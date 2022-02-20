 Skip to content
(CBS News)   US: Russian troops have already received the thumbs up to invade Ukraine   (cbsnews.com)
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.


No, we are not.


No, we are not.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

No, we are not.


It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

giantmeteor: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.


vlad can't afford it. He won't be able to keep ukr either.  Oh, and ukr won't be growing wheat this year. Hope rus enjoys beets & potatoes.

Remind me how every tsar dies? It's not the serfs. It's the generals or otherwise nobility/oligarchs. Vlad knows this, and so do we. War will create powerful internal forces he cannot control; and they will be the end of him.


//welcome to the new Vlad, same as the old Vlad.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scumm: giantmeteor: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

vlad can't afford it. He won't be able to keep ukr either.  Oh, and ukr won't be growing wheat this year. Hope rus enjoys beets & potatoes.

Remind me how every tsar dies? It's not the serfs. It's the generals or otherwise nobility/oligarchs. Vlad knows this, and so do we. War will create powerful internal forces he cannot control; and they will be the end of him.


//welcome to the new Vlad, same as the old Vlad.


He could level Western Europe with a single command. Economic sanctions don't mean anything to him, and vague predictions about internal forces somehow threatening Putin's power if he invaded is optimistic thinking at best. He's going to invade Ukraine. He's already weighed the costs and knows that he can afford it.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

giantmeteor: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.


Now you are being silly.  Estonia and Latvia are members of NATO.  We are treaty bound to defend them as are the other 27 NATO countries.  We would destroy Russia's economy.  About the only thing Russia has more of than us is tanks and we have far more Javelins than they have tanks.  Russia knows all this.  They are not that stupid.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

giantmeteor: scumm: giantmeteor: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

vlad can't afford it. He won't be able to keep ukr either.  Oh, and ukr won't be growing wheat this year. Hope rus enjoys beets & potatoes.

Remind me how every tsar dies? It's not the serfs. It's the generals or otherwise nobility/oligarchs. Vlad knows this, and so do we. War will create powerful internal forces he cannot control; and they will be the end of him.


//welcome to the new Vlad, same as the old Vlad.

He could level Western Europe with a single command. Economic sanctions don't mean anything to him, and vague predictions about internal forces somehow threatening Putin's power if he invaded is optimistic thinking at best. He's going to invade Ukraine. He's already weighed the costs and knows that he can afford it.


How the fark could he flatten Western Europe with a single command?  Seriously?  Other than nukes he does not have this ability.  A united Europe would pulverize Russian.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NOTAM issued over the Sea of Azov.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: How the fark could he flatten Western Europe with a single command?  Seriously?  Other than nukes he does not have this ability.  A united Europe would pulverize Russian.

He goes nuclear and at least COVID and global warming won't be concerns anymore.

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

vlad can't afford it. He won't be able to keep ukr either.  Oh, and ukr won't be growing wheat this year. Hope rus enjoys beets & potatoes.

Remind me how every tsar dies? It's not the serfs. It's the generals or otherwise nobility/oligarchs. Vlad knows this, and so do we. War will create powerful internal forces he cannot control; and they will be the end of him.


//welcome to the new Vlad, same as the old Vlad.

He could level Western Europe with a single command. Economic sanctions don't mean anything to him, and vague predictions about internal forces somehow threatening Putin's power if he invaded is optimistic thinking at best. He's going to invade Ukraine. He's already weighed the costs and knows that he can afford it.

How the fark could he flatten Western Europe with a single command?  Seriously?  Other than nukes he does not have this ability.  A united Europe would pulverize Russian.


He goes nuclear and at least COVID and global warming won't be concerns anymore.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: scumm: giantmeteor: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

vlad can't afford it. He won't be able to keep ukr either.  Oh, and ukr won't be growing wheat this year. Hope rus enjoys beets & potatoes.

Remind me how every tsar dies? It's not the serfs. It's the generals or otherwise nobility/oligarchs. Vlad knows this, and so do we. War will create powerful internal forces he cannot control; and they will be the end of him.


//welcome to the new Vlad, same as the old Vlad.

He could level Western Europe with a single command. Economic sanctions don't mean anything to him, and vague predictions about internal forces somehow threatening Putin's power if he invaded is optimistic thinking at best. He's going to invade Ukraine. He's already weighed the costs and knows that he can afford it.


and why would he destroy something he would die to control? It's about money, always is.  USA could flatten the entire planet, but for some reason we don't. 🤔

Vlad is broke and looking over his shoulder every few minutes.  This is his last shot to ever be near a 2nd floor window again.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An explanation of this game plan is that organized crime doesn't have a retirement option.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If ru is cut off from swift,  vova will be doing external submarine hull inspections in at Petersburg by the end of the week.

