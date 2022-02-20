 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Avalanche kills biker; confused Hells Angels vow retaliation once they find some snowshoes
11
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sitting around a nice warm fire in the winter.
So easy, a cave man could do it
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know what "strained through cliffs" means, but it sounds painful.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I don't know what "strained through cliffs" means, but it sounds painful.


The solids stop and the liquids keep going.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I don't know what "strained through cliffs" means, but it sounds painful.


The whole thing is a mess it's like they're speaking Canadian or something
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A snow bike rider died Saturday after triggering an avalanche on Miller Mountain in the Sheep Creek drainage north of Cooke City.

Wait did his bike trigger the avalanche?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
jaivirtualcard:
Wait did his bike trigger the avalanche?

Probably. Backcountry skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers often trigger avalanches.  First time I heard of a biker doing it though.  I assume its a fat bike of some sort.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The patron saint of confused Hell's Angels:

INFAMOUS HELLS ANGELS FREAKOUT AT ALTAMONT
snozilla
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: jaivirtualcard:
Wait did his bike trigger the avalanche?

Probably. Backcountry skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers often trigger avalanches.  First time I heard of a biker doing it though.  I assume its a fat bike of some sort.


No, think dirt bike with the wheels removed and a ski and snowmobile-like track instead.  Or Google, "snow bike."
 
mtbhucker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a ski bike might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The patron saint of confused Hell's Angels:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7nxwmmSMdfU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Those kids were so f**cked up.
 
