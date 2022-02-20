 Skip to content
(Crisis Magazine)   Covid doesn't exist because of wet markets or a lab leak; it's God's punishment for a small wooden statue in the Vatican   (crisismagazine.com) divider line
47
    More: Unlikely, God, Bible, Idolatry, Catholics today, lay people, Saint, Salvation, cursory reading of the Old Testament  
•       •       •

921 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2022 at 6:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That there is some weapons-grade crazy.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, you think he's crazy, but there are millions of Catholics all over the world who agree with him.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
COVID is nature's way of telling us there's too many humans.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah, Krazy, Koo-koo Katholic. Like my sister.

She's an insufferable b*tch.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got about halfway through that article. I half to go shower off the sheer idiocy of ignorant belief now.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, Crisis Magazine. Home of American Reactionary Catholicism. Where Sedevacancy and the fury against Vatican II are always just below the surface.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I knew it!
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: Ah, Crisis Magazine. Home of American Reactionary Catholicism. Where Sedevacancy and the fury against Vatican II are always just below the surface.


Look, man. Performing Mass in the  vernacular was a major mistake.

Everyone knows God only speaks Latin.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ya know, mental illness shouldn't be left untreated.  Oh, right.  Religion isn't a mental illness.  It's just a display of fantasy role play.

If it is Pachamama, well, she's obviously more powerful than Christ since she's killed so many people and Christ hasn't stopped it
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: Ya know, mental illness shouldn't be left untreated.  Oh, right.  Religion isn't a mental illness.  It's just a display of fantasy role play.

If it is Pachamama, well, she's obviously more powerful than Christ since she's killed so many people and Christ hasn't stopped it


Weren't you paying attention?  It's god's punishment for placing a wooden statue in the wrong place.  Pachamama is no goddess.  She is powerless.  God did it.  You don't want to anger god.  He loves you so much, he'll kill millions of people if you place the wrong statue where he doesn't like it.  Because he is love.  All love.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he thinks God may be a psycho?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image image 425x295]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds delicious.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At first I reeeeaaaallly wanted to share this with the Uber-right mens prayer group that I was part of, but the more I read the more I realized that this is just going to be red meat to them.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a bunch of farking loonies, like all religions.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A statue brought down the wrath of our god on the entire world so lets put a picture of it on our site to see if we can get an encore.
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What.........what did I just read?  Time to start drinking, I guess.
 
Bonobo62
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All bad things happen because people do things I don't like.  Hurricane Irma happened because Blizzard keeps making the Shadowlands Sylvanas storyline dumber and dumber. They need to let me take over the writing before the weather kills us all.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What about all the large marble statues in the Vatican? Are they powerless?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
F*cking Christians...

Maybe God sends plagues because his followers are sh*theads who spend all their time blaming others instead of helping each other
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am so very, very glad that I'm not Catholic anymore so I can put my feet up and not have to give a shiat about any of this
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So Yahweh is the b***y character who opposes every decoration change the designer wants on those flip a home TV shows?

"I know we wanted blue paint, but now I'm wondering if the paint is TOO blue"
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Homo sapiens sapiens. What a disappointment.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Suuuure ..... God made them engineer that crap . So it's not their fault .
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We're either going to evolve past this level of bullschitt, or we're going over the edge.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Suuuure ..... God made them engineer that crap . So it's not their fault .


God, like the libs, is both all-powerful and a pussy weakling.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Znuh: We're either going to evolve past this level of bullschitt, or we're going over the edge.


Can't say that I see a whole lot of evolving.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess no Christmas trees or chocolate Easter bunnies this year.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Paul Newman - Cool Hand Luke - Plastic Jesus
Youtube GHf7TD4qwjk
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
YoMaMa is going to play his tiny tiny violincello now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The great condor told me not to click this. So I didn't.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
allears: Can't say that I see a whole lot of evolving.

I'm not sure you have a deep understanding of
the concept of  e v o l u t I o n
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"You don't get rich writing science fiction. If you want to get rich, you start a religion."

― L. Ron Hubbard
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is this satire? I can't even tell anymore.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shostie: Somacandra: Ah, Crisis Magazine. Home of American Reactionary Catholicism. Where Sedevacancy and the fury against Vatican II are always just below the surface.

Look, man. Performing Mass in the  vernacular was a major mistake.

Everyone knows God only speaks Latin.


Also demons.
 
spleef420
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I blame Bobby Brady.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good grief, the Poe's Law is incredibly strong with this one.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That guy was serious, I think.  Wow.  That's a farked up brain right there.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

spleef420: I blame Bobby Brady.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just put the little bracelet back on it.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yes, it was a statue. Or maybe it was two dudes having a sausage duel. Or maybe someone forgot to give proper thanks for their morning porridge.
This dude sounds like my brother. We don't talk much.
 
