 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   For only 2.3 million, you can get this house in San Antonio. Zorro insurance is not included   (zillow.com) divider line
49
    More: Amusing, Standardized test, High school, trademarks REALTOR, GreatSchools Ratings, Zillow Group, trademarks MLS, real estate brokerage licenses, Listing Service  
•       •       •

1303 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2022 at 1:50 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's pretty nice, actually.

But carrying the arched doorway motif inside is too much for me.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was hoping for something a little more overstated.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, that's not some shiatty, half-thought McMansion. That's an actual mansion. What's ridiculous about it is that you're paying that much and getting under an acre of land. The house's footprint takes up most of that.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 750x500]


"Batman Carpool" - Batman Needs Toilet Paper (DC Fandome)
Youtube vUBDcBSP3NQ
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not bad. I thought it was going to be stuffed to the gills with Texas Tech paraphernalia.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My drug cartel family empire is not successful enough to warrant a place like that yet.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheaper per sq ft price than Arizona.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That house is actually awesome.  I would change the old lady furniture but everything else can stay.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, that's not some shiatty, half-thought McMansion. That's an actual mansion. What's ridiculous about it is that you're paying that much and getting under an acre of land. The house's footprint takes up most of that.


Less mowing
 
spleef420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark Craigslist.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Cheaper per sq ft price than Arizona.


Well, some people want to live in AZ...
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That looks like it might have been owned by a basketball player
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's hideous. I'd feel like Texas Liberace in that place.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, that's not some shiatty, half-thought McMansion. That's an actual mansion. What's ridiculous about it is that you're paying that much and getting under an acre of land. The house's footprint takes up most of that.


Cheap land compared to Northern Virginia.  My tiny plot multiplies out to over $3.3 million per acre.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

Wasn't this on Fark before? I remember seeing this group shower here already.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The thing that bothers me about that place is all the bookshelves are EMPTY!  WTF!  Where are the books!?!?!?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't care how fancy your house is, no one seems to know how to class-up the toilet paper dispenser

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If I toss in another mil will they move it to NM?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Would make a great aviary. Would need a lot of newspaper though.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice house, but did they manage to get far enough away from San Antonio to escape the smell of their open sewers?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No sex dungeon?  Pass.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Pocket Ninja: Yeah, that's not some shiatty, half-thought McMansion. That's an actual mansion. What's ridiculous about it is that you're paying that much and getting under an acre of land. The house's footprint takes up most of that.

Cheap land compared to Northern Virginia.  My tiny plot multiplies out to over $3.3 million per acre.


Totally comparable
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I bet a lot of telenovelas have been filmed there.
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Very nice. To much house for me though. I'm currently still in love with my wife and enjoy her company and I feel I might not see her for the better part of the day in that place.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 400x300]
Wasn't this on Fark before? I remember seeing this group shower here already.


I love this idea.

It would actually work very well for an active family, my toddler would love it.

Might be awkward in the teen years and with friends over and stuff.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm digging the group showers.

I'd have to install a "Dance Like Every Day Is A Women In Prison Genre Film" cross-stitch to make it homier, but that's totally doable.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I don't care how fancy your house is, no one seems to know how to class-up the toilet paper dispenser

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I don't care how fancy your house is, no one seems to know how to class-up the toilet paper dispenser

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]


media-amazon.comView Full Size


Your poop linens MiLord?

Jeevesus Christ, Light a Match TP Buttler
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: That looks like it might have been owned by a basketball player


Not enough gold leaf
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The thing that bothers me about that place is all the bookshelves are EMPTY!  WTF!  Where are the books!?!?!?


Staging
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I bet a lot of telenovelas have been filmed there.


The interior reminds me of the mansion in Better Call Saul, where Jimmy visits an eccentric millionaire who tries to pay him off with funny money.

Dunno why that memory is still in my brain when I can't even remember my coworkers' names.

But there it is.
 
EL EM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Needs more columns.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just remember that we don't talk about Bruno and you'll be fine.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brap: GreatGlavinsGhost: I don't care how fancy your house is, no one seems to know how to class-up the toilet paper dispenser

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]

[media-amazon.com image 159x320]

Your poop linens MiLord?

Jeevesus Christ, Light a Match TP Buttler


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's the deal with the weird door on the elevator? I can't see it well enough to tell why it's shaped that way...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Pocket Ninja: Yeah, that's not some shiatty, half-thought McMansion. That's an actual mansion. What's ridiculous about it is that you're paying that much and getting under an acre of land. The house's footprint takes up most of that.

Less mowing


Less to water in a Texas drought
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: brap: GreatGlavinsGhost: I don't care how fancy your house is, no one seems to know how to class-up the toilet paper dispenser

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]

[media-amazon.com image 159x320]

Your poop linens MiLord?

Jeevesus Christ, Light a Match TP Buttler

[Fark user image image 850x589]


Ween--Push th' Little Daisies
Youtube 6PAzqBUNlCs
 
Maxor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: That looks like it might have been owned by a basketball player


It is Tony Parker is the owner.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It looks like the art museum or the neighborhood public library.   Normal.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 400x300]
Wasn't this on Fark before? I remember seeing this group shower here already.


I have a set up like that in my home.  I can wash the frank while shampooing.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like the pool.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who was the arch-itect on this thing? Archie Archibald, The Arch-Duke of Archland? The Arch-Nemesis of Good Taste?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know about that bathtub on a pedestal with the painting.  It's a little too majestic if I'm just going to heel one down the drain like a normal bathtub.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
San Antonio?  8000+ Sq ft?  Would be a fortune to run the AC for 10 months out of the year...
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In Texas.  No thanks!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: ZMugg: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 400x300]
Wasn't this on Fark before? I remember seeing this group shower here already.

I have a set up like that in my home.  I can wash the frank while shampooing.


Ze Frank?
TV's Frank?
Frank Stallone?

The mind boggles.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JD: San Antonio?  8000+ Sq ft?  Would be a fortune to run the AC for 10 months out of the year...


I think the half-acre of solar panels on the roof are there for just that reason.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.