(The Sun) Weeners Furious Ukrainians pull Putin's pud, mock him for his schlong size
53
    More: Weeners, Ukraine, Russia, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Russians, Belarus, The Sun, Ukrainian language  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a leftover size A training bra if he needs one. Really does wonders for the budding physique.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Khuylo!" - a humiliating insult which means "d**khead"

I just found a new name for my cat.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was anyone yelling "let's go Putin" ?
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Turkey they say Yarakafah.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

you Beach Boy!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wondering if pooty has late-stage syphilis brain-rot or something.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: was anyone yelling "let's go Putin" ?


https://truthout.org/articles/chomsky-outdated-us-cold-war-policy-worsens-ongoing-russia-ukraine-conflict/
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: "Khuylo!" - a humiliating insult which means "d**khead"

I just found a new name for my cat.



ive named my duck DuckerHead
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I've got a leftover size A training bra if he needs one. Really does wonders for the budding physique.



boobies!!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many shirtless pictures of Putin are there?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

You should see the summer uniforms.
Fark user image
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is a dwarf, so his penis only looks normal size, but to scale it is a wee weenie
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hundreds of people marched through the city of Odessa chanting "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Ukraine above all!"

Guys? If you want the world to rally behind you, I suggest not using the phrase "über Alles." There's kind of a history there.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when I start drinking again I'm switching to Ukrainian made vodka. What's the best brands? What should I be buying?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: WTP 2: was anyone yelling "let's go Putin" ?

https://truthout.org/articles/chomsky-outdated-us-cold-war-policy-worsens-ongoing-russia-ukraine-conflict/


You are really desperately pushing that link.  Did you see the one a few links down where Putin vowed to reconquer all of the former USSR states?  Putin's a warmonger, and NATO, SEATO, and even the African Union should unite to stop the warmongering creep.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

I've heard it's really fun, but be careful with that Chloroform play. It's really easy to make a mistake.

/stay safe
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Hundreds of people marched through the city of Odessa chanting "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Ukraine above all!"

Guys? If you want the world to rally behind you, I suggest not using the phrase "über Alles." There's kind of a history there.


Dated a Ukrainian girl named Ludmilla when I was in high school.

Something called Varenuka
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

you Beach Boy!


It's a Beatles song, mocking the Beach Boys.
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: So when I start drinking again I'm switching to Ukrainian made vodka. What's the best brands? What should I be buying?


Fark.  That reply was to you.

Dated a Ukrainian girl named Ludmilla when I was in high school.

Something called Varenuka
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

You should see the summer uniforms.
Fark user image


Do you think they make them go to the firing range with heels, for practice and all?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

media.makeameme.org

i.pinimg.com
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

One of my colleagues in residency was Ukrainian.

Hot as a damn pistol, and smart as hell.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That'll show him.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

You should see the summer uniforms.
Fark user image


Those are uniforms for a 'comfort' brigade.  Anyone who puts soldiers in high heels, dress uniform or not, is not taking those soldiers seriously.
 
Electrify
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I honestly think Putin is self conscious about his member. We have a leader who goes around without is shirt far too often and who rules over the largest land mass on Earth trying to expand it further. Methinks he is trying to compensate for something...

Hey Putin, want to discredit this theory? Leave the Ukraine alone and go home.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

Fark user image



/willing to provide aid and succor to our Ukrainian friends.
 
Artist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I want to know what lovely parting gifts and or appeasement swag Putin is angling for? Yeah, he's got people stomping around, Biden might talk to him, lots of attention and lots of people are upset. What would be the best possible outcome for Vlad, other than getting Ukraine? Better oil/gas contracts? Pretty lucrative, has anyone been tightening the supply chain on that for Putin? It's an easy grift for those oligarchs to mooch off of, will keep 'em appeased for awhile.
Shiate like this is all about (duh) economics, and Russia isn't exactly in the best shape on that front. Nothing is going to happen, this will dissapate and fade away, especially since the Spring muddy season (thanks Global warming!), is almost here, ain't nobody got time for that-especially if there's a good hatching of black flies, skeeters, no see ums, chiggers, lots 'n lots of rain, to add to overall ambiance of the best time of year.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think it's terribly rude to mock Putin for a shortcoming he was born with, and can't do anything about, even with all that money.

