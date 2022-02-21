 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Vladimir Putin tells Uncle Joe to keep spinning around on the White House lawn, warns that its too early to discuss holding a summit on the Ukraine crisis. Apparently more war planning is needed   (nypost.com) divider line
72
    More: Followup, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Moscow's resistance, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russian strongman, President Joe Biden, potential plans, President Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Feb 2022 at 9:36 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What, so Vlad's going to launch an attack and totally prove the Americans right?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The more they stall, the better for everyone.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know what's great about being old? I just had a ten minute conversation with a woodpecker that was hammering one of my locust trees which would coming crashing down upon my house. He won the aurgument and kept on pecking despite singing a couple of tunes to me.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, all those people a week ago saying he wouldn't. Where do opinions stack up today?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Do you know what's great about being old? I just had a ten minute conversation with a woodpecker that was hammering one of my locust trees which would coming crashing down upon my house. He won the aurgument and kept on pecking despite singing a couple of tunes to me.


Nice story, gramps. Maybe don't mix bourbon and ovaltine this early in the day tho.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I really don't know what Putin is thinking here.

Is it that he cannot afford a loss in backing down? Or is it his personality doing it?

He's wasting a lot of money saber rattling for no reason if he isn't planning to attack.

He's not going to get away with another Crimea, I don't think. He must know this, or he'd have attacked already.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: What, so Vlad's going to launch an attack and totally prove the Americans right?


Yesterday they announced a special meeting of the Russian security council

Today they staged a faked video of 5 soldiers and 2 armored infantry units "invading" Russia...

Then they continued shelling their breakaway republics.

Now the leaders of the breakaway republics say recognize us.

At the security meeting, they talk about being invaded, needing to save the breakaway republics, and how Ukraine doesn't even want the Donbass.

This is all within the 12 hour "deadline" at lot of the intel community expects- Feb 22nd at 4am was thought to be invasion day, fascinating how it's all going according to plan... almost like the spooks knew what they were talking about.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: So, all those people a week ago saying he wouldn't. Where do opinions stack up today?


ItS aLl BeCaUsE tHe Us LiKeS nAtO
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Interesting subject.
Nothing from a legitimate publication available?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You're just not seeing The Narrative!  Only those of us who are streetwise in geopolitics can see The Narrative!

Biden and the media are making Putin prepare to invade just so it looks like Putin is preparing to invade!

Also, America dropped an atomic bomb on Japan.  Therefore, Americans can never oppose war without being hypocritical.  Whatabout that?!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Do you know what's great about being old? I just had a ten minute conversation with a woodpecker that was hammering one of my locust trees which would coming crashing down upon my house. He won the aurgument and kept on pecking despite singing a couple of tunes to me.


Did he then laugh derisively at you?

Ha ha ha HA ha!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you're not shiatting bricks you're not paying attention.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Do you know what's great about being old? I just had a ten minute conversation with a woodpecker that was hammering one of my locust trees which would coming crashing down upon my house. He won the aurgument and kept on pecking despite singing a couple of tunes to me.


Did he sing "Heh, heh, heh, HEHHHH, heh! heh, heh, heh, HEHHHHH heh" ?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Better to hold the summit after tomorrow's invasion.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But what is Biden really trying to distract us from?

/s
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: AlwaysRightBoy: Do you know what's great about being old? I just had a ten minute conversation with a woodpecker that was hammering one of my locust trees which would coming crashing down upon my house. He won the aurgument and kept on pecking despite singing a couple of tunes to me.

Did he sing "Heh, heh, heh, HEHHHH, heh! heh, heh, heh, HEHHHHH heh" ?


Curse you, Pirate King!
(shakes tiny fist)
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Putin's strategy reminds me of two kids sharing a bedroom, and one of them keeps inching closer and closer to the line dividing the room and taunted "I'm on my side of the room! I'm on my side of the room!". Only with tanks and nuclear weapons and the possibility that the whole room gets annexed.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: But what is Biden really trying to distract us from?

/s


Yo momma.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: Mrtraveler01: But what is Biden really trying to distract us from?

