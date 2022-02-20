 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Desperate grandmother begs to please not shut down 3G. Also needs help getting the date and time on her VCR to stop flashing   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
29
    More: Sad, 4G, 3G, 3GPP Long Term Evolution, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, older 3G technology, largest personal emergency response company, supply chain delays  
•       •       •

837 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2022 at 3:23 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Help, I've got old technology and I can't upgrade!


/grandma had a life alert and it saved her life once after a nasty fall
 
brilett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah. Let's not leave vulnerable people unprotected. Get ''em upgraded first.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Help, I've got old technology and I can't upgrade!


/grandma had a life alert and it saved her life once after a nasty fall


I would not be surprised to learn that a bunch of our missiles operated using 5 inch floppies and were programmed using COBOL.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's likely elderly consumers were bombarded with both legit and bogus warning / upgrade emails, letters, etc... and decided to do nothing. Or jumped at an obviously bad deal, and got screwed over by scammers. Same uproar when they turned off the analog cell service and the On-Star in grandma's vintage Cadillac didn't work any more.

I am still outraged because I can no longer buy whale oil for my lanterns, or a replacement battery for my party-line phone.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is why mobile networks need to be a public utility and technology subsidized for those in need. A new iteration of the Tennessee Valley Authority.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Headline: Grandma begs for 3G not to be shut down.
TFA: Grandma got two brand new 5G replacement devices a few weeks ago.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stupid farking cryptocurrencies wasting all the chips.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My car has baked in 3G. Shame when that stops working although a cheap personal hotspot would be an upgrade anyways
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hahahahahaa.  Fark you people and your stalking technology.  You never thought about how once you got your victims hooked up, that you'd have to service them FOREVER?  Yeah, I guess you do--you won't let them cancel your service, will you?

They're so busy getting everyone to buy their technology, they don't even care if it works or not.
And people keep buying it, so fark em all.  What are you going to do when you wake up one day, and your fitbit doesn't work--die?
probably.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TheCableGuy: Help, I've got old technology and I can't upgrade!


/grandma had a life alert and it saved her life once after a nasty fall

I would not be surprised to learn that a bunch of our missiles operated using 5 inch floppies and were programmed using COBOL.


Yeah, and good luck to anyone who tries to hack them, as well.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have yet to see an explanation of why anyone needs 5G, other than the ones pushing it to justify their own jobs.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TheCableGuy: Help, I've got old technology and I can't upgrade!


/grandma had a life alert and it saved her life once after a nasty fall

I would not be surprised to learn that a bunch of our missiles operated using 5 inch floppies and were programmed using COBOL.


Boeing went for the high-tech 3.5" disks. As of a couple years ago, they were still used for 747 operating software.

varindia.comView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess I'll be the first to mention the part about the ankle monitors  being on 3G rather than just mock the elderly.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Her family bought her a 3g button years ago because they didn't want her to die. I see a solution here.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TheCableGuy: Help, I've got old technology and I can't upgrade!


/grandma had a life alert and it saved her life once after a nasty fall

I would not be surprised to learn that a bunch of our missiles operated using 5 inch floppies and were programmed using COBOL.


8 inch floppies, acktualee
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

untoldforce: iheartscotch: TheCableGuy: Help, I've got old technology and I can't upgrade!


/grandma had a life alert and it saved her life once after a nasty fall

I would not be surprised to learn that a bunch of our missiles operated using 5 inch floppies and were programmed using COBOL.

Yeah, and good luck to anyone who tries to hack them, as well.


Yep. They used 8" floppies until a few years ago and part of the reason was security... through obsolescence
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It isn't AT&T who is doing this, it is the greedy best way to run AT&T and they all are individuals and they all have names. Name them shame them and blame them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I have yet to see an explanation of why anyone needs 5G, other than the ones pushing it to justify their own jobs.


You haven't looked
 
djfitz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: iheartscotch: TheCableGuy: Help, I've got old technology and I can't upgrade!


/grandma had a life alert and it saved her life once after a nasty fall

I would not be surprised to learn that a bunch of our missiles operated using 5 inch floppies and were programmed using COBOL.

8 inch floppies, acktualee


That Soviet floppy disk wasn't that hard to bind, and I ended up with the Launch ability. So not all bad.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TheCableGuy: Help, I've got old technology and I can't upgrade!


/grandma had a life alert and it saved her life once after a nasty fall

I would not be surprised to learn that a bunch of our missiles operated using 5 inch floppies and were programmed using COBOL.


They use 8" floppy disks. Could be COBOL.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: It isn't AT&T who is doing this, it is the greedy best way to run AT&T and they all are individuals and they all have names. Name them shame them and blame them.


Sooo... It is? Or isn't it?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Ultimately, you have to move with the technology, and we're supportive of that move. This is about timing, " said Brady.

Who says?  Business?
That's it then--no more technology for me.

/I"m at least 10 years behind anyway.
 
gaspode
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

qlenfg: It's likely elderly consumers were bombarded with both legit and bogus warning / upgrade emails, letters, etc... and decided to do nothing. Or jumped at an obviously bad deal, and got screwed over by scammers. Same uproar when they turned off the analog cell service and the On-Star in grandma's vintage Cadillac didn't work any more.

