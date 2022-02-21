 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Bill Gates steals a plan from Mr Burns to block out the Sun (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Sun, solar geoengineering' project, Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment, Atmosphere, Bill Gates, Earth, geoengineering' test  
MBZ321
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Interesting. I'd often wondered if a nuclear winter might be a last resort option.
 
KB202
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's what the ice caps did. Now that we're losing the ice caps, it's not dumb to think of new ways to increase albedo.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Love this quote:

This 'solar geoengineering' project has been called 'dangerous' and even 'horribly stupid', but could be a last resort to save the world if humanity doesn't successfully stop climate change.

Quick journalism tip, if you do not tell the reader who is calling it that then it is you, you are calling it that.

Also, don't rely on TV and movies for your science education.
 
TheVeryDeadIanMartin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But Mr. Burns is evil and Bill Gates is not.
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Worried about global warming? Want to help? Now you can. But the Enviro_Cooler, a 1 metre by 1 metre (Meter is European which is so much more are of the environment and metre sound French which is even better) white reflective squares. Reflect the sun back into space just like the polar ice caps used to. For just $9.99 each, made of natural materials with 250 psi puncture strength.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah if you have any experience with old windows systems, you would have realized Gates is incompetent at best.

//he did not approach IBM, they went to him, he said I don't do OSs go see Gary Kildall who went to play golf and blew the IBM reps off, the IBM reps going back to BG demanding an OS that he bought for $50,000
//BG got lucky, he is not smart
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's buying up farmland world wide.
Next he'll create a blight for existing crops.
Then everyone will have to buy his GMO crops.

He's turned into a Bond Villain.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dear MR. Gate,

I charge $1 million for reviewing proposals. Please resubmit along with a cashiers check.

Thank you
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did his also propose a rail line that circles the planet?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: Interesting. I'd often wondered if a nuclear winter might be a last resort option.


You can get the same effect by dispersing sulfur dioxide in the stratosphere. We don't need to nuke ourselves. Just have planes/rockets capable of reaching that height and releasing the stuff. Neal Stephenson explored the idea in his latest door stopper (Termination Shock) and Kim Stanley Robinson did too in his too (Ministry of the Future).
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Gates, who recently argued that everyone should eat lab-grown beef and stop using Bitcoin ..."

OK, good so far.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah if you have any experience with old windows systems, you would have realized Gates is incompetent at best.

//he did not approach IBM, they went to him, he said I don't do OSs go see Gary Kildall who went to play golf and blew the IBM reps off, the IBM reps going back to BG demanding an OS that he bought for $50,000
//BG got lucky, he is not smart


He also has real sharp knees.  Mentally way below my standards.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dsmith42: TimeCubeFan: Interesting. I'd often wondered if a nuclear winter might be a last resort option.

You can get the same effect by dispersing sulfur dioxide in the stratosphere. We don't need to nuke ourselves. Just have planes/rockets capable of reaching that height and releasing the stuff. Neal Stephenson explored the idea in his latest door stopper (Termination Shock) and Kim Stanley Robinson did too in his too (Ministry of the Future).


1) Insanely non-feasible for a dozen reasons
2) We worked really hard to get SO2 out of the atmosphere because acid rain was killing frogs and dissolving limestone buildings
3) Neal Stephenson is a dolt

We could blow off some nukes.  We have those lying around.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dsmith42: TimeCubeFan: Interesting. I'd often wondered if a nuclear winter might be a last resort option.

You can get the same effect by dispersing sulfur dioxide in the stratosphere. We don't need to nuke ourselves. Just have planes/rockets capable of reaching that height and releasing the stuff. Neal Stephenson explored the idea in his latest door stopper (Termination Shock) and Kim Stanley Robinson did too in his too (Ministry of the Future).


And here I thought chemtrails was just another conspiracy theory. How wrong can one Shmerd be?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You stupid farks.  the men of the world are going to kill us all off, while they're grinning and holding their dicks and collecting the money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Love this quote:

This 'solar geoengineering' project has been called 'dangerous' and even 'horribly stupid', but could be a last resort to save the world if humanity doesn't successfully stop climate change.

Quick journalism tip, if you do not tell the reader who is calling it that then it is you, you are calling it that.



aka the "right-wing passive voice".  Passive voice criticism, as well as using vague undefined subjects to active-voice criticize your target ("people are saying...", "we heard that...", "they're saying..."
 
PerfectFusion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: PaceyWhitter: Love this quote:

This 'solar geoengineering' project has been called 'dangerous' and even 'horribly stupid', but could be a last resort to save the world if humanity doesn't successfully stop climate change.

Quick journalism tip, if you do not tell the reader who is calling it that then it is you, you are calling it that.


aka the "right-wing passive voice".  Passive voice criticism, as well as using vague undefined subjects to active-voice criticize your target ("people are saying...", "we heard that...", "they're saying..."


"Many people are saying it.  The best people.  The most beautiful people.  They're saying it. I had a call with them the other day, it was a great call, a perfect call.  They said it to me then, many times."
 
johnphantom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: johnphantom: Yeah if you have any experience with old windows systems, you would have realized Gates is incompetent at best.

//he did not approach IBM, they went to him, he said I don't do OSs go see Gary Kildall who went to play golf and blew the IBM reps off, the IBM reps going back to BG demanding an OS that he bought for $50,000
//BG got lucky, he is not smart

He also has real sharp knees.  Mentally way below my standards.


You really think it is a bright idea to irreversibly block out the Sun?
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's really terrifying is that there are at least marginally literate people here on Fark who actually think this is a good idea.
How can a person be able to read, and that f**king stupid?
 