Since he's obviously so insecure about his flaccid helmsmanship, it's really mean to mock Putin's attempts to compensate.

"It never hurts to be nice!"
-Sun Tzu, "The Art of Making New Friends" (Spice translation)

"Good manners don't cost much to use!"
-Sun Tzu, "Ettiquette for Travelers" (pocket edition)
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

Th3y leave the West behind...
 
Zenith
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Wondering if pooty has late-stage syphilis brain-rot or something.


Botox overdose!
Can you overdose on botox?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Wondering if pooty has late-stage syphilis brain-rot or something.


That's crossed my mind as well.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Hundreds of people marched through the city of Odessa chanting "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Ukraine above all!"

But when demonstration leaders shouted "Putin!" the crowd bellowed back "Khuylo!" - a humiliating insult which means "d**khead".

They also answered with cries of "Putin go to hell!""

They better be careful, making jokes at Putin's expense will trigger the Putin fellators on Fark.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pulling a strange dude's pud in public.  Nope, no stereotypes about Ukrainian prostitutes on display here.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: I think it's terribly rude to mock Putin for a shortcoming he was born with, and can't do anything about, even with all that money.

Since he's obviously so insecure about his flaccid helmsmanship, it's really mean to mock Putin's attempts to compensate.

"It never hurts to be nice!"
-Sun Tzu, "The Art of Making New Friends" (Spice translation)

"Good manners don't cost much to use!"
-Sun Tzu, "Ettiquette for Travelers" (pocket edition)


Just my opinion, but from my perspective you just won the thread with your Sun Tzu quotes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: How many shirtless pictures of Putin are there?


All of them
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Linux_Yes: WTP 2: was anyone yelling "let's go Putin" ?

https://truthout.org/articles/chomsky-outdated-us-cold-war-policy-worsens-ongoing-russia-ukraine-conflict/

You are really desperately pushing that link.  Did you see the one a few links down where Putin vowed to reconquer all of the former USSR states?  Putin's a warmonger, and NATO, SEATO, and even the African Union should unite to stop the warmongering creep.



WE aren't exactly anti war either, Daisy.   to much profit in it for Defense stock owners.  its called the Military Industrial Complex.   War is Good Business

the US spends as much on Defense as the next 10 nations combined.

Eisenhower might enlighten you too.

both sides have their agendas.   don't kid yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyZoUfNsUl8
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Hundreds of people marched through the city of Odessa chanting "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Ukraine above all!"

Guys? If you want the world to rally behind you, I suggest not using the phrase "über Alles." There's kind of a history there.


That's German, dumb ass
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: NM Volunteer: Linux_Yes: WTP 2: was anyone yelling "let's go Putin" ?

https://truthout.org/articles/chomsky-outdated-us-cold-war-policy-worsens-ongoing-russia-ukraine-conflict/

You are really desperately pushing that link.  Did you see the one a few links down where Putin vowed to reconquer all of the former USSR states?  Putin's a warmonger, and NATO, SEATO, and even the African Union should unite to stop the warmongering creep.


WE aren't exactly anti war either, Daisy.   to much profit in it for Defense stock owners.  its called the Military Industrial Complex.   War is Good Business

the US spends as much on Defense as the next 10 nations combined.

Eisenhower might enlighten you too.

both sides have their agendas.   don't kid yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyZoUfNsUl8


I don't know if you noticed this, but Biden has been constantly saying "no" and "don't do it" to Putin.  He hasn't been encouraging Putin.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Electrify: I honestly think Putin is self conscious about his member. We have a leader who goes around without is shirt far too often and who rules over the largest land mass on Earth trying to expand it further. Methinks he is trying to compensate for something...

Hey Putin, want to discredit this theory? Leave the Ukraine alone and go home.


George Carlin - War is prick-waving (The bigger dick foreign policy theory)
Youtube 5qqARrbi1h8
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Putin on the Ritz" is an allusion to the fact that he could fark those cracker holes without breaking the cracker.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

You should see the summer uniforms.
[Fark user image 425x326]

Those are uniforms for a 'comfort' brigade.  Anyone who puts soldiers in high heels, dress uniform or not, is not taking those soldiers seriously.


