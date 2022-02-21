 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMCTV)   404 Family Dollar stores not found   (actionnews5.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Arkansas, Memphis metropolitan area, Copyright, Mississippi River, All rights reserved, Prince, Memphis, Tennessee, WEST MEMPHIS  
•       •       •

1003 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2022 at 9:35 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only 404?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To their credit, they were selling the rats for only $1 each.
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can I get a strawberry tart without so much rat in it?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obligatory joke: local residents will have to get dressed up to go to Walmart until the Dollar Stores reopen.
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean this is exactly how I pictured what any dollar store distribution center would look like.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Supposed to be 403 but that's forbidden
 
JRoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed? They must be losing maybe a thousand dollars worth of business.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because of the FDA report, the products that were stored in that facility from January 1, 2021 to present have been voluntarily recalled by the Family Dollar, with 404 stores temporarily closed.


So where would you return the recalled items?
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anybody who been to a Family Dollar already know...

Waffle House Is Dirty WE ALREADY KNEW THAT
Youtube Dok7x-mUcvM
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These places are such a scam for most "name brand" stuff they sell. They claim reduced prices but almost everything is undersized, as in smaller portions than you normally get at a regular grocery store. The TP and paper towels are smaller and loosely wrapped, and often outweigh the "savings" and people flock to these places. I have one that is conveniently on my way home from work and all grocery stores are in the opposite directions several towns over, so I do visit for necessities at times. But doing all your shopping there is actually more expensive in the long run.

Csb, this one by me, as someone who regularly buys Ritz crackers... They had several boxes that were mangled and taped together as they had likely been damaged in transport. They still put them on the shelves and face them to the front. For MONTHS they have been trying to sell those same three boxes of mangled crackers, and every time they are pushed aside and the ones behind or sold. Like, why not just toss them away as a loss? Ain't nobody going to buy broken crackers, even at a discount.

These places are predatory on the poor.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They will have a new item available when they reopen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: They will have a new item available when they reopen.


[Fark user image 240x180]


I was promised dog or higher!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.