/s

Yo momma.


Yo momma's so ugly the tide wouldn't take her out.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You're just not seeing The Narrative!  Only those of us who are streetwise in geopolitics can see The Narrative!

Biden and the media are making Putin prepare to invade just so it looks like Putin is preparing to invade!

Also, America dropped an atomic bomb on Japan.  Therefore, Americans can never oppose war without being hypocritical.  Whatabout that?!


20 Years ago America got intelligence wrong in Iraq when trying to make a case for war and that means this is the same thing since now they're trying to expose and prevent a war!!!
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Rapmaster2000: You're just not seeing The Narrative!  Only those of us who are streetwise in geopolitics can see The Narrative!

Biden and the media are making Putin prepare to invade just so it looks like Putin is preparing to invade!

Also, America dropped an atomic bomb on Japan.  Therefore, Americans can never oppose war without being hypocritical.  Whatabout that?!

20 Years ago America got intelligence wrong in Iraq when trying to make a case for war and that means this is the same thing since now they're trying to expose and prevent a war!!!


you're both doing well. you need to some how hook in Obama or even better Hillary and PIzzagate
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Apropo of nothing, I'm sure: Kremlin stooge Viktor Yanukovych was forced to resign on February 22, 2014.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: Interesting subject.
Nothing from a legitimate publication available?


Here you go, comrade: https://gazeta-pravda.ru
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: What, so Vlad's going to launch an attack and totally prove the Americans right?


Putin isn't into "pwning the libs".

Putin would like a meeting with Biden, as that re-inforces Russia as an important factor on the World stage.


However, Biden said he'd only meet with Putin, if Putin agreed to not invade Ukraine prior to the meeting. Putin isn't willing to give such a concession prior to the meeting.

I don't know why Biden makes a demand, he knows will be refused. Its diplomacy at a high level I am sure. Putin hasn't refused to ever meet with Biden, just not on those terms.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll take "Wars Timed to Influence US Elections" for $100 Alex.   Ronald Reagan will be getting the Order of Lenin posthumously.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: The more they stall, the better for everyone.


The more Russia stalls, the better for them and the worse for Ukraine.  Ukraine is the poorest country in Europe, even behind economic powerhouses like Moldova and Albania.  Ukraine's GDP per capita is $14K while Russia's is $30K.   Keep in mind that whores are Ukraine's main export.    The Red Army dick waving is a defacto economic blockade against Ukraine.  The longer this goes on, the worse the economic situation for Ukraine.  I'm guessing what Putin really wants is  Volo the Whoremaster replaced with someone more pliable to Russian interests, like Alexander Grigoryevich and his sentient Stalin  stache.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: jso2897: Mrtraveler01: But what is Biden really trying to distract us from?

/s

Yo momma.

Yo momma's so ugly the tide wouldn't take her out.


She has to sneak up on the glass to get a drink of water.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
JFC- check out the English language livestream of the Russian Security Meeting.

Putin took off his watch to mask the time (sitting on his desk)

Stupid defense minister kept his on, zoomed in shows it's 5 hours behind. It's a farking taped job- they've made the decision.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0I5eglJMRI
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: TommyDeuce: What, so Vlad's going to launch an attack and totally prove the Americans right?

Putin isn't into "pwning the libs".

Putin would like a meeting with Biden, as that re-inforces Russia as an important factor on the World stage.


However, Biden said he'd only meet with Putin, if Putin agreed to not invade Ukraine prior to the meeting. Putin isn't willing to give such a concession prior to the meeting.

I don't know why Biden makes a demand, he knows will be refused. Its diplomacy at a high level I am sure. Putin hasn't refused to ever meet with Biden, just not on those terms.


What's the point in meeting if the goal is to prevent an invasion?
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: jso2897: Interesting subject.
Nothing from a legitimate publication available?

Here you go, comrade: https://gazeta-pravda.ru


Okay, you I like. You're amusing.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: Nothing from a legitimate publication available?


