Sony somehow is losing $5-6m a year on the $593m-grossing 1997 Men In Black film - according to their profit sharing agreement
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hollywood accounting might be the only thing in the country that lies more frequently than Trump.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Croooked
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Hollywood accounting might be the only thing in the country that lies more frequently than Trump.


Aaannnnd we're done here.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This story is so old, I can't believe there is anyone over that age of 15 that hasn't heard about how the entertainment industry screws over the real workers.  Anyone, and I mean anyone, that agrees to anything net in Hollywood is too damn dumb to breathe without verbal reminders.

It's why the biggest stars in Hollywood have teams of lawyers to make sure they get every penny way ahead of the actor setting foot on the set.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: This story is so old, I can't believe there is anyone over that age of 15 that hasn't heard about how the entertainment industry screws over the real workers.  Anyone, and I mean anyone, that agrees to anything net in Hollywood is too damn dumb to breathe without verbal reminders.

It's why the biggest stars in Hollywood have teams of lawyers to make sure they get every penny way ahead of the actor setting foot on the set.


They ripped off Stan Lee on his 1st movie. They're awful.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The best advice you will ever hear in Hollywood: Points on the gross.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a p+l floating around showing the the Harry Potter movies have yet to break even....
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, that's just showbiz baby!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Hollywood accounting might be the only thing in the country that lies more frequently than Trump.


No, it lies as much as Trump and the Mob.

Hollywood learned it from someone, and that was La Cosa Nostra.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hear Trump's old accounting firm could use a new client...
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
RICO the studios and force them to demonstrate and justify their accounting procedures.  It's such a scam that it's an open joke in the entire industry, yet no legal authority - US AG, CA AG, IRS, DOJ - does anything about it.  That alone should raise red flags.

Maybe they're doing what TFG does:  claim the value of the film is whatever they think it is, and when reality doesn't match that number, they declare the "loss" on their taxes.  "We SWEAR!  This was a $12B-gross movie!  The fact it made only $500M means we NEED moar tax cuts!  Won't someone think about the poor actors not getting paid?!?"
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mudesi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This shiat should not be legal.  That it continues to be legal speaks volumes about the extent of corruption in America.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: [media.tenor.com image 497x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, of course he doesn't care, he made millions off that movie.
 
Stantz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: There's a p+l floating around showing the the Harry Potter movies have yet to break even....


Interesting that a quick google brought this little tidbit from the mouth of Darth Vader:

According to Lucasfilm, "Return of the Jedi" has never made a profit despite the film earning $475 million at the box office against a budget of $32.5 million.
David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader throughout the original trilogy, revealed he's never received any residual payments on "ROTJ" because it failed - and continues to fail - to make any net profit.
"I get these occasional letters from Lucasfilm saying that we regret to inform you that as Return of the Jedi has never gone into profit, we've got nothing to send you. Now here we're talking about one of the biggest releases of all time," said Prowse. "I don't want to look like I'm biatching about it," he said, "but on the other hand, if there's a pot of gold somewhere that I ought to be having a share of, I would like to see it."
What happened to Prowse isn't uncommon. It's an insidious practice known as Hollywood accounting and it still happens to this day.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*Sony* is making money on it. What is losing money is the accounting ledger (or sometimes a sub-corporation) created specifically for the creation of the Men in Black film, which, much like recording industry contracts, or vulture capitalist buyouts, took out an incredibly large and needlessly high interest "loan" to create the film, and is charged an inflated rate as well as additional "fees" for every normal service that might have been provided to create the movie. Services being provided by the same studio!

Hollywood accounting isn't exactly a new thing. And yes, if you have deep pockets, and they know you have deep pockets, and can last the time in court, you can eventually get paid (see: Peter Jackson, or many huge bands that sued their labels for a full accounting of their royalties - and as soon as a court says "OK, open your books", the studio/label pays out, but it can take years). Otherwise, you're screwed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The best advice you will ever hear in Hollywood: Points on the gross.


"Now exclusive to our streaming service!"
/every time you figure it out, they change it again so they don't have to pay you
 
Mcavity
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hollywood accounting..
movie costs 50,000,000 to make.
earns 100,000,000 in theaters
That gives us 50 million to split rights?
noooo
We have to pay the company [ that we own ]  10,000,000 for distribution..
And we have to pay the company [that we own] 25,000,000 for advertising / marketing
and we have to pay [the company that we own] another 30 million for [whatever bs]
In fact you now owe us 5 million..
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Well, we spent $4.9 million on lawyers for DMCA and copyright violations due to people pirating the movie. Recovering money isn't the point - we have to vigorously defend the IP."

