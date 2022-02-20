 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 20 is candor, as in, Drew likes his beer, be it candor bottled   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Literature, The Stage, John Lennon, The Rolling Stones, 1990s music groups, Mickey Rooney, Wheel, Joseph Hudak  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Could have gone with a Superman reference too, Smitty.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
static2.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A joke should catch someone by surprise. It should never pander.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The name of the city is Or.

Superman stores it in a can, hence the reference.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: A joke should catch someone by surprise. It should never pander.


You appear to be unfamiliar with this particular series of greenlights.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
While I do not, some folks prefer it in the can.
Beer loses nuances of flavor and aroma that way.

But if you're just chugging, bypassing your taste buds completely, then why not beer in the can?

You'll notice: when folks insist on beer in the can, their favorite beer is bottom tier in flavor. Tastes like ass, is what I'm saying.
 
