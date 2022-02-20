 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Virginia school library puts up banned books display with a sign reading "Stuff some adults don't want you to read" and naturally uppity snowflake parents trying to ban books are outraged   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Fairfax County Public Schools, Library, George Mason University, School library, Librarian, Fairfax County, Virginia, Public library, High school  
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gotta keep those kids ignorant and obedient if they're going to work the mines.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait til these parents realize that there are books online...which could lead to YouTube and the TicTok, which could lead to dancing. DANCING! AND GAMBLING! RIGHT HERE IN RIVER CITY!

All that reading is just trouble. With a capital T! Which rhymes with P! And that stands for pool!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Last fall, Fairfax County Public Schools removed two books from school libraries after a parent objected to sexual content, but they were ultimately put back into circulation.

One parent (in a state that you don't live in) submitted books to a review process.  The library reviewed them, said "nah, we're good", returned them to the shelves. And it's been national news off and on for months.

We are a trivial, silly people with a media to cater to our silliness.

"It's outrage matching outrage," Mayer said.

Well said.  "Well we can be just like THEY are!" Congratulations all around.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido: Last fall, Fairfax County Public Schools removed two books from school libraries after a parent objected to sexual content, but they were ultimately put back into circulation.

One parent (in a state that you don't live in) submitted books to a review process.  The library reviewed them, said "nah, we're good", returned them to the shelves. And it's been national news off and on for months.

We are a trivial, silly people with a media to cater to our silliness.

"It's outrage matching outrage," Mayer said.

Well said.  "Well we can be just like THEY are!" Congratulations all around.


Both sides are books, so read Republican?
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos to the librarian.

Now, it's up to the school board to slap down the parents involved in this stupidity. "In this country, we don't ban books." should be the only statement needed.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rightwingers: "HURR DURR I love to trigger them thar libs!"

Also Rightwingers: "HOW DARE THEY MAKE FUN OF US WITH THAT SIGN! HDGHTGOLREHSKVGJ4MDXGHSOFKDHSLOFDHDGXHNNE7GS43KFGHS!!!"
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Naido: Last fall, Fairfax County Public Schools removed two books from school libraries after a parent objected to sexual content, but they were ultimately put back into circulation.

One parent (in a state that you don't live in) submitted books to a review process.  The library reviewed them, said "nah, we're good", returned them to the shelves. And it's been national news off and on for months.

We are a trivial, silly people with a media to cater to our silliness.

"It's outrage matching outrage," Mayer said.

Well said.  "Well we can be just like THEY are!" Congratulations all around.

Both sides are books, so read Republican?


Republicans can read?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Critical Reading Theory?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Wait til these parents realize that there are books online...which could lead to YouTube and the TicTok, which could lead to dancing. DANCING! AND GAMBLING! RIGHT HERE IN RIVER CITY!

All that reading is just trouble. With a capital T! Which rhymes with P! And that stands for pool!


Not to mention ice fishing
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't f*ck with librarians. Especially about banning books.

God, I wish school administrators and local politicians would grow spines and smack down these idiots. Banning books and knowledge is, and always has been, a tool of totalitarians.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an idea. How about, if you have a list of books you don't want your kid to read, maybe you try parenting and tell the "DON'T READ THESE FARKING BOOKS".  Then, you can keep your kids safe from the boogeyman while simultaneously keeping your fat noses out of other people's business.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban that sign!
 
MagneticRepulsion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Wait til these parents realize that there are books online...which could lead to YouTube and the TicTok, which could lead to dancing. DANCING! AND GAMBLING! RIGHT HERE IN RIVER CITY!

All that reading is just trouble. With a capital T! Which rhymes with P! And that stands for pool!


I know all of them are the right kind of parents.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Here's an idea. How about, if you have a list of books you don't want your kid to read, maybe you try parenting and tell the "DON'T READ THESE FARKING BOOKS".  Then, you can keep your kids safe from the boogeyman while simultaneously keeping your fat noses out of other people's business.


You make parenting sound hard, can't we get someone else to make those decisions and enforce them?
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Last fall, Fairfax County Public Schools removed two books from school libraries after a parent objected to sexual content, but they were ultimately put back into circulation.

One parent (in a state that you don't live in) submitted books to a review process.  The library reviewed them, said "nah, we're good", returned them to the shelves. And it's been national news off and on for months.

We are a trivial, silly people with a media to cater to our silliness.

"It's outrage matching outrage," Mayer said.

Well said.  "Well we can be just like THEY are!" Congratulations all around.


First they came for the books and we said - "FARK ENTIRELY OFF WITH THAT BULLSHIAT" and they got a verbal curbstomping. And then they thought long and hard before they tried it again.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A plug for the book I wrote on the topic.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nazi cows are mad 'cause nobody's willing to milk 'em.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"kind of thumbing their nose at parents," parent Carrie Lukas said.".....  Yes.

