(ABC News)   God Save the Queen   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
49
•       •       •

lordjupiter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We mean it, MANNNNNN
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eddie Izzard - God Save The Queen
Youtube eoa2lzb3Jx8
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Camilla's evil plan is working....Bwahahahaha
 
indylaw
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?
 
Alphax
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yikes.  They may want to prep the heir, just in case.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not The Queen! She's got 2 more years and then she'll be the longest serving monarch ever.

/ Louis XIV
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not Montezuma's revenge, more like Diana's revenge.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The cart is parked right outside, Lizzy. Hop on!
 
great_tigers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My life will be so incomplete if she passes
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Next time insert an 'h' into the headline.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: [Fark user image image 425x239]


He doesn't want the job. He'll take the position, maybe hold on to it for a few weeks, then abdicate. His first love is Botany, apparently.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How ... Common... Of The Queen.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Heard it all before. Next week she'll be tearing off her clothes to reveal the Superman outfit underneath and praising the corgi blood miracle cure.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
it's almost like 'royal' blood don't mean shiat.  it's nuts to think that people deserve to be treated better than anyone else just based on the vagina they fall out out.
 
COVID19
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll go away, all I need is a massive bribe/settlement paid for with government-issues pictures of yourself.

// I was aiming for Andrew and missed. Sorry
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Please don't let her die.

The media coverage would be unbearable.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not really COVID, which is a known fake ploy by the Chinese to ruin our economy. She's been poisoned by Charles who has finally gotten tired of waiting for the throne.  If only the queen were given some of Camilla's food she might survive.

/S in case you can't tell, and lord knows it's gotten harder lately
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All hail King Harry.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Royalty is evil. Die.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JammerJim: It's not really COVID, which is a known fake ploy by the Chinese to ruin our economy. She's been poisoned by Charles who has finally gotten tired of waiting for the throne.  If only the queen were given some of Camilla's food she might survive.

/S in case you can't tell, and lord knows it's gotten harder lately


MORE POISON? I MEAN TEAAA?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Next time insert an 'h' into the headline.


God save the Queen's herbs, because there's a f*cking h in it.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I assume every single member of the household is getting tested to see who's getting fired tomorrow....
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Toss her in the trash where royalty belongs.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Next time insert an 'h' into the headline.


Approves:

monomakhos.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This sounds like the ending to "The Red Death."
 
batlock666
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't know reptiles could catch the coronavirus.
 
dready zim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But she can't die, she's so close to getting the title from Louis XIV of the longest reigning monarch.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I immediately thought of this photo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Astorix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That may be why the media is speculating on king Chatles and Queen Camilla and why the Queen has been pushing for acceptance of Queen consort Camilla 🤢 and why she's trying to cut Harry and Meghan out of the succession.

And why she's cut Andrew loose. Sounds like she's trying to tie up loose ends.

I wonder if she has it far worse than the media is letting on.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is a woman who deserves to die in in own bed, in her sleep, in the company of her corgis.

Love, hate or neutral on the subject of monarchy, she's led the public life she was expected to and when it's her time to go I hope it's a peaceful passage and she ready, if not glad, to go.
 
Astorix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: I assume every single member of the household is getting tested to see who's getting fired tomorrow....


they'll have to fire Charles and Camilla because they're who she got it from.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Prince Charles be all like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If Elizabeth passes that family's going to have huge problems. Nobody in the public likes Charles & Camilla. They're just awful.
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's likely vaccinated and she's a tough old lady but this is still dangerous for her. I hope she recovers quickly!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: TheMysteriousStranger: Next time insert an 'h' into the headline.

Approvesh:

[monomakhos.com image 510x600]


FTFY
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If she dies and they want to hide it there's a guy in Canada that could be her double for the right price.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/glad I can reuse this one.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

batlock666: I didn't know reptiles could catch the coronavirus.


The "reptile" in question, during WWII

https://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/articles/queen-elizabeth-ii-during-world-war-ii


As a member of the ATS, she was the first female of the Royal family to be an active duty member of the British Armed Forces. The Queen is also the last surviving head of state to have served during the Second World War. Now in her 90s,  she is often pictured behind the wheel and has been known to diagnose and repair faulty engines just as she was taught to do during her wartime service in the ATS.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: TheMysteriousStranger: Next time insert an 'h' into the headline.

Approves:

[monomakhos.com image 510x600]


Approvjsh
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Didn't anyone think to tell Covid that we're done with it ?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: it's almost like 'royal' blood don't mean shiat.  it's nuts to think that people deserve to be treated better than anyone else just based on the vagina they fall out out.


Spend your entire life crying, and then die mad about it.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Quick, fetch her some ye olde horse paste!
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GregInIndy: If Elizabeth passes that family's going to have huge problems. Nobody in the public likes Charles & Camilla. They're just awful.


Aren't all these people just figureheads? How will this affect the British population?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Numberlady2: Camilla's evil plan is working....Bwahahahaha


Has Camilla been given the official nod?
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is a terrible time for this to happen.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

empres77: GregInIndy: If Elizabeth passes that family's going to have huge problems. Nobody in the public likes Charles & Camilla. They're just awful.

Aren't all these people just figureheads? How will this affect the British population?


Morale
 
