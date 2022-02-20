 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Connecticut Post)   Do you know why we pulled you over? No, seriously. We have no idea why there is a citation   (ctpost.com) divider line
51
    More: Strange, Police, resident Edgar Gonzalez, Constable, city police spokesperson, former patrol officer, traffic summonses, Sheriff, Sergeant  
•       •       •

1929 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2022 at 11:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's no 'quotas', but failure to produce traffic stops will reflect poorly on your performance evaluations.

So quotas.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A city police spokesperson says it remains unclear why a former patrol officer falsified more than 30 traffic summonses last year

It's not a quota, it's a revenue target.  He needs to pull his weight in cash.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well he's a cop and he's good at his job.
He found a way to lie without even having to pull people over to do it.
I'd imagine this will catch on with more departments in the future.
He's an innovator.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop: Do you have any idea why I pulled you over?

Me: 'Cause you like meee. ~♪

Cop: Shuddap! No I don't!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is all about incentives.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are people out there who wake up thinking, hmmm. This reality does not really suck enough. How can I make it suck more? Think. Think. Got it!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Meh, close enough.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: There's no 'quotas', but failure to produce traffic stops will reflect poorly on your performance evaluations.

So quotas.


Indeed. Imagine the conversation at the review:

"Hanrahan, I see no tickets. What did you do all day?"

"Nothing, sir. Nobody was breaking the law."

"Someone's always breaking the law. Write them and stop sleeping on the job or we'll find someone more motivated."

Guaranteed that officer's ticket book is full the next month. Just like any other job, pay comes with an expectation of production. No evidence of production means the person isn't doing anything. And that's why quotas exist, no matter how much the police deny it.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Establishing an alibi for other nefarious things or for not doing his job at all. No, I couldn't have been in DC on the 6th, I  pulled over and issued a warning to a driver....they were from Canada, you wouldn't know them.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: There's no 'quotas', but failure to produce traffic stops will reflect poorly on your performance evaluations.

So quotas.


There's a lot of idiot drivers around, so it shouldn't be hard to pull over a few people a day. Look at all those trucks with the front end jacked up so they can't see where they're going. There's always people running red lights or people who don't yield when making left turns, a common cause of accidents at intersections. Also, some people drive Mustangs.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motorist:  Why did you pull me over, officer?

Police officer:  Random security check, citizen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: There's no 'quotas', but failure to produce traffic stops will reflect poorly on your performance evaluations.

So quotas.


Gotta admit though it happens in all kinds of jobs.  Salesmen forging leads and contacts to inflate their stats, business forging sales to make themselves look prosperous, some people will absolutely try to cheat any system that's in place to make themselves look better, more competent, or what have you in hopes of promotions, bonuses, or just job power games.  These people will do it anywhere, and for anything - as long as they think they can get away with it.  Sometimes it's nothing tangible at all, and they do it for the pure cockwaving over co-workers - just to massage their own ego

/cop of course being a job where that system is not only tolerated if the person produces (as it is most places) it's the basis of modern revenue policing - so you'll always see more of them
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Look at all those trucks with the front end jacked up so they can't see where they're going.


With the exception of a few places, unfortunately not illegal yet...
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How baffling.  This is so out of character for a cop.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A city police spokesperson says it remains unclear why a former patrol officer falsified more than 30 traffic summonses last year

It's not a quota, it's a revenue target.  He needs to pull his weight in cash.


Written warnings do not generate revenue. This is more likely a case of performance metrics and supervisor edicts.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Demetrius: There's no 'quotas', but failure to produce traffic stops will reflect poorly on your performance evaluations.

So quotas.

Gotta admit though it happens in all kinds of jobs.  Salesmen forging leads and contacts to inflate their stats, business forging sales to make themselves look prosperous, some people will absolutely try to cheat any system that's in place to make themselves look better, more competent, or what have you in hopes of promotions, bonuses, or just job power games.  These people will do it anywhere, and for anything - as long as they think they can get away with it.  Sometimes it's nothing tangible at all, and they do it for the pure cockwaving over co-workers - just to massage their own ego

/cop of course being a job where that system is not only tolerated if the person produces (as it is most places) it's the basis of modern revenue policing - so you'll always see more of them


We work for the same company?   Small cyber world.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A city police spokesperson says it remains unclear why a former patrol officer falsified more than 30 traffic summonses last year

It's not a quota, it's a revenue target.  He needs to pull his weight in cash.


