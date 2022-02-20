 Skip to content
(Independent)   The Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme just keeps giving and giving   (independent.co.uk) divider line
10
KRSESQ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bernie Madoff's sister and husband found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Bernie Madoff had a husband?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Or was his sister also his husband?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this about Dogecoin?
I feel like this is about Dogecoin.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
90 and 87? That's probably a health/quality of life/no assisted suicide thing. We treat our pets better than our loved ones at the end of life.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shot in the Wiener?

Oh darn, anyways...
 
KB202
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

damageddude: 90 and 87? That's probably a health/quality of life/no assisted suicide thing. We treat our pets better than our loved ones at the end of life.


Yes, reminds me of Joan and Chester Nimitz.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or a "we're about to run out of money and had a good run of it" thing. Either way, sounds like a voluntary exit to me.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aungen: Is this about Dogecoin?
I feel like this is about Dogecoin.


Close...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

damageddude: 90 and 87? That's probably a health/quality of life/no assisted suicide thing. We treat our pets better than our loved ones at the end of life.


Our pets aren't as likely to make us wish they were dead
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

recondite cetacean: Or a "we're about to run out of money and had a good run of it" thing. Either way, sounds like a voluntary exit to me.


Well, at least one of them was.
 
