(Fox News)   Mother mothers, son suffers. We need more of these mothers. Thank you awesome Mom   (foxnews.com) divider line
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Watched Belfast last night and this sounds like that scene where the mother drags her young son back to the scene of a store being looted so he can return the box of stuff he just stole.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zion Brown, an 18-year-old sophomore at Loyola University Chicago
he was represented by a private defense attorney, who argued his client was hungry and was looking for something to eat.

So smart kid, either from a wealthy family or on scholarship (Or both), decided to commit armed robbery because "he was hungry"? Are we thinking drugs, or hazing gone wrong?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahmad rejected the defense attorney's argument, saying as a hungry college kid she herself would have never thought to rob someone

Talk about a complete lack of ingenuity.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zion Brown, an 18-year-old sophomore at Loyola University Chicago,

Hold on, he's 18 and is a sophomore in college? Did he skip a year somewhere? The kid must be bright -- at least about some things. Or maybe he robbed a train because Loyola is a really expensive college, to the tune of over $60k a year.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Zion Brown, an 18-year-old sophomore at Loyola University Chicago,

Hold on, he's 18 and is a sophomore in college? Did he skip a year somewhere? The kid must be bright -- at least about some things. Or maybe he robbed a train because Loyola is a really expensive college, to the tune of over $60k a year.


Sophomore is 2nd year?

I was 18 in my second year of uni
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'Mother, will they put me in the firing line?"
Pink Floyd - " MOTHER " The Wall 1980
Youtube 73UMWoXRbjg
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Or maybe he robbed a train because Loyola is a really expensive college, to the tune of over $60k a year.


He robbed $100 from the conductor, with a gun. (Doesn't matter if it was a BB gun)
What stupid way to destroy a future.
Good on Mama!
 
Mukster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A few more moms like this addressing their kids stupid actions would be awesome, especially congress-persons moms.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"his lawyer asked the judge to remember her own days as a hungry college kid in determining his bail "

Are there any unresolved armed robberies where the lawyer went to university around the time he was a student?
 
deffuse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She should have told him not to walk that way.
 
Flincher
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is the perfect example of good parenting.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A TRAIN robbery? What is this the 1890s?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

deffuse: She should have told him not to walk that way.


Don't Take Your Guns to Town
Youtube CoxQWFtqaYM
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Badmoodman: Zion Brown, an 18-year-old sophomore at Loyola University Chicago,

Hold on, he's 18 and is a sophomore in college? Did he skip a year somewhere? The kid must be bright -- at least about some things. Or maybe he robbed a train because Loyola is a really expensive college, to the tune of over $60k a year.

Sophomore is 2nd year?

I was 18 in my second year of uni


Well, usually, Freshman is year 1, usually age 18 after finishing high school (if you can afford it or go deeply in debt for it, being unlucky enough to be born in the USA)
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One of the photos shows the masked suspect with a weapon on the platform.

So he placed the weapon down on the platform?  Why would he do that?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Part of the punishment should be to have the adult (not a kid), shot in the eye with his own gun.  Make all those associated with him watch.  Ideally the mother should pull the trigger.

All crimes that involve a weapon should have the weapon being used on the crim.  Rob a store with a sword, have the crim decapitated with the sword.  Rob a store with a shot gun, get a gut shot and bleed out on the concrete.  Rob a  store with your fists?  Then your fists are put in a contraption so that you punch yourself to death.

Don't rob people.  Problem solved.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Zion Brown, an 18-year-old sophomore at Loyola University Chicago,

Hold on, he's 18 and is a sophomore in college? Did he skip a year somewhere? The kid must be bright -- at least about some things. Or maybe he robbed a train because Loyola is a really expensive college, to the tune of over $60k a year.


I didn't skip any grades but I was 17 when I registered as a freshman and for the first couple months of my first semester.  They made me present my physical diploma before they'd let me sign up for classes the first semester.  Like I'd dropped out of high school to go to college.  Screwed up my schedule because they wouldn't even hold my class choices for a day.  Total waste of my priority registration slot.  I was 18 for the first couple months of my wise moron year.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Part of the punishment should be to have the adult (not a kid), shot in the eye with his own gun.  Make all those associated with him watch.  Ideally the mother should pull the trigger.

All crimes that involve a weapon should have the weapon being used on the crim.  Rob a store with a sword, have the crim decapitated with the sword.  Rob a store with a shot gun, get a gut shot and bleed out on the concrete.  Rob a  store with your fists?  Then your fists are put in a contraption so that you punch yourself to death.

Don't rob people.  Problem solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Part of the punishment should be to have the adult (not a kid), shot in the eye with his own gun.  Make all those associated with him watch.  Ideally the mother should pull the trigger.

All crimes that involve a weapon should have the weapon being used on the crim.  Rob a store with a sword, have the crim decapitated with the sword.  Rob a store with a shot gun, get a gut shot and bleed out on the concrete.  Rob a  store with your fists?  Then your fists are put in a contraption so that you punch yourself to death.

Don't rob people.  Problem solved.


Read half way and saw the name.  Serious question is there a way to be shot in eye and not be deleted from existing?
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
fark fox "news"
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: According to CWB, Ahmad rejected the defense attorney's argument, saying as a hungry college kid she herself would have never thought to rob someone, and granted the State's request for no bail.

Stripping isn't robbing, technically, but it's a definitely a rip off.
 
LineNoise
‘’ less than a minute ago  

American-Irish eyes: Read half way and saw the name.  Serious question is there a way to be shot in eye and not be deleted from existing?


A bb-gun, even to the eye, sure, in fact you will more than likely walk away from it. I mean freak shiat will happen and not EVERYONE will, but almost everyone will.

But their vision in one eye will be deleted from existing.
 
