(AP News)   When 100 years old you reach, look as good you will not   (apnews.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tattoo?  Yeah, she's going to regret that in 5 years.
 
buster_v
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BuT WhAt are ThOse gOing to look like wHen yOu'rE OlD?!
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey she's earned the right to do stupid things.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Her secret to longevity is lots and lots of sex.
 
KB202
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She looks amazing for 100. I hope I look that good at 60.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If that photo is her at 100, she looks pretty damn good.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: If that photo is her at 100, she looks pretty damn good.


Well, one month shy of 100 but yes it was taken earlier this month

She looks fantastic
 
DrWhy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've had two relatives make it to the century mark, my grandmother and a great uncle.  I attended both of their 100th birthday celebrations.  And I can tell you this woman looks at least 20 years younger than they did at the time.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was thinking "What, Frank Oz can't be 100"
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I feel like I'm 100 some days.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll have what she's having.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You're only as old as the Men you feel.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She reminds me of the joke where a reporter interviews a 136-year-old. What's your secret? I drink everyday, smoke like a chimney, raw dog it, etc. Exactly how old are you? 36.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
2018 - Gloria Weberg at an anti-Trump protest.
https://www.cp24.com/world/we-care-family-separation-protest-flood-u-s-cities-1.3995499
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