Is that like a joy division?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Linux_Yes: NM Volunteer: Linux_Yes: WTP 2: was anyone yelling "let's go Putin" ?

https://truthout.org/articles/chomsky-outdated-us-cold-war-policy-worsens-ongoing-russia-ukraine-conflict/

You are really desperately pushing that link.  Did you see the one a few links down where Putin vowed to reconquer all of the former USSR states?  Putin's a warmonger, and NATO, SEATO, and even the African Union should unite to stop the warmongering creep.


WE aren't exactly anti war either, Daisy.   to much profit in it for Defense stock owners.  its called the Military Industrial Complex.   War is Good Business

the US spends as much on Defense as the next 10 nations combined.

Eisenhower might enlighten you too.

both sides have their agendas.   don't kid yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyZoUfNsUl8

I don't know if you noticed this, but Biden has been constantly saying "no" and "don't do it" to Putin.  He hasn't been encouraging Putin.



i never said biden was encouraging war or putin.  but NATO most certainly has been pushing eastward and moving military hardware towards the russian border for some years now.

to expect putin to not react to that is silly.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zenith: Smoking GNU: Wondering if pooty has late-stage syphilis brain-rot or something.

Botox overdose!
Can you overdose on botox?



only if you inject it into your peter
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Linux_Yes: Jack Sabbath: Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out.

you Beach Boy!

It's a Beatles song, mocking the Beach Boys.



i thought it was that song from the Beach Balls called Hangin' 10.   or was it Help yourself, Rhonda.  no sure which one.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: NM Volunteer: Linux_Yes: NM Volunteer: Linux_Yes: WTP 2: was anyone yelling "let's go Putin" ?

https://truthout.org/articles/chomsky-outdated-us-cold-war-policy-worsens-ongoing-russia-ukraine-conflict/

You are really desperately pushing that link.  Did you see the one a few links down where Putin vowed to reconquer all of the former USSR states?  Putin's a warmonger, and NATO, SEATO, and even the African Union should unite to stop the warmongering creep.


WE aren't exactly anti war either, Daisy.   to much profit in it for Defense stock owners.  its called the Military Industrial Complex.   War is Good Business

the US spends as much on Defense as the next 10 nations combined.

Eisenhower might enlighten you too.

both sides have their agendas.   don't kid yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyZoUfNsUl8

I don't know if you noticed this, but Biden has been constantly saying "no" and "don't do it" to Putin.  He hasn't been encouraging Putin.


i never said biden was encouraging war or putin.  but NATO most certainly has been pushing eastward and moving military hardware towards the russian border for some years now.

to expect putin to not react to that is silly.


Well, if Putin and the Tsars weren't attacking their neighbors first, their neighbors wouldn't join NATO.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Putin on the Ritz" is an allusion to the fact that he could fark those cracker holes without breaking the cracker.



i
drank to ma
ny
beers and now i'm
feeling rather full
of
fear
and i got the shiatz!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Linux_Yes: NM Volunteer: Linux_Yes: WTP 2: was anyone yelling "let's go Putin" ?

https://truthout.org/articles/chomsky-outdated-us-cold-war-policy-worsens-ongoing-russia-ukraine-conflict/

You are really desperately pushing that link.  Did you see the one a few links down where Putin vowed to reconquer all of the former USSR states?  Putin's a warmonger, and NATO, SEATO, and even the African Union should unite to stop the warmongering creep.


WE aren't exactly anti war either, Daisy.   to much profit in it for Defense stock owners.  its called the Military Industrial Complex.   War is Good Business

the US spends as much on Defense as the next 10 nations combined.

Eisenhower might enlighten you too.

both sides have their agendas.   don't kid yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyZoUfNsUl8

I don't know if you noticed this, but Biden has been constantly saying "no" and "don't do it" to Putin.  He hasn't been encouraging Putin.


Fark user image
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Putin is about to discover Yellow Cake Ukrainium.
 
