(WFTV Orlando)   Florida man dies in Florida man manner   (wftv.com) divider line
10
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OMG! How is the Corvette?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How fast was it going in a Publix parking lot?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Could this be the Florida man mannest Florida man manner of all times?

All we need is some gators and meth and we'd have peak Florida man.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gotta give the Guy Props for at least trying to clean up the mess he made.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is there a Working Class Twit of the Year award?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"My father went the same way"
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He got swept away.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
too obvious has five ohs.
 
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: "A Florida man operating a street sweeper was killed Friday night after a collision with a car in a supermarket parking lot ejected him from his vehicle, which then ran him over"

That's some Final Destination nonsense right there.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