There's plenty from non-News Corp sources.
22 minutes ago

"There are real doubts that the meeting, brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron, will ever take place. The White House said Sunday it will go ahead only "if an invasion hasn't happened." "

"Any summit is contingent on the outcome of talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Europe this week. "
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I really don't know what Putin is thinking here.

Is it that he cannot afford a loss in backing down? Or is it his personality doing it?

He's wasting a lot of money saber rattling for no reason if he isn't planning to attack.

He's not going to get away with another Crimea, I don't think. He must know this, or he'd have attacked already.


I suspect he's just getting his ducks in a row, maybe spinning things out a little to impress upon the rest of the world how deliberate he's being and how little anyone can do to stop him.

Remember, this is the guy who met Robert Kraft, tried on the man's Super Bowl ring, said, "I could kill someone with this ring," and walked off with it.

Taking things that belong to others pleases him, and he does not fear consequences.
 
valenumr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Rapmaster2000: You're just not seeing The Narrative!  Only those of us who are streetwise in geopolitics can see The Narrative!

Biden and the media are making Putin prepare to invade just so it looks like Putin is preparing to invade!

Also, America dropped an atomic bomb on Japan.  Therefore, Americans can never oppose war without being hypocritical.  Whatabout that?!

20 Years ago America got intelligence wrong in Iraq when trying to make a case for war and that means this is the same thing since now they're trying to expose and prevent a war!!!


Is this some weird zombie account?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I'll take "Wars Timed to Influence US Elections" for $100 Alex.   Ronald Reagan will be getting the Order of Lenin posthumously.


What? Election ain't for 9 months, and Americans have the memories of goldfish. Y'all could go from broken rubber to child support payments by then.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: SVC_conservative: Rapmaster2000: You're just not seeing The Narrative!  Only those of us who are streetwise in geopolitics can see The Narrative!

Biden and the media are making Putin prepare to invade just so it looks like Putin is preparing to invade!

Also, America dropped an atomic bomb on Japan.  Therefore, Americans can never oppose war without being hypocritical.  Whatabout that?!

20 Years ago America got intelligence wrong in Iraq when trying to make a case for war and that means this is the same thing since now they're trying to expose and prevent a war!!!

you're both doing well. you need to some how hook in Obama or even better Hillary and PIzzagate


Well, when ARE Hillary and Obama going to stop appeasing the Soviets?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I don't know why Biden makes a demand, he knows will be refused. Its diplomacy at a high level I am sure. Putin hasn't refused to ever meet with Biden, just not on those terms.


Maybe BECAUSE he knows it'll be refused? This way, Biden looks like the rational one ("just meet with us before you do something stupid and kinetic, please?") and Putin looks like he's not even a little interested in not invading.

// although one wonders what the compromise is if Vlad's position is "I want Ukraine or maybe just Donbas" and Ukraine's is "I want to not be invaded and/or have my territory taken"
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: AlwaysRightBoy: Do you know what's great about being old? I just had a ten minute conversation with a woodpecker that was hammering one of my locust trees which would coming crashing down upon my house. He won the aurgument and kept on pecking despite singing a couple of tunes to me.

Nice story, gramps. Maybe don't mix bourbon and ovaltine this early in the day tho.


It is okay, it is Jim Beam, mixes well with anything and has a good mellow taste. I save the Kentucky Riff and Jefferson's Ocean for later in the day for sipping straight.

*watches cardinals and yellow winged finches trade places at the bird feeder, haven't seen a woodpecker for a bit, but hear one in the woods behind the house*
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thorpe: There's plenty from non-News Corp sources.


Yes, I know there is - that was my point.
I forgot to use the slashy so low IQ Farkers could recognize sarcasm.
My bad.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It sucks that we've essentially got what amounts to Napoleon syndrome but with hundreds of thousands of people's lives at stake because Tiny Putin feels the need.

So many should never be under the thumb of a singular person. 

The rumor is that Putin has a degenerative disease, either Parkinsons or Alzheimers; his wife wanted him to reture so they could spend whatever time they have together. 

