(CNN)   "Survivor found alive after Greece ferry fire" No word on any dead survivors found   (cnn.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're they playing "Nearer My God to Thee" or "Eye of the Tiger"?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnsoninca: We're they playing "Nearer My God to Thee" or "Eye of the Tiger"?


While they were searching, I believe they were playing "Dead or Alive."
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The search is over!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where will they be buried?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never use water to extinguish a Greece fire.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Where did the bury the survivor?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson said, adding that at this point they do not have further information on the survivor.

Thanks for adding that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson said, adding that at this point they do not have further information on the survivor.

Thanks for adding that.


The passenger was originally pronounced dead, but then was taken to a better hospital.

berylman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The most likely suspects
BeeGees - Grease
Youtube mLmdvOzAvSM

/also it's Greek. Does no one do proper adjectives anymore?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I Will Survive
Youtube AUWEokqlxGs
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Where will they be buried?


Exile Island.
 
