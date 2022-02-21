 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Alternatively, don't leave your science fair project so close to the street that someone might think you're curbing it   (nbc-2.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Windowsill pie is delicious
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twice a year at our old place, the city picked up big trash items. One spring, somebody stopped and helped themselves to all the potted flowers and garden decroations mrs edmos used to landscape around the mailbox.

So twice a year we picked all of that up and put it on the porch for a week because people are really that stupid.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean, this person is from San Diego so I would think that you would know well enough that if you put something unattended at the end of the driveway on a weekend, that is the latino batsignal for "you are welcome to have this and please come pick this up".    At least that is how it works in Texas.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: ...'Her 4th grade son, Gabriel, is the reigning champion of his school's science fair.'

May be worth investigating what last years 2nd place winner was up to during this...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone else getting the vibe that little Gabriel had little to nothing to do with these science projects and it was one or both of his parents doing all the work?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I mean, this person is from San Diego so I would think that you would know well enough that if you put something unattended at the end of the driveway on a weekend, that is the latino batsignal for "you are welcome to have this and please come pick this up".    At least that is how it works in Texas.


Same here in the Chicago suburbs.  I once put a water heather (1/4 full of water since it plugged and I couldn't get it fully drained) at the end of my driveway and it was gone before I had a chance to get the box of cut off copper pipe out there 15 minutes later.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I mean, this person is from San Diego so I would think that you would know well enough that if you put something unattended at the end of the driveway on a weekend, that is the latino batsignal for "you are welcome to have this and please come pick this up".    At least that is how it works in Texas.


Not sure where you got San Diego but this happened in Other Texas, the penis shaped one.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I put my sister out on the curb one time. Nobody took her, though, proving that she's very undesirable.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It could have been worse. The wookie could have been bent.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Curbside placement is universal for "Free".

/kids toys are exception unless clearly marked "free" because kids.
//More than once have been tempted by a lawnmower at the curb, but it was obvious someone was just using it and didn't mean to give it away.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"They set up their oven and cupcake at the end of the driveway around 1:20 p.m. Melissa said she went inside to grab her phone and when she came back out she said the oven and pastry were gone."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Curbside placement is universal for "Free".

/kids toys are exception unless clearly marked "free" because kids.
//More than once have been tempted by a lawnmower at the curb, but it was obvious someone was just using it and didn't mean to give it away.


No, it is not. If there were any doubt, they could have knocked on the door and asked. There is no legal basis for it.
Your driveway is your driveway. If you park your car too close to the road, doesn't mean you are giving it away.
Hopefully that fat piece of shiat gets what's coming to her.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Anyone else getting the vibe that little Gabriel had little to nothing to do with these science projects and it was one or both of his parents doing all the work?


huge vibes, the mom even says "We've been working on it..." which to me implies, she's doing somewhere between most and all of it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I once put out an old CRT computer monitor and wrote "does not work" on it with sharpie and someone still took it. They will take almost anything.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oddest thing I've had picked from the curb before trash ran was an old gnarly cat piss and puke stained cat climber.  Half the carpet had been clawed off.  Gone in less than two hours.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: So twice a year we picked all of that up and put it on the porch for a week because people are really that stupid.


Stupid?  Well, possibly - but that's straight up, "We can get away with snagging this shiat if they catch you just say you thought they were putting it out as trash."
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I mean, this person is from San Diego so I would think that you would know well enough that if you put something unattended at the end of the driveway on a weekend, that is the latino batsignal for "you are welcome to have this and please come pick this up".    At least that is how it works in Texas.

Same here in the Chicago suburbs.  I once put a water heather (1/4 full of water since it plugged and I couldn't get it fully drained) at the end of my driveway and it was gone before I had a chance to get the box of cut off copper pipe out there 15 minutes later.


Yeah, live in the southwest burbs and always have everything that's metal out early the day before our garbage day because I know the "Metal Man" will be patrolling the neighborhood. More than happy to help an honest guy make honest money for his family, plus the stuff isn't thrown in the landfill.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Petite Mel: Curbside placement is universal for "Free".

/kids toys are exception unless clearly marked "free" because kids.
//More than once have been tempted by a lawnmower at the curb, but it was obvious someone was just using it and didn't mean to give it away.

No, it is not. If there were any doubt, they could have knocked on the door and asked. There is no legal basis for it.
Your driveway is your driveway. If you park your car too close to the road, doesn't mean you are giving it away.
Hopefully that fat piece of shiat gets what's coming to her.


The actual law varies a lot depending on where you are.  Some places it's flat out illegal to touch the stuff if you're not the trash pickup people, some places if it's at the curb it's free game.  Sane people ask if there's no signage/it's not otherwise indicated to be free.  What happens depends on the law where they are
 
pheelix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Anyone else getting the vibe that little Gabriel had little to nothing to do with these science projects and it was one or both of his parents doing all the work?


I remember when my kids were in 4th grade getting a selection of different projects they could do for science class. A solar oven might have even been one of them. My son decided to do one on the density of air changing with temperature. It involved a test tube with a small balloon on it and a couple large containers of water. One hot, one very cold with ice in it. When he tested it, he'd put the tube in the hot water and the balloon perked up just enough to look like a tiny little boner. He was so proud. When he put the test tube in the cold water, it went limp. To which I made my one and only contribution.... "And that, my son, is what they call shrinkage!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That will make a nice bed for some of the crazy hoarders 100+ cats.

As long as she doesn't place it too close to a window.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I mean, this person is from San Diego so I would think that you would know well enough that if you put something unattended at the end of the driveway on a weekend, that is the latino batsignal for "you are welcome to have this and please come pick this up".    At least that is how it works in Texas.

Not sure where you got San Diego but this happened in Other Texas, the penis shaped one.


Yeah, no idea where I got san diego from.    I guess I just got as far as "left at the end of the driveway" and moved on :)
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm being cynical but my guess is that some other 4th grade kid in the same school put together a science fair project as well and that kid's mom decided to increase her kid's chances to win
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I periodically troll the alleys here looking for scrap wood to use in projects. It's surprising how much of that I find, probably most of which is junk from ongoing construction or demolition.
 