Said every movie studio lawyer ever.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Hollywood accounting might be the only thing in the country that lies more frequently than Trump.


Rent free, all the live long day.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Winston Groom (author of "Forrest Gump") was contracted to be paid 3% of net, and Paramount used Hollywood accounting to pay him nothing.

This was settled when Paramount wanted to do a sequel and Groom sent a very polite letter stating he must decline, because he couldn't possibly allow them to go on to lose even more money than they lost on his first book adaptation. Paramount grumbled about it and paid him seven figures for "Gump & Co." but never made the sequel.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

indy_kid: RICO the studios and force them to demonstrate and justify their accounting procedures.  It's such a scam that it's an open joke in the entire industry, yet no legal authority - US AG, CA AG, IRS, DOJ - does anything about it.  That alone should raise red flags.

Maybe they're doing what TFG does:  claim the value of the film is whatever they think it is, and when reality doesn't match that number, they declare the "loss" on their taxes.  "We SWEAR!  This was a $12B-gross movie!  The fact it made only $500M means we NEED moar tax cuts!  Won't someone think about the poor actors not getting paid?!?"


Hollywood has too close a tie to democrats.  Nobody is going to look into anything.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: This story is so old, I can't believe there is anyone over that age of 15 that hasn't heard about how the entertainment industry screws over the real workers.  Anyone, and I mean anyone, that agrees to anything net in Hollywood is too damn dumb to breathe without verbal reminders.

It's why the biggest stars in Hollywood have teams of lawyers to make sure they get every penny way ahead of the actor setting foot on the set.


They also screw over low level investors.  Had a buddy invest in a movie and they managed it so the investors at that level got 0 money and the tax bill.

Never invest in Hollywood unless you are at the top with the other cons.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Never invest in Hollywood unless you are at the top with the other cons.


I've seen, uh, "documentaries" where the real perks of investment are the parties w/ all of the aspiring, and desperate, actresses.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Next year I am going to have a Hollywood accountant do my taxes and get a couple million back.
 
djfitz [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Complain about Hollywood being special in "Lying with Accounting" but you'll be amazed at how large corporations end up paying no taxes. Poor, poor Apple; they're just scraping by with $20 billion in PROFIT per quarter, they need a 1% tax rate.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't know how much it accounts for, but I recall reading articles where they claim pirating as a loss of income, as if people who download a movie would have went out and bought the DVD it had it not been available online. There's definitely some shady math going on with this crap.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Get some money up front and a chair near craft services. "I'll save your accountants the trouble of screwing me later if you pay me an extra $50k now and make sure the catering can make a French dip on demand"
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: indy_kid: RICO the studios and force them to demonstrate and justify their accounting procedures.  It's such a scam that it's an open joke in the entire industry, yet no legal authority - US AG, CA AG, IRS, DOJ - does anything about it.  That alone should raise red flags.

Maybe they're doing what TFG does:  claim the value of the film is whatever they think it is, and when reality doesn't match that number, they declare the "loss" on their taxes.  "We SWEAR!  This was a $12B-gross movie!  The fact it made only $500M means we NEED moar tax cuts!  Won't someone think about the poor actors not getting paid?!?"

Hollywood has too close a tie to democrats.  Nobody is going to look into anything.


Rent free.  All the live long day.
 
cefm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not new, but bears repeating.
What's particularly annoying about the ridiculous Hollywood accounting is it actually obscures from the industry's own members and partners what a successful film looks like, so they end up chasing after potentially meaningless metrics like opening weekend box office ranking. And that's how the film press talks about it too. Since they keep any real accounting so secret even from themselves, there's no honest way to discuss what success or failure or risk even looks like.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Hollywood accounting might be the only thing in the country that lies more frequently than Trump.

Rent free, all the live long day.


If you asked people to say the first word that came into their heads without pause, in response to audible input

And one of your inputs was : 'lying cheating asshole'?

There would be a disproportionate amount of 'trump' answers.

This has nothing to do with the individuals being tested near as I can tell. Do you disagree?
Has your orange moron wannabe dictator not earned this pop culture status fairly 🤔?

/You would also likely hear "Manson" a lot if you said 'Hollywood murder cult'.
//Or 'Oswald' if you said 'presidential assassin'
///Or 'redhat' if you said 'dumb as a box of rocks'
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wildcardjack: Get some money up front and a chair near craft services. "I'll save your accountants the trouble of screwing me later if you pay me an extra $50k now and make sure the catering can make a French dip on demand"


They gave up filming in LA/California, you ain't getting the good French dip from Philippe's, but some crappy knock off from Vancouver or Georgia.
 