//this won't happen, too much money to be lost
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: NOTAM issued over the Sea of Azov.


those of you saying it won't happen: it started 2 days ago, if you don't count 2014
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

According to this Russian politician who was suddenly hospitalized after saying this ... it'll start tomorrow night
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, have the nuclear subs been given the thumbs up to eliminate putin and moscow, and show the russian people that Biden is the new strong daddy they desire?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GFC

Biden has been saying for over a week that it's going to happen any minute now.

It's farking stupid at this point.

War yay, why not.

/contractors open your pockets!
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.


It's long been suspected that the bulk of Russia's nukes are so undermaintained that Putin's far more likely to blow up half the Russian countryside than any other nation if he launches them.

It's not going to be WWIII. It very well could lead to the collapse of Eastern Europe though, and the EU power system.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: No, we are not.

Surely we can all trust the opinion of a guy who calls himself (adjusts glasses)....dildo tontine....

Yeah, sit down, dildo. Unless you're typing that message from your office at the Pentagon I'm positive you don't have.

No, we are not.


Surely we can all trust the opinion of a guy who calls himself (adjusts glasses)....dildo tontine....

Yeah, sit down, dildo. Unless you're typing that message from your office at the Pentagon I'm positive you don't have.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.

It's long been suspected that the bulk of Russia's nukes are so undermaintained that Putin's far more likely to blow up half the Russian countryside than any other nation if he launches them.

It's not going to be WWIII. It very well could lead to the collapse of Eastern Europe though, and the EU power system.


Sounds like a win to me.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: scumm: giantmeteor: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

vlad can't afford it. He won't be able to keep ukr either.  Oh, and ukr won't be growing wheat this year. Hope rus enjoys beets & potatoes.

Remind me how every tsar dies? It's not the serfs. It's the generals or otherwise nobility/oligarchs. Vlad knows this, and so do we. War will create powerful internal forces he cannot control; and they will be the end of him.


//welcome to the new Vlad, same as the old Vlad.

He could level Western Europe with a single command. Economic sanctions don't mean anything to him, and vague predictions about internal forces somehow threatening Putin's power if he invaded is optimistic thinking at best. He's going to invade Ukraine. He's already weighed the costs and knows that he can afford it.

How the fark could he flatten Western Europe with a single command?  Seriously?  Other than nukes he does not have this ability.  A united Europe would pulverize Russian.

He goes nuclear and at least COVID and global warming won't be concerns anymore.


The UK and France are nuclear powers with nuclear armed submarines, I don't think those are just sitting around minding their own business. Not to mention the US probably has nuclear armed subs in the atlantic and pacific on top of the bombers and missiles pointed at Russia. Any NATO member attacked and it's all bets are off and if Russia used nukes on Western Europe there wouldn't be a city in Russia West of Urals that isn't nuked and probably some places east of the Urals just for good measure.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: GFC

Biden has been saying for over a week that it's going to happen any minute now.

It's farking stupid at this point.

War yay, why not.

/contractors open your pockets!



It's not exactly rocket science - the West's uber transparency over the likely nature of the false flag excuse has delayed it being deployed. I think Putin's just going with a "just convince the Russian population instead then" approach - Russian media is blanket coverage of Ukrainian massacres of Russian-speaking people... something that's clearly gibberish... unless your sole source of news is Russian state sanctioned news.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll know the invasion has begun when you can't reach Fark to read about it.

/so, like every weekday at 1pm Eastern
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send the US Army into Kyiv and kill any Russians that show up. Give Ukraine battlefield nukes and let them create a radioactive perimeter around their country.

I fail to see why this is an issue.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
poor people get to fight poor people, rich people get richer, and you get to cheer it on from the internet. god bless us all!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wonder does the Russian military want this?  Would/could their ever be a coup?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden really is taking this to far.
Starting a war to distract from your low popularity ratings is ridiculous.

/sarcasm
/not seeing enough stupidity in this thread
/it's there but not enough
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing this is a drone?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

Maybe Estonia, but non one is taking Latvia with this guy in charge

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.


Maybe Estonia, but non one is taking Latvia with this guy in charge
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edwin Starr - War (What is it good for) + Lycris HQ!!
Youtube ztZI2aLQ9Sw
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has to start a war. It's that or lose the power he has currently. It seems to be waning without pulling another horrific stunt like invading Ukraine... again.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

Omg how high are you right now

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.


