in the same elevator as he is."
 
efefvoC
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: "He has interesting theories about the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and about the world's hidden power structure," Contrada wrote. "He will be glad to share them with you if you ask."

100:1 says he would be happy to share them with you if you did not ask


He'll also happily tell you about them if you ask him not to. Basically, avoid conversation with this person at all costs.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He is accused of gaining control of a police shield as he approached the officers, which he then used to ram the law enforcement officers, continuing to scream "traitor" and "treason" at the police. He also grabbed a law enforcement officer by the arm and attempted to pull him into the crowd, officials said.


"Blue lives matter unless they get in my way or I don't feel like obeying the law"
 
pheelix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TFA says he got an engineering degree while living off his inheritance. I wonder what kind. Electrical? Chemical? He's a 9/11 conspiracy theorist with deranged political beliefs and a sovereign citizen. He held so much of a grudge over a $15 parking ticket he took it all the way to the state Supreme Court. And he's gonna get a slap on the wrist for trying to drag a cop into an angry mob during a failed attempt to overthrow the US government. Ladies and Gentlemen, I believe I have identified our next Unibomber.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All of these people have some form of mental illness or another, or they are flat out stupid as cat-shiat, or both. Nothing else could explain why a person would look at Donald Trump and think he was smart, healthy, looking out for the little guy, correct in all his statements and conspiracy theories except being stupid and/or insane.

You don't have to be insane and/or stupid to be a conservative Republican. That can be explained by their racism and sexism and hypocritical christian beliefs and that kind of thing. But loving trump and following Q and arguing a $15 ticket to the state SC level, and that type of behavior is a sure sign one is stupid and crazy. Fatness, lethargy, and overall mental malaise is assumed in either version of the conservative.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: well, he's a bit of an athole isn't he


Masshole. The term is masshole.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pheelix: TFA says he got an engineering degree while living off his inheritance. I wonder what kind. Electrical? Chemical? He's a 9/11 conspiracy theorist with deranged political beliefs and a sovereign citizen. He held so much of a grudge over a $15 parking ticket he took it all the way to the state Supreme Court. And he's gonna get a slap on the wrist for trying to drag a cop into an angry mob during a failed attempt to overthrow the US government. Ladies and Gentlemen, I believe I have identified our next Unibomber.


He's too fricken lazy to be the Unabomber. Kaczynski at least lived the life he preached, in his wooden hut in Montana with no amenities. This loser can't even manage that, taking a traffic ticket to the highest court in the state because he can't be arsed to park between the lines.

He's the kind who'd blow himself up trying to assemble a firecracker.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"In a profile on Gillespie in 2012, The Republican's Fred Contrada wrote that Gillespie, who was living in Greenfield at the time, had earned an engineering degree and living off his inheritance."

Another example of the blue collar worker who has been forgotten by the elites in their ivory towers and subsequently abandoned by globalism. He's not deplorable, he just wants to be heard. We need to understand why he feels the way he does and interview more people like him in diners across America.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mostly what I expected but he does need one of those Trumper goatees.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
living off his inheritance

I have never, ever met a single person living off an inheritance that wasn't a complete waste of oxygen.  And I've met plenty.  They're all insane.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You're Dizzy, Gillespie.

/nuthin
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.