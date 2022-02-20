 Skip to content
(The News & Observer (NC))   Touching ode to Raleigh's doomed, dated Trashcan Holiday Inn   (newsobserver.com) divider line
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
that building kinda reminds me of the Prick of the Prairie
 
paulleah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I was little in the 70s, I always wanted to stay at a Holiday Inn with a Holidome. But we always ended up at the Motel 6.

//They left the light on for us.
///The switch was shorted out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

paulleah: When I was little in the 70s, I always wanted to stay at a Holiday Inn with a Holidome. But we always ended up at the Motel 6.

//They left the light on for us.
///The switch was shorted out.


//They left the light on for us.
///The switch was shorted out.

If it performed the needful it is fine..
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It reminds me of a CRAY-1 supercomputer.

cdn-0.enacademic.comView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a lovely building. Why don't they like it?
 
