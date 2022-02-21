 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   You know the real estate market in America is out of control when people are struggling to buy a home in Spokane   (yahoo.com) divider line
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olthoi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Move to a town. Cities are nasty.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Olthoi: Move to a town. Cities are nasty.


I'm in a town now, after living most of my life in Boston. In this town, shops close early, the only nightlife are the few restaurants around, and people are just a little early of outsiders, or maybe a lot. As many problems as I had living right outside of Boston, I'd go back in a heartbeat to give up this Green Acres lifestyle.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Olthoi: Move to a town. Cities are nasty.


Have the wealth and ability to make choices like this, don't be poor
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, I got all the Naugahyde divans you need.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skinink: Olthoi: Move to a town. Cities are nasty.

I'm in a town now, after living most of my life in Boston. In this town, shops close early, the only nightlife are the few restaurants around, and people are just a little early of outsiders, or maybe a lot. As many problems as I had living right outside of Boston, I'd go back in a heartbeat to give up this Green Acres lifestyle.


What do you mean, you don't want to drink Bud Light out of the can at a bar where literally everyone else in the building graduated from the same high school within five years of each other?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skinink: Olthoi: Move to a town. Cities are nasty.

I'm in a town now, after living most of my life in Boston. In this town, shops close early, the only nightlife are the few restaurants around, and people are just a little early of outsiders, or maybe a lot. As many problems as I had living right outside of Boston, I'd go back in a heartbeat to give up this Green Acres lifestyle.


Nothing but flowers, eh?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Eat nuts and berries
 
