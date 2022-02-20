 Skip to content
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Troll Song
Youtube gkTb9GP9lVI
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh look, yet another reason to avoid the not-so-great outdoors, especially when it's freezing.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trolling, trawling, what's the difference?
 
BBH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unless you are trolling for hookers in their shanties.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ice fishing is a stupid waste of time and so are those people who enjoy it.  Prove me wrong  ...
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This seems wise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was that not staged?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't get ice fishing, but a Canadian coworker described it as an excuse to go drinking with your friends. So just like regular fishing I guess
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Ice fishing is a stupid waste of time and so are those people who enjoy it.  Prove me wrong  ...


You aren't (pick one):
1. Married (3+ years)
2. Have entitled kids thanks to (fill in the blank)
3. Have a mother in law that thinks pensions with full medical are still a thing in the US

As an aside, some people actually like fishing, and some of those people know true ice fishing involves a hole in the ice, maybe a plywood shelter from the wind, and if you're really lucky a cooler. They want to use people that have satellite TV in their ice fishing shelters as bait.
 