Putin's apparently going full steam ahead so he'll be burned into the books.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean realistically as this if from the NYPost which is a known propaganda site so I can't help but wonder if the opposite is happening and they are meeting for tea later today...
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: Father_Jack: SVC_conservative: Rapmaster2000: You're just not seeing The Narrative!  Only those of us who are streetwise in geopolitics can see The Narrative!

Biden and the media are making Putin prepare to invade just so it looks like Putin is preparing to invade!

Also, America dropped an atomic bomb on Japan.  Therefore, Americans can never oppose war without being hypocritical.  Whatabout that?!

20 Years ago America got intelligence wrong in Iraq when trying to make a case for war and that means this is the same thing since now they're trying to expose and prevent a war!!!

you're both doing well. you need to some how hook in Obama or even better Hillary and PIzzagate

Well, when ARE Hillary and Obama going to stop appeasing the Soviets?


Weak.

The reset button Hillary presented Lavrov was mispelled under Obama's orders because there would never be a real reset- it was War all along!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Rapmaster2000: You're just not seeing The Narrative!  Only those of us who are streetwise in geopolitics can see The Narrative!

Biden and the media are making Putin prepare to invade just so it looks like Putin is preparing to invade!

Also, America dropped an atomic bomb on Japan.  Therefore, Americans can never oppose war without being hypocritical.  Whatabout that?!

20 Years ago America got intelligence wrong in Iraq when trying to make a case for war and that means this is the same thing since now they're trying to expose and prevent a war!!!


20 years ago the administration ignored intelligence that controverted the story they wanted to tell, and cherry picked the intelligence that supported the story they wanted to tell.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: JFC- check out the English language livestream of the Russian Security Meeting.

Putin took off his watch to mask the time (sitting on his desk)

Stupid defense minister kept his on, zoomed in shows it's 5 hours behind. It's a farking taped job- they've made the decision.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0I5eglJMRI


Just wonderful. Year keeps getting better.
 
Pinner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: What, so Vlad's going to launch an attack and totally prove the Americans right?


His hacker team 6 needs a few more days.  Plus, any viral email payloads they've sent to idiot Americans at govt and utility companies hasn't gained traction yet.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Smackledorfer: I really don't know what Putin is thinking here.

Is it that he cannot afford a loss in backing down? Or is it his personality doing it?

He's wasting a lot of money saber rattling for no reason if he isn't planning to attack.

He's not going to get away with another Crimea, I don't think. He must know this, or he'd have attacked already.

I suspect he's just getting his ducks in a row, maybe spinning things out a little to impress upon the rest of the world how deliberate he's being and how little anyone can do to stop him.

Remember, this is the guy who met Robert Kraft, tried on the man's Super Bowl ring, said, "I could kill someone with this ring," and walked off with it.

Taking things that belong to others pleases him, and he does not fear consequences.


Lets not forget the outcome of that incident, Kraft ended up apologizing to him and saying it was a gift. It always cracks me up when someone is so powerful they can wrong you and you apologize. Reminds me of Cheney and the hunting incident.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Every day Russia doesn't invade Ukraine means more supplies and support can reach Ukraine unhindered, and more time for the frozen ground to turn into mud and slow any potential invasion down.

Most importantly, it means one more day without a staggering level of violence and bloodshed.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Znuh: It sucks that we've essentially got what amounts to Napoleon syndrome but with hundreds of thousands of people's lives at stake because Tiny Putin feels the need.

So many should never be under the thumb of a singular person. 

The rumor is that Putin has a degenerative disease, either Parkinsons or Alzheimers; his wife wanted him to reture so they could spend whatever time they have together. 

Putin's apparently going full steam ahead so he'll be burned into the books.


Parkinsons, I read somewhere.

As far as I know, Putting doesn't have a successor lined up.  Maybe this is try-outs for next head of the Kremlin.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fissile: Keep in mind that whores are Ukraine's main export.


The what now?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Parkinsons, I read somewhere.

As far as I know, Putting doesn't have a successor lined up.  Maybe this is try-outs for next head of the Kremlin.


Well, of course he doesn't. If he had a successor lined up, they'd have every reason to try to off him so they could step into the role.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.