(National Today)   Today is National Handcuff Day, so let's all show some restraint and pick a safe word   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Nicaragua
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, punched "hand cuffs meme" into GIS and found a new anus of the internet in the form of tone-deaf police warnings, sovcit 'spells' and pick up lines those two groups coo to one another.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These handcuffs are now used when arresting criminals, or when the need to detain someone arises.

Very subtle
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a direct violation of Masturbation Day. I do not approve.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meatloaf.

It's the perfect safe word.  It means I would do anything for love, but I won't do that.
 
Disturbing Porn Choreographer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Meatloaf.

It's the perfect safe word.  It means I would do anything for love, but I won't do that.


Let me sleep on it.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Disturbing Porn Choreographer: Saturn5: Meatloaf.

It's the perfect safe word.  It means I would do anything for love, but I won't do that.

Let me sleep on it.


I gotta know right now!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: [Fark user image image 425x196]


We're done.
Turn out the lights
But first: free t-shirt
 
rogue49
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ya haven't been cuffed properly
Until you've dated a State Trooper Sargent 😉
 
rogue49
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rogue49: Ya haven't been cuffed properly
Until you've dated a State Trooper Sargent 😉


A lovely strong woman at that
For true restraint but great take downs 😁
 
