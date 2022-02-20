 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KPTV Portland)   West Virginia couple arrested for having bad will at a Goodwill   (kptv.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, United States, Sheriff, West Virginia, Police, Warrant, WAYNE COUNTY, Constable, married couple  
•       •       •

960 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2022 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try to not judge a book by its cover, but.......
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to steal something, why would you steal stuff that other people have thrown away?

Also:  "Keep out of my trash!  I'm telling you for the last time!  A man works hard for his filth just to have vagrants come and steal it.  It's a crying shame."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear Goodwill stores all their money in a shoebox in the back room.  It just piles up.  They never take it to the bank.  My brother's friend's cousin worked there and said there were hundreds of shoe boxes stacked up in the back room.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I hear Goodwill stores all their money in a shoebox in the back room.  It just piles up.  They never take it to the bank.  My brother's friend's cousin worked there and said there were hundreds of shoe boxes stacked up in the back room.


Save Ferris.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they were going Goodwill hunting.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm the store, Maynard was heard to say, "Why not? Nobody ever robs Goodwills. Bars, liquor stores, gas stations... you get your head blown off sticking up one of them. Goodwills on the other hand, you catch with their pants down. They're not expecting to get robbed. Not as expectant anyway."
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rob Goodwill? Aim high, folks. Reach for the stars.
 
berylman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sorry that eagle clutching crossed bones on you jean vest is just not cutting it to work at Bennigans
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thompson said Andy Maynard was a fugitive from Kentucky...

Y'all keep your trash on your side of the river - we have more than enough of our own. Especially at that end of the state.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bought a dresser at Goodwill once, or rather, my mother bought it for me.  $50.  Nice dresser.  The guys who helped loading saw my mom's Prius and assumed we were low rent antique shopping and had a problem with that.  They deliberately dragged the dresser and ripped some of the veneer off.

It wasn't an expensive dresser.  I just wanted something that didn't look like crap and had modern drawers on sliders that didn't stick.  I'm on fixed income.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They were going to rob the Dollar Store, but that just seems like too big a job for them.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They seem nice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

peachpicker: I'm the store, Maynard was heard to say, "Why not? Nobody ever robs Goodwills. Bars, liquor stores, gas stations... you get your head blown off sticking up one of them. Goodwills on the other hand, you catch with their pants down. They're not expecting to get robbed. Not as expectant anyway."


I'll bet you'd cut down an the hero factor in a place like that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jtown: If you're going to steal something, why would you steal stuff that other people have thrown away?

Also:  "Keep out of my trash!  I'm telling you for the last time!  A man works hard for his filth just to have vagrants come and steal it.  It's a crying shame."


Never been to WVA?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What was their next big idea?  Dine and dash at the soup kitchen?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look I am not saying go for Fort Knox on your first attempt.  But, could you seriously think of a target that not only is probably clearing at most a few thousand a week, and additional bad karma of robbing a charity organization.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
None. None more West Virginian.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: They seem nice

[Fark user image image 400x225]


The girl knows what knuckle sandwiches taste like that's for sure.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
tattoo_locations.jpg
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've never trusted anyone named A.J.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: jtown: If you're going to steal something, why would you steal stuff that other people have thrown away?

Also:  "Keep out of my trash!  I'm telling you for the last time!  A man works hard for his filth just to have vagrants come and steal it.  It's a crying shame."

Never been to WVA?


Once.  Point taken.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.