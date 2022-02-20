 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Single mother of five facing one-year prison term, $1000 fine for leaving 14-year-old daughter to babysit other kids while at work. No adventures included   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Family, Law, Supreme court, Supreme Court of the United States, Court, Melissa Henderson, David DeLugas, Ashleigh Banfield  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where are the "parents know what's best for their children" anti mask book burners on this one.  Oh, yeah. Black.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

oldernell: Where are the "parents know what's best for their children" anti mask book burners on this one.  Oh, yeah. Black.


Um. The video says otherwise. I don't know why the story has a Dateline of Chicago. This happened in Blairsville, Georgia, which is up in the mountains, and very white. And it sounds like the kid could have slipped out if mom had been home.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But if she had hired a 14 year old babysitter, it would've been fine.
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like my sister in law but she has 6 kids and put the twins up for adoption. Did I mention she served 2 years for a hit and run while high on computer duster?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This was in GA.  GA law says kids 13 and older can be left in charge.  Sounds like the neighbor had a problem with mom and saw a way to f*ck with her.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Myself and mrs edmo both did babysitting at that age.

/old
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HUD has some rules.

Be sure to verify:
Anticipated childcare expenses for the care of children under age 13 that will allow a household member to:
Work; or,
Seek employment; or,
Pursue an education.

So you cannot declare childcare expenses if a child is 13 or older.
A lot of kids get paid to baby sit at 14.
I know I did.

Of course, that may be white privilege.

I was left alone at 14 to care for 3 younger sisters.
We read books, or played piano.
Did puzzles. Played games.

I guess the bubble wrap stays on until a kid is knocked up, smoking, and carrying a gun now.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What in the goddamned hell did you expect her to do???

Jesus f*cking Christ do you not get that parents had/have NO GOOD ANSWER during a global pandemic when their child care is shut down, yet they do not have a job that can be done from home?

What. The. F*ck. Was. She. Supposed. To. Do?? It's not like the cop calling neighbor offered to give her a hand. The 14 year old going to school on line while watching little ones is far from ideal but it was the best option available to her.

God damnit, this country is failing at life.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So she has no time and no money.  That will save her babysitter problems
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child care is always challenging. Right now its a REAL SERIOUS biatch.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was babysitting for money at 12. At a time when there were no cell phones, in a county with no enhanced 911, and the nearest neighbor a half-mile away.

This country is getting more pussified by the minute. No wonder Putin thought he could invade Ukraine and America wouldn't stop him.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is stupid. This is an attempt to screw around with a family that was doing the best it could under the circumstances. Nothing bad happened.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the father or other mother take car of the children.  Whoever is the one that joined gametes.  IF there were no other gametes involved, and the children are either haploid, or clones, we have other issues.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: I was babysitting for money at 12. At a time when there were no cell phones, in a county with no enhanced 911, and the nearest neighbor a half-mile away.

This country is getting more pussified by the minute. No wonder Putin thought he could invade Ukraine and America wouldn't stop him.


Only because the people who say that the country is pussifed licks his Soviet taint.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nowhereman: Sounds like my sister in law but she has 6 kids and put the twins up for adoption. Did I mention she served 2 years for a hit and run while high on computer duster?


I'd ask if she's single, but I've a feeling that with a can of computer duster on the table, the answer is an automatic yes regardless.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the 14 year old was part of a demonic cult and the 4 year old was just trying to escape.

I don't know, I think I will review the historical archives involving babysitters, on pornhub.
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This was in GA.  GA law says kids 13 and older can be left in charge.  Sounds like the neighbor had a problem with mom and saw a way to f*ck with her.


When I lived in Alabama, it was very normal for neighbors to be all up in your business all the time.

It was like a crazy East German town with STAZI secret informers all over.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: HUD has some rules.

Be sure to verify:
Anticipated childcare expenses for the care of children under age 13 that will allow a household member to:
Work; or,
Seek employment; or,
Pursue an education.

So you cannot declare childcare expenses if a child is 13 or older.
A lot of kids get paid to baby sit at 14.
I know I did.

Of course, that may be white privilege.

I was left alone at 14 to care for 3 younger sisters.
We read books, or played piano.
Did puzzles. Played games.

I guess the bubble wrap stays on until a kid is knocked up, smoking, and carrying a gun now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus tap-dancing Christ....are they F-ing serious? Obviously the best solution and the best use of state assets is to jail a single mother of 5 because she left them in the care of her 14 year old daughter. Definitely not provide mothers with child tax credits and babysitters because that would be HELPFUL SOCIALISMS!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's screwed up that the son will have to carry the burden of knowing that he was used as the excuse for ruining his family.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That neighbor just instantly transformed herself into "that biatch who tried to take mommy away."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: What in the goddamned hell did you expect her to do???


