(CNN)   Thoroughness and good cardio are hallmarks of Florida woman's attempt at beating Lizzie Borden's record   (cnn.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy crazy eyes, Batman.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Borden used an axe.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now is this what is known as "aggravated" murder?  Never quite sure of the terminology.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The victim's family said he was physically disabled at the time of his death.

140 stab wounds and a fractured skull certainly qualifies.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Borden used an axe.


Lizzie Borden took an axe,
and gave her mother forty wacks.
When she saw what she had done,
She gave her father forty one.

Lizzie Borden by the Chad Mitchell Trio 1962
Youtube SuDBO1rIrb4
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guess she got really tired of his shiat.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She said she wasn't going to axe him again.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Borden used an axe.


"Allegedly".
 
jayphat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's assume for a second she stabbed at a rate of a stab about every 3/4 of a second. I'm sure if you did that motion you would agree that seems accurate. That is 128 seconds required to do that. I gotta believe unless the victim was 100% unconscious that they struggled a little. So, let's bump that to 160 seconds. +Two and a half mins of stabbing. At some point, your body has to say "dude, we're tired, I think that's enough." Or at least change hands because of tiredness. I mean, you ever watch hockey players fight? They don't fight for two and a half mins straight because they are just absolutely trucked after about 30 seconds. This is 5 times that length of time.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jayphat: Let's assume for a second she stabbed at a rate of a stab about every 3/4 of a second. I'm sure if you did that motion you would agree that seems accurate. That is 128 seconds required to do that. I gotta believe unless the victim was 100% unconscious that they struggled a little. So, let's bump that to 160 seconds. +Two and a half mins of stabbing. At some point, your body has to say "dude, we're tired, I think that's enough." Or at least change hands because of tiredness. I mean, you ever watch hockey players fight? They don't fight for two and a half mins straight because they are just absolutely trucked after about 30 seconds. This is 5 times that length of time.


Very few hockey fights have made it to the 30 second mark.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He'll never leave the toilet seat up again.
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She was PISSED!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