I am still outraged because I can no longer buy whale oil for my lanterns, or a replacement battery for my party-line phone.


Foolish person. They sold MILLIONS of devices fairly recently on the promise that these were the future. Non upgradable devices in most cases..

What they were selling was built in hard-obsolescence in some case in a handful of years. This is hardly similar to getting rid of 1940s technology in the 2000s.

There isn't actually any need to turn this off, its just the monopolist providers saving some bucks by farking consumers in the ass again.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: My car has baked in 3G. Shame when that stops working although a cheap personal hotspot would be an upgrade anyways


I would like all modern car infotainment systems to be modular - basically just a display with some buttons, and have the actual processing work being done on the driver's mobile device. That's essentiallyhow the one in my car works now in practice, it has  built in navigation and such, but also Android Auto/Apple Carplay functionality.

Smartphone tech moves faster than many people replace their automobiles, and used cars are a thing. If the vehicle's display is just being driven by whatever your current personal device is, then so long as it can continue to connect to your new device it ends up getting whatever network, CPU, or software updates the phone is getting just naturally when you get a new phone. Since I'm using Android Auto, my car gets the connection through the phone, so it'll work on whatever network my phone connects to - no car upgrade or stereo upgrade probably needed if someone 10 years from now buys my car from me and wants to hook up to iit.

Probably... depending on how well backwards compatibility is maintained moving forward for Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It would probably be a good idea if there was a common standard set for that sort of functionality, so we won't have to rely on the good graces of Google and Apple to maintain compatibility.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TheCableGuy: Help, I've got old technology and I can't upgrade!


/grandma had a life alert and it saved her life once after a nasty fall

I would not be surprised to learn that a bunch of our missiles operated using 5 inch floppies and were programmed using COBOL.


Well la-di-dah, you think you're so special with your fancy 5" floppies.

cdn.arstechnica.netView Full Size


/JK, the Air Force has stopped using 8" floppies. In 2019. Not that they were using them for anything important. Just running ICBM command and control.
//I really doubt they've stopped using COBOL
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: montreal_medic: My car has baked in 3G. Shame when that stops working although a cheap personal hotspot would be an upgrade anyways

I would like all modern car infotainment systems to be modular - basically just a display with some buttons, and have the actual processing work being done on the driver's mobile device. That's essentiallyhow the one in my car works now in practice, it has  built in navigation and such, but also Android Auto/Apple Carplay functionality.

Smartphone tech moves faster than many people replace their automobiles, and used cars are a thing. If the vehicle's display is just being driven by whatever your current personal device is, then so long as it can continue to connect to your new device it ends up getting whatever network, CPU, or software updates the phone is getting just naturally when you get a new phone. Since I'm using Android Auto, my car gets the connection through the phone, so it'll work on whatever network my phone connects to - no car upgrade or stereo upgrade probably needed if someone 10 years from now buys my car from me and wants to hook up to iit.

Probably... depending on how well backwards compatibility is maintained moving forward for Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It would probably be a good idea if there was a common standard set for that sort of functionality, so we won't have to rely on the good graces of Google and Apple to maintain compatibility.


The connection is Bluetooth, you're overthinking or completely misunderstanding how this works
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An AT&T spokesperson told the I-Team, "Each new generation of wireless network upgrades generates new investment, jobs and innovative services. A delay would undermine the evolution to 5G, as it seeks to force us to devote scarce spectrum resources to support relatively few, obsolete 3G-only devices rather than repurposing the spectrum to enhance 5G capacity. ...Forcing a delay would needlessly waste valuable spectrum resources and degrade network performance for millions of our customers."

It's either save a few thousand Grannies, OR rake in millions for the shareholders. Look, the old gal will likely hit her expiration date within a year anyways. Won't someone think of the investors?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: mongbiohazard: montreal_medic: My car has baked in 3G. Shame when that stops working although a cheap personal hotspot would be an upgrade anyways

I would like all modern car infotainment systems to be modular - basically just a display with some buttons, and have the actual processing work being done on the driver's mobile device. That's essentiallyhow the one in my car works now in practice, it has  built in navigation and such, but also Android Auto/Apple Carplay functionality.

Smartphone tech moves faster than many people replace their automobiles, and used cars are a thing. If the vehicle's display is just being driven by whatever your current personal device is, then so long as it can continue to connect to your new device it ends up getting whatever network, CPU, or software updates the phone is getting just naturally when you get a new phone. Since I'm using Android Auto, my car gets the connection through the phone, so it'll work on whatever network my phone connects to - no car upgrade or stereo upgrade probably needed if someone 10 years from now buys my car from me and wants to hook up to iit.

Probably... depending on how well backwards compatibility is maintained moving forward for Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It would probably be a good idea if there was a common standard set for that sort of functionality, so we won't have to rely on the good graces of Google and Apple to maintain compatibility.

The connection is Bluetooth, you're overthinking or completely misunderstanding how this works


AFAIK you have to plug in for Android Auto. No idea about Apple's carplay. So still need a physical connector
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You need to upgrade to a less stable, less secure phone. One that requires updates almost weekly so it stays secure and keeps operating. Oh and you'll need to learn how to..., you know what, you're screwed.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.