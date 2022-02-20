 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   New MH370 search site identified by credible aviation expert. Quick, someone call Chicken Noodle News   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Politics of Malaysia, charge of the initial search, British aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey, Malaysia, Constitution of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Aircraft, Malaysia Airlines  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2022 at 9:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He has said he can narrow a search area down to just 300sq km

Alrighty then
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... so what is the horrifying new conclusion? why are there no details here?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ekdikeo4: ... so what is the horrifying new conclusion? why are there no details here?


it's burried in pieces down the page. the article is horribly written.

but the theory is that they pilot carried out a mass murder event.  they think the plane circled in a holding pattern type flight for 20 minutes while the pilot "made up his mind"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Under the couch cushions?
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they were kind enough to edit out the tin foil hat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

powhound: At least they were kind enough to edit out the tin foil hat.

[Fark user image image 425x284]


It's an overgrown thumb with a mouth.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: He has said he can narrow a search area down to just 300sq km

Alrighty then


300 square kilometers? That's only 1/10th of a Rhode Island!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"In my view, there's no reason why we shouldn't be planning for a new search," Godfrey told Australia's Channel 9 on Sunday.

He's never heard of money?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let us know when you actually find something.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

talkertopc: "In my view, there's no reason why we shouldn't be planning for a new search," Godfrey told Australia's Channel 9 on Sunday.

He's never heard of money?


Maybe something better to do with their time than attention to so guy standing on the beach and pointing out to sea, saying "I think it's over there somewhere. Go search!"
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"...than pay attention..." DAMMIT!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sorry but this isn't going anywhere soon . Meanwhile we have a new war to cover so it will have to wait.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: He has said he can narrow a search area down to just 300sq km

Alrighty then

300 square kilometers? That's only 1/10th of a Rhode Island!


Ah! A deci-rhode island!
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: ... so what is the horrifying new conclusion? why are there no details here?


Oh it is there as the previous commenter pointed out. It is a case of poorly designed web site that makes it very difficult to read the article. Hint guys: if people think there is no more article and click away, you will lose ad revenue. You are also encouraging more use of ad blockers.
 
adamatari
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

blastoh: ekdikeo4: ... so what is the horrifying new conclusion? why are there no details here?

it's burried in pieces down the page. the article is horribly written.

but the theory is that they pilot carried out a mass murder event.  they think the plane circled in a holding pattern type flight for 20 minutes while the pilot "made up his mind"


I saw some video that more or less concluded it was a mass murder-suicide by the pilot several years ago. Apparently there is a LOT of stuff pointing at that, but because it would look bad to admit it the conclusion is unofficial.

In any case, we have a bunch of bits of the plane that washed up on Réunion so it's not really a mystery WHAT happened so much as WHY.
 
HempHead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

blastoh: ekdikeo4: ... so what is the horrifying new conclusion? why are there no details here?

it's burried in pieces down the page. the article is horribly written.

but the theory is that they pilot carried out a mass murder event.  they think the plane circled in a holding pattern type flight for 20 minutes while the pilot "made up his mind"


Fark user imageView Full Size

The pilot looks familiar.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ukraine? Is that what Putin's looking for?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blastoh: ekdikeo4: ... so what is the horrifying new conclusion? why are there no details here?

it's burried in pieces down the page. the article is horribly written.

but the theory is that they pilot carried out a mass murder event.  they think the plane circled in a holding pattern type flight for 20 minutes while the pilot "made up his mind"


Which isn't a new theory, btw. It's been kicking around almost since the plane went missing.

One theory I saw was that the pilot put on his oxygen mask, depressurized the rest of the plane so there would be no attempt to retake the cockpit, and just flew on his merry way.

There's been at least half a dozen of these pilot murder-suicides, Germanwings is just the most famous.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Chicken Noodle News? Nah, let's go back to this:

Fark user image
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blastoh: ekdikeo4: ... so what is the horrifying new conclusion? why are there no details here?

it's burried in pieces down the page. the article is horribly written.

but the theory is that they pilot carried out a mass murder event.  they think the plane circled in a holding pattern type flight for 20 minutes while the pilot "made up his mind"


Yep, which coincides with the Air Disasters episode on this a few years ago. The show made no conclusions, but the odd holding pattern was a focus.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: One theory I saw was that the pilot put on his oxygen mask, depressurized the rest of the plane so there would be no attempt to retake the cockpit, and just flew on his merry way.


Isn't it customary for one of the flight crew to always be masked at altitude? At 35000'-39000', you're not going to have time to mask up (see also: Payne Stewart).

Seems like depressurizing the plane would be an obvious action, and the co-pilot would stop him. How quickly can a flight crew deliberately depressurize the aircraft? Seconds? Minutes?

Did MH370 have a 2-man rule for the cockpit?

If the expert is correct, and he's narrowed it down to the smaller area, is there really a good reason to search? Pieces have already been found, so it's likely in more pieces on the bottom. How much do they spend to recover the flight data recorders? What's the cost-benefit ratio?

From the families' standpoint, proving it's murder vs an accident might mean more money to them, or has too much time passed?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.