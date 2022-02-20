 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   If you're going to commit a crime, it's always a good idea to delete your browser history   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Dumbass, New South Wales, Natasha Beth Darcy, Murder, murder trial, time of Mr Dunbar, farmer Mathew Dunbar, Widow of Walcha update, Darcy's murder trial  
573 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2022 at 1:35 AM (1 hour ago)



19 Comments
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm sure the crime people don't need to see my notporn folder for ideas, they have their own
 
ElvisThroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble - I'm Leaving You (Commit A Crime) (Video)
Youtube vB6hNQv-Bh8
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Darcy's murder trial heard how she pressured Mr Dunbar to change his will months after they met on a dating site, and of her extensive web searches on how to kill him undetected.

Inline ad when I opened the article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In June last year a jury found Darcy guilty of sedating and murdering [Dunbar]
Mr Dunbar also helped care for Darcy's three children after she went back to jail in 2016 for breaching her parole - having served time for sedating her estranged husband Colin Crossman and burning down their family home while he slept in 2009.

Well, she's consistent in her MO. Apparently.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
● Can police see deleted text messages

If you're truly committed to being a dumb criminal, that's always a good one to keep in your back pocket.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, potential sekrit murderers: even if you delete your search history, they can still subpoena it from Google.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At Google? Not happening.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex made a plate of chicken piccata that taste like Lemon Pledge. She got really angry when I refused to eat it. I doubt I would have survived an easy Internet search for poisons.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You better sanitize your drive too. Don't just brick it, destroy it.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great idea, subby, I'll do that right now. Oh,and mods, please delete this thread.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The smart thing to do is be one of those "citizen detective" morons and just constantly be googling variations on "how did they get away with it," "local corpse disposal" and "best place to hide evidence"
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She should have been behind seven boxxies.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Between February and August 2017, Darcy Googled hundreds of different ways to murder Mr Dunbar."

You'd think if there were hundreds of sites out there explaining how to murder Mr. Dunbar he would have had some warning that he's a marked man.

/also, journalists use "Googled" as a verb in news articles because there are no editors.
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a controversial idea:

Don't commit crimes. Especially not murder.
 
KB202
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Sorry, potential sekrit murderers: even if you delete your search history, they can still subpoena it from Google.


If only there were other search engines on the internet...
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Valter: I have a controversial idea:

Don't commit crimes. Especially not murder.


Don't... commit... crimes...?

That's so crazy, it just might work!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't you hate when you murder someone and your ex that you also tried to kill shows up when you call 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3?
 
