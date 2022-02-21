 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Queen returns to light duties, while The WHO produces amazing sound   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Sick, light duties, Queen's medical team, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, English-language films, Monarchy of the United Kingdom, Queen's eldest son, Heir apparent, Westminster system  
•       •       •

65 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2022 at 10:20 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Valter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No heavy lifting for a week or so?

What actually is that job? I could do it. Hire me.

/i don't actually have anything against the royal family or royalty in general unlike most muricans
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll wait until the Supremes make a ruling.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a shame the royal family has become when the Queen has been put to work on light duty.

/How many lightbulbs can a queen with COVID change in a day?
//Only one but England has to invade a Phillips LED factory first.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Charles is on to plan B then:

MORE POISON
Youtube DckGotoquLw
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.