(CNN)   Man Ray's "Le Violon d'Ingres" considered most expensive photo in world set for auction at $5-7 million. Of course, it involves nude woman   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No Man Ray, no photoshop
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I first learned about him from Warehouse 13.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did my own version of "Noir et Blanche" but for some reason there aren't any takers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Is it something I said?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The black and white image, taken in 1924 by the American surrealist artist, transforms a woman's naked body into a violin by overlaying the picture of her back with f-holes.

I generally think of the f-hole as being more in the front on women, though I acknowledge that some have different preferences.
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now that is what I call a chin rest.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes, but does it NFT?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$5-7 million is nowhere close to the world's most valuable photo. I get paid more than that in yearly installments just for agreeing not to release that photo of two well-known tech magnates and an influential politician engaging in an unnatural act at a private petting zoo.

/but for the right offer, it could be yours as an NFT. The details will be a little compressed, but you have my solemn promise that that's what it shows.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - Feeling Gravitys Pull
Youtube NodXnjUIZ0U
 
blodyholy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: The black and white image, taken in 1924 by the American surrealist artist, transforms a woman's naked body into a violin by overlaying the picture of her back with f-holes.

I generally think of the f-hole as being more in the front on women, though I acknowledge that some have different preferences.


i must be doing something wrong because I always come in from the side.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Cyberluddite: The black and white image, taken in 1924 by the American surrealist artist, transforms a woman's naked body into a violin by overlaying the picture of her back with f-holes.

I generally think of the f-hole as being more in the front on women, though I acknowledge that some have different preferences.

i must be doing something wrong because I always come in from the side.


And now we know Tommy Wiseau's Fark handle.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This sold for something like $80K. I've been looking for an affordable copy.

assets.phillips.comView Full Size
 