"Whoever put that sign up wanted to trigger conservatives," he said. "  Mission accomplished.

""The governor of Virginia won his race in part because of a brilliant ad that claimed a child was damaged by a book," he said."  Not unless it was thrown at the kid at high speed..

Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a repeat of fifty years ago.   In fact, this happens every two generations, pretty much.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what librarians are supposed to do, and in cases like this they are unfortunately horribly underpaid for the risk they're taking by doing it.  Your average librarian is a kind of filing clerk... but when people are trying to burn books, they're guardians of knowledge and access to knowledge.

Librarians ought to be licensed to kill anyone burning books in an attempt to destroy information, and they should have federal laws ordering their protection when book-burners are around and might get violent.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I thought that this was such a childish sign for the high school to put out there, kind of thumbing their nose at parents," parent Carrie Lukas said.
Lukas said there was only one book in the display she views as problematic. It's the sign that bothers her and other parents.
"It's not about the books; it's about them trying to kind of entice kids to something as if it's forbidden fruit," she said. "It's using the language of pushers. It's just incredibly inappropriate."

Oh, FU, Karen...I mean Carrie.  Having a "banned book" section has been a proud tradition of better libraries and bookstores for decades.  It's not about "pushing" those poor innocent teenagers into reading the devil's scripture, it's about commenting on the kinds of books you and your ilk think shouldn't be "allowed".  It's honestly one of the functions of a good library; working against censorship.

And I'm going to call BS on your statement it wasn't about the books.  You even admit you want one of the books banned so stop your whining admit you're a bigot and go back to your klan rally to complain with all your bigoted friends.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: Gotta keep those kids ignorant and obedient if they're going to work the mines.


This is just another basic foundation piece the .1% who back all this shiat need to have in place. You gotta have a lot of quasi-educated working poors breeding more working poors. So of course you attack education, along with teh ebil aborshun and teh debbil birth control. Of course they need grunt labor as well as poor single mothers, so you have to have dog law in place to keep a steady supply of poor males to use in dangerous / dirty / hard labor. Prison labor was a great idea, but it's not enough, even locking up as many as they do in the US, the cost threatens to spiral and eat into their profits... profits they need to live in an opulence that would make Croesus blush with envy.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, to sum up:

Triggering Libs = GOOD.

Triggering Conservatives = BAD.

Dishing it out without being able to take it.  One of my favorite Conservative traits.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lithven: It's not about "pushing" those poor innocent teenagers into reading the devil's scripture


For me it is.  When there is a politically-motivated group trying to ban knowledge, you should have a look at what they're trying to stop you from reading.

For some combinations of content and reader, the process ought to be overseen by an educated non-extremist person so someone a little off-balance doesn't radicalize themselves, but with that caveat you DO want to push people to read this stuff.
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carrie Lukas isn't just some "uppity parent." From her Wiki page (yes, she has a Wiki page):

Carrie L. Lukas (born 1973) is president of the conservative leaningnon-profit Independent Women's Forum (IWF). She is also a senior fellow at the Goldwater Institute, a contributor to National Review Online, and a columnist for Forbes.com.

We need to call out these so-called "uppity parents" showing up at school board meetings to complain about books and CRT. They aren't grassroots or just concerned parents. They are organized and supported by money from conservative think tanks. Carrie Lukas has a history of biatching about her kids' public school education for awhile now. She's using her kids as performance art and getting paid for it. An article portraying her as a "concerned parent" isn't telling the full story.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine having your head so far up your ass that a little sign upset you.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The librarian responsible:

The librarian responsible:
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and:

Oh, and:


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: The librarian responsible:

The librarian responsible:


I fully support taking this depressing news story and making a sexy librarian thread out of it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: "kind of thumbing their nose at parents," parent Carrie Lukas said.".....  Yes.

"Whoever put that sign up wanted to trigger conservatives," he said. "  Mission accomplished.

""The governor of Virginia won his race in part because of a brilliant ad that claimed a child was damaged by a book," he said."  Not unless it was thrown at the kid at high speed..

/
//
///


I like how he complains about how politicized its gotten but he doesn't blame the people who politicized it in the first place.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: Naido: Last fall, Fairfax County Public Schools removed two books from school libraries after a parent objected to sexual content, but they were ultimately put back into circulation.

One parent (in a state that you don't live in) submitted books to a review process.  The library reviewed them, said "nah, we're good", returned them to the shelves. And it's been national news off and on for months.

We are a trivial, silly people with a media to cater to our silliness.

"It's outrage matching outrage," Mayer said.

Well said.  "Well we can be just like THEY are!" Congratulations all around.

First they came for the books and we said - "FARK ENTIRELY OFF WITH THAT BULLSHIAT" and they got a verbal curbstomping. And then they thought long and hard before they tried it again.


"They" being one parent in this case.  I assume that's their pronoun.

