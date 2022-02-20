 Skip to content
(CBC)   Malicious Compliance: City council complains they weren't consulted on new interim police chief hire. New guy, "oh you don't want me to step in and save you? Sure, now you have no police chief"   (cbc.ca) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guy Watson sounds like a real shiat heel.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking politicians, putting their petty desires over the immediate needs of our citizens

*shakes tiny fist*
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squik2: Farking politicians, putting their petty desires over the immediate needs of our citizens

*shakes tiny fist*


It's hard to believe anyone thought that was newsworthy
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't blame the guy. He wanted to help and all he gets is a lot of crap before he even starts. So he quits. Why walk into a minefield?
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This entire incident has made it very clear that Ottawa is run by completely buffoons.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty smart of him to pull out, could end up with shiat that affects his other interests.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to get in a big hurry.  I'm sure there's no immediate need for police leadership in Ottawa right now.  Pretty quiet town these days I imagine. Take your time gang.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "The former police chief and high-ranking Ontario official who signed a contract just two days ago to replace Peter Sloly at the helm of the Ottawa Police Service won't come to Ottawa for the temporary position after all."

OH fark this Pulitzer out the farking door.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: This entire incident has made it very clear that Ottawa is run by completely buffoons.


Cowards at best, fascists at worst.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Squik2: Farking politicians, putting their petty desires over the immediate needs of our citizens

*shakes tiny fist*

It's hard to believe anyone thought that was newsworthy


I'm just glad it's being documented publicly for future reference. It's been one big farkup after another. At some point in the future we'll need to look back at what was done and assess what should have been done. Put a plan in place for next time (ie escalate the people who already know what to do and give them the authority and resources and trust they need)
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real story: Mayor wants his guy as interim police chief.  Mayor gets his guy as interim police chief.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This guy Watson sounds like a real shiat heel.


Tangentially Related CSB: I did the audio version of the Sherlock Holmes Cthulhu Case Book last year because it was part of the Audible Plus free catalogue. It was actually pretty good for a free book.


/ Some of the free books are real stinkers.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x480]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep in mind the Ottawa PSB has at one fascist sympathizer on it that we know of.  I suspect it's actually a majority of the board.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Keep in mind the Ottawa PSB has at one fascist sympathizer on it that we know of.  I suspect it's actually a majority of the board.


Almost the entire police oversight council resigned in protest last week
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Unsung_Hero: Keep in mind the Ottawa PSB has at one fascist sympathizer on it that we know of.  I suspect it's actually a majority of the board.

Almost the entire police oversight council resigned in protest last week


Hey, just b/c there's huge, pyroclastic cloud of toxic smoke, doesn't mean there's a fire...
 