Get on funemployment for the duration of the pandemic. Oops, that's only in blue states where childcare was an acceptable reason to be funemployed.
 
DVD
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This was in GA.  GA law says kids 13 and older can be left in charge.  Sounds like the neighbor had a problem with mom and saw a way to f*ck with her.


___________________________

This seems like the likely answer here.
 
paulleah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The South is full of snowflake conservatives screaming "what about the children" past what common sense dictates.

We owned a house with 5 acres of land. The land butted up against the elementary school. So I build a footbridge over a stream and a path for my kid to walk to school. 1 block across my own property.

The school said "hell no" and declared he had to RIDE THE BUS.

I appealed to the school board. They declared that he couldn't walk to school because there was nobody to escort my 10 year old from my property across the school parking lot.

Here in Washington State tons of kids walk to school. Rain, sleet snow...

I hate The South
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can we please stop asking millennials why they're not having kids now?

No?

Ok.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gonegirl: That neighbor just instantly transformed herself into "that biatch who tried to take mommy away."


Shame that neighbor couldn't have come over to help instead of calling the police. But, I guess she's got the time to drop a dime.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey, how can we punish the poor.  I know, let's make it a crime to not work and make it a crime to leave your kids with a babysitter.

Gyrfalcon: I was babysitting for money at 12. At a time when there were no cell phones, in a county with no enhanced 911, and the nearest neighbor a half-mile away.

This country is getting more pussified by the minute. No wonder Putin thought he could invade Ukraine and America wouldn't stop him.

 
No, there are some who think that having little money means you should have nothing at all. Maybe it's a way to get satisfaction because Casey Anthony was not found guilty, "bad" mothers must be put behind bars for the sake of their kids.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Linley was participating in remote learning when her 4-year-old brother Thaddeus slipped out of the house and went to his friend's house down the street. About 10 to 15 minutes later, Linley noticed that her brother was gone, but quickly found him at the friend's house.

The mother of the friend called the police to report the incident and Henderson was arrested two weeks later. She has been charged with criminal reckless conduct.

The neighbor's a biatch. But you know who the real biatch is? Biatchass Thaddeus, who got mom thrown in jail. It's always Thaddeus. Thaddeus set the curtains on fire. Thaddeus got himself stuck in the refrigerator. Thaddeus took the Kia on a little drive down the block and crashed into a fire hydrant. Good going biatchass.
 
thisdaydreamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: What in the goddamned hell did you expect her to do???

Jesus f*cking Christ do you not get that parents had/have NO GOOD ANSWER during a global pandemic when their child care is shut down, yet they do not have a job that can be done from home?

What. The. F*ck. Was. She. Supposed. To. Do?? It's not like the cop calling neighbor offered to give her a hand. The 14 year old going to school on line while watching little ones is far from ideal but it was the best option available to her.

God damnit, this country is failing at life.


Exactly this. It's maddening that she's being punished for what was likely her only choice.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I assume the problem here is that the 14 year old should have been working down at the plant and babysitting is a waste of a  young laborers time?
 
overthinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight:
14 years old is not old enough to babysit, but 12 years old is old enough to work? (Yes, GA minimum labor age is 12, yes, 12!). And this is coming from the state that fought AGAINST raising the age of consent from 14 to 16 in 1995 and wants to bring that back, too?

So, 14 is old enough to breed and have kids, old enough to work to support them, but not old enough to care for them? Do the dimwits in GA not see how ignorant that is?

And then to add this being a single mom, of color, too? Yeah, how much you want to bet that was a huge factor?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gonegirl: That neighbor just instantly transformed herself into "that biatch who tried to take mommy away."


They should burn her house down
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

paulleah: The South is full of snowflake conservatives screaming "what about the children" past what common sense dictates.

We owned a house with 5 acres of land. The land butted up against the elementary school. So I build a footbridge over a stream and a path for my kid to walk to school. 1 block across my own property.

The school said "hell no" and declared he had to RIDE THE BUS.

I appealed to the school board. They declared that he couldn't walk to school because there was nobody to escort my 10 year old from my property across the school parking lot.

Here in Washington State tons of kids walk to school. Rain, sleet snow...

I hate The South


Why did you ask the school's permission for your kid to walk?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oldernell: Where are the "parents know what's best for their children" anti mask book burners on this one.  Oh, yeah. Black.