Omg how high are you right now
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BioShock Infinite: Possession #2
Youtube vZHq-xFPF_4
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm Mr. Meeseeks!: Bootleg: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: scumm: giantmeteor: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

vlad can't afford it. He won't be able to keep ukr either.  Oh, and ukr won't be growing wheat this year. Hope rus enjoys beets & potatoes.

Remind me how every tsar dies? It's not the serfs. It's the generals or otherwise nobility/oligarchs. Vlad knows this, and so do we. War will create powerful internal forces he cannot control; and they will be the end of him.


//welcome to the new Vlad, same as the old Vlad.

He could level Western Europe with a single command. Economic sanctions don't mean anything to him, and vague predictions about internal forces somehow threatening Putin's power if he invaded is optimistic thinking at best. He's going to invade Ukraine. He's already weighed the costs and knows that he can afford it.

How the fark could he flatten Western Europe with a single command?  Seriously?  Other than nukes he does not have this ability.  A united Europe would pulverize Russian.

He goes nuclear and at least COVID and global warming won't be concerns anymore.

The UK and France are nuclear powers with nuclear armed submarines, I don't think those are just sitting around minding their own business. Not to mention the US probably has nuclear armed subs in the atlantic and pacific on top of the bombers and missiles pointed at Russia. Any NATO member attacked and it's all bets are off and if Russia used nukes on Western Europe there wouldn't be a city in Russia West of Urals that isn't nuked and probably some places east of the Urals just for good measure.


That... Was kinda my point. Any limited usage by Russia would likely tip into a full exchange by everyone. At that point, the survivors aren't going to be as concerned with COVID, and the nuclear winter will negate a lot of global warming.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: [blogger.googleusercontent.com image 850x602]


Igotthatreference.jpeg
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: [blogger.googleusercontent.com image 850x602]


Awesome!
Truly, one step beyond.

Their appearance on Young Ones is one of my favorites. I thought, dismayed, They're not only lip syncing, those aren't even real guitars!

And then they started smashing them, and it was all good. Rock n roll never lets you down.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: [blogger.googleusercontent.com image 850x602]


Putin is a strange looking guy, but THAT is clearly Bat Boy in a suit.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Just wonder does the Russian military want this?  Would/could their ever be a coup?


If history shows us anything, it's that people in the military are excited for war right up until the moment they see their buddy get chopped up with a machine gun. Of course, that rarely applies to the top brass. But Russia has had a revolution before, so anything's possible, however unlikely it may be.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm Mr. Meeseeks!: Bootleg: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: scumm: giantmeteor: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

vlad can't afford it. He won't be able to keep ukr either.  Oh, and ukr won't be growing wheat this year. Hope rus enjoys beets & potatoes.

Remind me how every tsar dies? It's not the serfs. It's the generals or otherwise nobility/oligarchs. Vlad knows this, and so do we. War will create powerful internal forces he cannot control; and they will be the end of him.


//welcome to the new Vlad, same as the old Vlad.

He could level Western Europe with a single command. Economic sanctions don't mean anything to him, and vague predictions about internal forces somehow threatening Putin's power if he invaded is optimistic thinking at best. He's going to invade Ukraine. He's already weighed the costs and knows that he can afford it.

How the fark could he flatten Western Europe with a single command?  Seriously?  Other than nukes he does not have this ability.  A united Europe would pulverize Russian.

He goes nuclear and at least COVID and global warming won't be concerns anymore.

The UK and France are nuclear powers with nuclear armed submarines, I don't think those are just sitting around minding their own business. Not to mention the US probably has nuclear armed subs in the atlantic and pacific on top of the bombers and missiles pointed at Russia. Any NATO member attacked and it's all bets are off and if Russia used nukes on Western Europe there wouldn't be a city in Russia West of Urals that isn't nuked and probably some places east of the Urals just for good measure.

That... Was kinda my point. Any limited usage by Russia would likely tip into a full exchange by everyone. At that point, the ...


Just chain replying. I am surprised by the number of people that think that this could go nuclear. (Who knows, famous last words). But it seems like the west has telegraphed it's response, and Putin has decided it's worth it for at least part of Ukraine, which the west will militarily sit out. Kind of open and shut (ignoring all the pain and suffering that is going to increase).
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bungles: OhioUGrad: GFC

Biden has been saying for over a week that it's going to happen any minute now.

