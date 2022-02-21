 Skip to content
(NBC Miami)   Kill your Dad? That's probation. Yup, Florida   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Assault, Dr. Rafael Azulay, Murder, 67-year-old Asher Azulay, Domestic violence, Manslaughter, battery charges, Hilliard Moldof  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great. Let a deranged murderer out on the streets.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: deranged murderer


Redundant?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Great. Let a deranged murderer out on the streets.


You see deranged murderer, Florida sees a voter.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was really good in the Iron Man movies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poena_cullei
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That asshole needs to be sent back just for what he did to his girlfriend.
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Great. Let a deranged murderer out on the streets.


That's DOCTOR Deranged Murderer, thank you very much.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe his dad had it comin'.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is firing a gun at person even a crime in Florida?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Great. Let a deranged murderer out on the streets.


Florida is full of lunatics. In many parts of Jacksonville at night you can hear random gunshots at night, sometimes people firing off entire magazines. Usually no one is arrested.

Growing up as a kid I liked to watch the news and assumed that a few murders a day is just a normal thing in most cities. Incredibly, this is not actually the case - when I got the chance to go to other, less violent areas, the cops aren't showing up to a dozen crime scenes in a single weekend.
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He shot and killed his father.

Plus:
Azulay had also been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening his mother, as well as two battery charges in a March 2018 incident involving his girlfriend.

And he got community service plus probation for manslaughter? WTAF? Someone get paid off? Who the hell approved this shiat? His mother deciding to protect her deranged son is all it took?  Christ. Sack the DA and the judge.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Moldof says he does not believe his client is dangerous."


Willing to back that up asshole?

Lets say that any future violent crime he commits lands you in jail for an equal amount of time.

Now, is he dangerous?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Is firing a gun at person even a crime in Florida?


Depends on if they were slinging custard at you.
 
JS64
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, maybe he'll find Jesus while he's in, get out and become a mega-church pastor and fleece Republicans out of their hard earned money. You know, the New American Dream.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Great. Let a deranged murderer out on the streets.


Like forced psychiatric care at least!
 
indylaw
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who can take the sunrise
sprinkle it with meth
Wrestle with a gator but avoid the jaws of death?
The Florida Man
The Florida Man can
The Florida Man can because he mixes beer with rum and runs through Disney World nude.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

indylaw: Who can take the sunrise
sprinkle it with meth
Wrestle with a gator but avoid the jaws of death?
The Florida Man
The Florida Man can
The Florida Man can because he mixes beer with rum and runs through Disney World nude.


A song parody that actually does meter right?  Today, I regret I have but one click to give
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He'll be back.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He has money. Laws don't apply to him the way they do to poors and *shudder* Negroes *shudder*
 