Yep, Black as night.

yourtango.comView Full Size


I'm guessing sympathy from Fark will now evaporate.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

overthinker: Let me get this straight:
14 years old is not old enough to babysit, but 12 years old is old enough to work?


Not quite.  14 years old is not old enough to babysit but 13 years old is old enough to babysit.

That's how stupid this is.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: What in the goddamned hell did you expect her to do???

Jesus f*cking Christ do you not get that parents had/have NO GOOD ANSWER during a global pandemic when their child care is shut down, yet they do not have a job that can be done from home?

What. The. F*ck. Was. She. Supposed. To. Do?? It's not like the cop calling neighbor offered to give her a hand. The 14 year old going to school on line while watching little ones is far from ideal but it was the best option available to her.

God damnit, this country is failing at life.


She just needed to buy more money.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: oldernell: Where are the "parents know what's best for their children" anti mask book burners on this one.  Oh, yeah. Black.

Yep, Black as night.

[yourtango.com image 774x386]

I'm guessing sympathy from Fark will now evaporate.


No, I have sympathy for the with the bowl-cut.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

paulleah: The school said "hell no" and declared he had to RIDE THE BUS.


From my parents' house to the elementary school could be walked in 10 minutes BUT there was a pedestrian crossing at railroad tracks that didn't have gates, a signal, and there wouldn't be a crossing guard. It was a crossing where the road was closed (dead ended on both sides of the tracks). So, instead we were required to take the bus to school which picked us up first and then it was like another 20-30 minutes of stops before it arrived at school. The school was 3 minutes from the bus stop. You could SEE THE SCHOOL from the bus stop. But those railroad tracks meant we had to take the bus.

Riding a bike to school was somehow OK for reasons that could never be explained. However, after school they wouldn't dismiss walkers or bike riders until after all the buses had loaded and left. This meant waiting around for like 20 minutes and only then being allowed to get on my bike and leave. This was also unbelievably stupid because the bike racks were not near the buses AND because I was going to ride away from traffic (down that dead-end street, toward the railroad tracks) where there was zero vehicle traffic. There were a lot of days that I slipped out of the classroom pretending that I was taking the bus home and would just go get on my bike and leave and be home about 20 minutes earlier than usual. I got caught a number of times and it was a bunch of stupid lectures about stupid rules that me, a 6-year-old, could explain to teachers that they were stupid. But of course no one will listen. My parents told the school to just drop the issue and quit calling them because they weren't going to argue about it any longer. My dad told them that if he gets on his bike and leaves, just "shut your mouthes and mind your business" because he was done being woken up with stupid phone calls (he slept days and worked nights). Eventually he just turned the ringer on the phone off and the school couldn't call them any longer because he wouldn't answer.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Hey, how can we punish the poor.  I know, let's make it a crime to not work and make it a crime to leave your kids with a babysitter.

Gyrfalcon: I was babysitting for money at 12. At a time when there were no cell phones, in a county with no enhanced 911, and the nearest neighbor a half-mile away.

This country is getting more pussified by the minute. No wonder Putin thought he could invade Ukraine and America wouldn't stop him.
 
No, there are some who think that having little money means you should have nothing at all. Maybe it's a way to get satisfaction because Casey Anthony was not found guilty, "bad" mothers must be put behind bars for the sake of their kids.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Picture of the neighbour

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Tom-Servo: oldernell: Where are the "parents know what's best for their children" anti mask book burners on this one.  Oh, yeah. Black.

Yep, Black as night.

[yourtango.com image 774x386]

I'm guessing sympathy from Fark will now evaporate.

No, I have sympathy for the with the bowl-cut.


Kid*
Confound it!
 
gar1013
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I was babysitting for money at 12. At a time when there were no cell phones, in a county with no enhanced 911, and the nearest neighbor a half-mile away.

This country is getting more pussified by the minute. No wonder Putin thought he could invade Ukraine and America wouldn't stop him.


The Taliban could invade the Ukraine and we'd sit on our hands.
 
Ursa Minor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Came from a family of seven. Parents always worked. My Dad was away for months at a time.
I helped raise my brother and sisters. All good.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who is gonna watch the kids while she's in jail? This seems to be a self-licking ice cream cone.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unless there was some other form of neglect involved she's not only going to win whatever case they try to make but she's going to take them for some kind of settlement afterwards.
 
SusanY
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is one of those threads where the older folks complain about how kids aren't allowed to do anything on their own any more....

When I was 6 or so, I'd walk from school to the childminder (only a few hundred yards. Not very far).
A bit older (still less than 11) I'd walk all the way home (mile or two). let myself in, and have the house to myself till my parents got back.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SusanY: childminder


That right there is an unfortunate title.
 
