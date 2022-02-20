 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Montana is the only state where it is legal for two people who want to get married to be absent from the ceremony while two other people who are not getting married attend instead and sign the marriage certificate as double proxies   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hang on, I have an idea for a rom-com plot....
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Much like that marriage, Montana is a hoax.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is exactly how Natalie Dorman and I were married.  Love ya sweetie!  Feel free to return one of my letters or phone calls.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So, what about the Proxymoon?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If somebody ever got a hankering fer their sister, we all now know where a fella could go.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Seem an eary way to marry people against their will.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*easy
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seems like that could be a way to get gay marriage in through the ba-  wait, hold on, need to rephrase that...
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Montana is one of the beautiful states in the nation because of its glorious beauty, would love to go back there and become a dental floss tycoon.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also the only state where my cousins, their kids, and their grandkids all had kids by the time they were 15 yrs old.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send the weirdo who wanted to marry a ghost there.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only see this as Montana has legalized arranged marriages.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone who is in the military knows about this. I'm pretty sure they are the only ones who do it.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can we marry Trump and Putin without them finding out? Could we crowd-fund it?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The proxies had to ride their horses to the breaking point so the baby wouldn't be born out of wedlock.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am so sick of this crap. I don't want to know what bizarre thing is coming next. I'm just going to pull the sheets over my head and sleep.
 