It's totally the Fox model:  let me take a thing that has happened three times in a nation of 330 million people and, as if that weren't enough, exaggerate about it (Maus was removed from the curriculum, not banned.  And if you think that's the same thing then congratulations, you're in league with people who claim that the Iliad is banned whenever someone replaces it with African folk tales in a curriculum).  Write a story about evil taking over the world, laugh all the way to the bank.

Has the nice side effect of preventing "journalists" from having to challenge anyone with actual power in the world.

I realize I'm alone here, but I'm not interested in being the liberal version of a Fox News viewer.  They're not meaningfully conservative anymore, and the excitement that's being drummed up on the other side is getting less liberal every day.

There was a review process.  It worked.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: lithven: It's not about "pushing" those poor innocent teenagers into reading the devil's scripture

For me it is.  When there is a politically-motivated group trying to ban knowledge, you should have a look at what they're trying to stop you from reading.

For some combinations of content and reader, the process ought to be overseen by an educated non-extremist person so someone a little off-balance doesn't radicalize themselves, but with that caveat you DO want to push people to read this stuff.


Wow, books for everyone, except for "those people". You are as bad as the book burning Nazis
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what are the books? That could help with the outrage factor.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MagneticRepulsion: hubiestubert: Wait til these parents realize that there are books online...which could lead to YouTube and the TicTok, which could lead to dancing. DANCING! AND GAMBLING! RIGHT HERE IN RIVER CITY!

All that reading is just trouble. With a capital T! Which rhymes with P! And that stands for pool!

I know all of them are the right kind of parents.


I think some of them are the Reich kind of parents.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who don't like what others can read call it protection.

People who object to their lies and their hurtfulness being moderated call it censorship.

People who scream about the right of free speech have no concept of the duty of responsible speech.
 
softshoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Unsung_Hero: lithven: It's not about "pushing" those poor innocent teenagers into reading the devil's scripture

For me it is.  When there is a politically-motivated group trying to ban knowledge, you should have a look at what they're trying to stop you from reading.

For some combinations of content and reader, the process ought to be overseen by an educated non-extremist person so someone a little off-balance doesn't radicalize themselves, but with that caveat you DO want to push people to read this stuff.

Wow, books for everyone, except for "those people". You are as bad as the book burning Nazis


I'm not sure if you're trolling, stupid, or just had a one-off problem reading my post.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: Kudos to the librarian.

Now, it's up to the school board to slap down the parents involved in this stupidity. "In this country, we don't ban books." should be the only statement needed.


The Librarians education ought to have an education to ensure that bad, or irrelevant, books aren't on display.

Like Mein Kampf doesn't belong in a library, because its shiat. Das Kapital does, because its an extremely important book, that has shaped the World.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: MattyBlast: The librarian responsible:

[Fark user image image 412x548]

I fully support taking this depressing news story and making a sexy librarian thread out of it.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: The librarian responsible:

The librarian responsible:


She can show me her naughty section!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

barefoot2008: So what are the books? That could help with the outrage factor.


It really shouldn't matter
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: MattyBlast: The librarian responsible:

[Fark user image image 412x548]

I fully support taking this depressing news story and making a sexy librarian thread out of it.
[Fark user image image 425x637]


Finish the game!

Finish the game!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How exactly does literature work? Like if you read a book you'd have to believe whatever it said?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look, if you think this is about overdue fines and missing books, you'd better think again. This is about that kid's right to read a book without getting his mind warped! Or maybe that turns you on, maybe that's how you get your kicks. You and your good-time buddies. Well I got a flash for ya, joy-boy: Party time is over!
 
rga184
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Kudos to the librarian.

Now, it's up to the school board to slap down the parents involved in this stupidity. "In this country, we don't ban books." should be the only statement needed.


more importantly, what's the librarian's fark login?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: So what are the books? That could help with the outrage factor.


The picture shows the books in question. One is about the Holocaust.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
archeochick
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: MattyBlast: The librarian responsible:

[Fark user image image 412x548]

I fully support taking this depressing news story and making a sexy librarian thread out of it.
[Fark user image image 425x637]


Huzzah!
i.gzn.jpView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Librarians are so farking awesome.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like the school immediately backed down and apologized to the person who is promoting the idea of banning books.

Also:

"Whoever put that sign up wanted to trigger conservatives," he said."

If anyone was triggered by this, and it seems they were, it says a lot about them.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Wait til these parents realize that there are books online...which could lead to YouTube and the TicTok, which could lead to dancing. DANCING! AND GAMBLING! RIGHT HERE IN RIVER CITY!

All that reading is just trouble. With a capital T! Which rhymes with P! And that stands for pool!


My favorite part of that song is when he's like listing what they're gonna be doing at the pool hall and one of them is drinking Bevo, which was a non alcoholic beer. The horror.

I love how parents concerns are always things that we'll look back and find funny 100 years later.
 
