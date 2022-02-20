 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Man missing since 2020 found just feet from home; apparently searchers had just been looking the wrong direction   (wfla.com) divider line
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They only found his feet? What about the test of him?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline is a little dark. i like that.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he pissed off the wrong people.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For weeks, deputies tried to find searched for human remains at that location on two previous occasions, after receiving "reliable tips" that a body had been buried there.

In other news, Alabama news reporter and editor suffer simultaneous strokes.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he have an uncle who thought he was Teddy Roosevelt?  better check the window seat, don't drink the wine.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Body No Crime.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: For weeks, deputies tried to find searched for human remains at that location on two previous occasions, after receiving "reliable tips" that a body had been buried there.

In other news, Alabama news reporter and editor suffer simultaneous strokes.


I don't think there are editors anymore.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article said things but illuminated nothing.

Why a grand jury?  Was her murdered?  Buried in someone else's yard?

I am left with more questions that when I clicked TFA.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police finally gave one cadam to Allah?
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: That article said things but illuminated nothing.

Why a grand jury?  Was her murdered?  Buried in someone else's yard?

I am left with more questions that when I clicked TFA.


Yeah, classic fark. When you do take the time to read an article, it sucks and has no content!

I'd suggest stop reading the articles and just complain, but I see you've been here longer than me....
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"And that's how I found out there was no Santa Claus".
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: That article said things but illuminated nothing.

Why a grand jury?  Was her murdered?  Buried in someone else's yard?

I am left with more questions that when I clicked TFA.


You have to fill in your own blanks. Time travel, vampires, it's all up for grabs.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He wasn't just some random that was killed and just left in a hole and left to just rot,"

Yeah, f*ck everyone I don't know. Who cares if OTHER people get killed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local man trope translator

He was a good man = piece of shiat
He was very active in the community = a hermit who frequently masturbated looking out of his window
He was very quiet = he was an angry old man who chased kids off his property whenever he could
He donated a lot to charity = he had a gambling addiction which he medicated with alcohol
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Sounds like he pissed off the wrong people.


Yeah, family probably doesn't really want to find out what went down.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No explanation of whose those six feet were.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The wife was watching a lot of forensic files I take it.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We should get them on that plane thing from the other thread.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snort: That article said things but illuminated nothing.

Why a grand jury?  Was her murdered?  Buried in someone else's yard?

I am left with more questions that when I clicked TFA.


Apparently that is what passes for journalism these days.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Snort: ...  Was her murdered?...


I think we found the editor.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: For weeks, deputies tried to find searched for human remains at that location on two previous occasions, after receiving "reliable tips" that a body had been buried there.

In other news, Alabama news reporter and editor suffer simultaneous strokes.


No, it's Alabama, they're born that dumb
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Snort: That article said things but illuminated nothing.

Why a grand jury?  Was her murdered?  Buried in someone else's yard?

I am left with more questions that when I clicked TFA.

Apparently that is what passes for journalism these days.


No this is wonderful journalism! They give you a vague 'Story" that compells you to do a Google search and read the info from other sources!! Ummm....wait.....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: For weeks, deputies tried to find searched for human remains at that location on two previous occasions, after receiving "reliable tips" that a body had been buried there.

In other news, Alabama news reporter and editor suffer simultaneous strokes.


Reminds of the hash the Fark comment box creates now and again when it randomly reverts edits

/yes, weird forked browser, it's not really Fark's fault so much
//still annoying when it happens
///I'm plenty incoherent on my own dammit - I don't want more help
 
trippdogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"He wasn't just some random that was killed and just left in a hole and left to just rot,"

Sorry - did you not even read the article?   Because that's pretty much the gist of it.
 