It's farking stupid at this point.

War yay, why not.

/contractors open your pockets!


It's not exactly rocket science - the West's uber transparency over the likely nature of the false flag excuse has delayed it being deployed. I think Putin's just going with a "just convince the Russian population instead then" approach - Russian media is blanket coverage of Ukrainian massacres of Russian-speaking people... something that's clearly gibberish... unless your sole source of news is Russian state sanctioned news.


If Biden keeps yelling "Wolf" when there is, in fact, a WOLF, it's not quite so silly. If you turn on the lights when a Burglar is OUTSIDE of your house, you're letting him know his plan is known and he comes in at his own peril. There are places where the Ukrainians have probably made it pretty friggin hard to advance and created kill boxes for the Russians. The next thing to do is blanket the area with drones so you can provide real time views of Russian men getting blasted and put them up for the Russian People to view.

The Ukrainians are somewhat prepared as a nation. We'll see what the Russian people will say. Putin is getting ready to pull the pin on his career and his life. And kill probably over 20k of Russian troops in the bargain. And a bunch more Ukrainians.

The US won't go in to defend Ukraine - publicly. I am not sure we don't have a bunch of advisors there. I have my suspicions.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Just wonder does the Russian military want this?


Based on reports from the Belarusian soldiers who trained with them, they mostly want Vodka and to sell their fuel. I'm assuming those weren't the elite forces type.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised. He's in a corner.
The oligarchs are after more money, he wants to loot Ukraine. He has to be a strong guy to stay in charge, they only respect strongmen. He wants a new Russian Empire or Soviet Union for his own ego, he resents the breakup.
If he doesn't move fast the weather will be against him too, not just nearly all of Europe and their allies.
Here's hoping he's not really ready and we've managed to buy enough time for Ukraine to be ready.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I were Ukraine, I would find some way of cutting off supplies to the russian army. Feeding 150,000 troops remotely can't be easy.
Isn't that how most of the russians died defending moscow during WWII?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This entire thing is weird.  If it was TFG still in charge, we'd all be absolutely sure that this was a "wag the dog" scenario to distract from other issues.  I'm not entirely sure I trust Biden to be above that himself.

I'm sure Putin wants to invade, but why is he taking so damn long?  Any element of surprise is long since gone.  He's had troops in position for how long now, weeks?

Not that the Russian army needs the element of surprise to defeat the Ukrainian military, but it'd certainly cut down on Russian casualties if the opposition forces weren't laying in wait.

I'd suggest it's possible he's waiting on the Ukrainians to be on alert for too long, so they get tired, but I'm not sure that's even a thing in modern warfare.  It's also possible he's waiting for an "excuse" to invade, but it wouldn't take this long to manufacture one.

On the other hand, I'm sure the Biden administration has access to intelligence they aren't publicly sharing, so all their statements might be part of a larger strategy we're not privy too.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: giantmeteor: dildo tontine: giantmeteor: I jumped the gun a little bit yesterday based on reports of armored movement in Donetsk. It's pretty clear it's going to happen. We're going to get World War III.

No, we are not.

It's not going to end with the Ukraine. Estonia and Latvia are next. War is coming to Europe.

Omg how high are you right now


He's dead on correct. Estonia is my guess,

He'll start with a cyber attack to get some kompromat, help foment unrest among a Russian ethnic minority there, and push it to civil war, then "assist" when requested by said independent republic. This is Georgia, Crimeria, Transnistria, etc,

The whole "They're in NATO" won't matter unless the strong response is drawn now against Ukraine. And you know what, the whole "End of History" moment dies the moment of a Ukrainian invasion.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I click on this thread and see a tremendous amount of stupid posted, right off the bat

F this
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I'm Mr. Meeseeks!: Just chain replying. I am surprised by the number of people that think that this could go nuclear.


A lot of us here grew up in the 70s and 80s, under the specter of nuclear war.  I haven't really participated in these threads because of that, as the topic does rip open some childhood fears and I feel stupid and immature.

But yeah, Russian troops massing on the border of an allied nation is definitely something I worry will escalate to a nuclear war.  And I know it's at least a semi-irrational fear, but I can't stop it from happening in my head.
 
Kubo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: He could level Western Europe with a single command. Economic sanctions don't mean anything to him, and vague predictions about internal forces somehow threatening Putin's power if he invaded is optimistic thinking at best. He's going to invade Ukraine. He's already weighed the costs and knows that he can afford it.

lol no


lol no

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did you say Abe Lincoln?
 