Thus the warnings?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's gotta fit the performance curve....
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Marcus Aurelius: A city police spokesperson says it remains unclear why a former patrol officer falsified more than 30 traffic summonses last year

It's not a quota, it's a revenue target.  He needs to pull his weight in cash.

Written warnings do not generate revenue. This is more likely a case of performance metrics and supervisor edicts.


Or covering his ass to look like he was out watching traffic when he was off doing his GF.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more and more something being written in a police report is evidence it DIDNT happen
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always be closing writing tickets.
:)
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Well he's a cop and he's good at his job.
He found a way to lie without even having to pull people over to do it.
I'd imagine this will catch on with more departments in the future.
He's an innovator.


Already been done in my city:

https://www.wjbc.com/2015/10/07/supervisors-testify-in-trial-of-ex-officer-accused-of-writing-fake-tickets/
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any places where having quotas is legal?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: more and more something being written in a police report is evidence it DIDNT happen


Police reports aren't evidence. At least in my state, they cannot be evidence in a trial.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A city police spokesperson says it remains unclear why a former patrol officer falsified more than 30 traffic summonses last year

It's not a quota, it's a revenue target.  He needs to pull his weight in cash.


Like the Mafia, the police have Earners.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe because he spends his shift sleeping behind the old Walmart.

His side jobs pay better anyways
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wonder why two cops back up the cop writing you up for a tail ight, it's not because you're an OG it's because the two extra cops don't have to write a report and it eats 45 minutes of their shift.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shocking because police never lie. THEY ARE THE SERVANTS OF GOD
 
khatores
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kendelrio: khatores: Look at all those trucks with the front end jacked up so they can't see where they're going.

With the exception of a few places, unfortunately not illegal yet...


Not specifically, but it seems that if visibility is so dramatically reduced, it would be effectively illegal. Isn't there some law in most states that says you can't obstruct visibility in a vehicle to a certain degree?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Establishing an alibi for other nefarious things or for not doing his job at all. No, I couldn't have been in DC on the 6th, I  pulled over and issued a warning to a driver....they were from Canada, you wouldn't know them.


Might have been a private security job. We had a few busted here in Atlanta for double reporting hours.
 
Chevello
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, no no. There are no quotas. That would be illegal! They are "Performance Evaluation Criteria." See? we came up with a new name that isn't listed specifically as being illegal in the law!

We're good, right?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Well he's a cop and he's good at his job.
He found a way to lie without even having to pull people over to do it.
I'd imagine this will catch on with more departments in the future.
He's an innovator.


No, he's an asshole. A particularly stupid asshole in his case. Such a stupid farking asshole even the other assholes were like 'Geez, this guy is such a stupid asshole that us assholes should do something about his assholerey'.

/y'know. Typical cop.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: If you wonder why two cops back up the cop writing you up for a tail ight, it's not because you're an OG it's because the two extra cops don't have to write a report and it eats 45 minutes of their shift.


You're not wrong.
 
payattention
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA: Norwalk police $gt. $ofia Gulino, a $pokesperson for the department, $aid officer$ "are not expected to perform to any quota, and are not required to perform or effect a minimum number of infraction$/arrest$/warning$ or any other activity.  A$ to Mr. Gonzalez's rea$oning, I have no knowledge a$ to why he made the decision$ that he did."

Nope, can't under$tand it...
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

payattention: FTFA: Norwalk police $gt. $ofia Gulino, a $pokesperson for the department, $aid officer$ "are not expected to perform to any quota, and are not required to perform or effect a minimum number of infraction$/arrest$/warning$ or any other activity.  A$ to Mr. Gonzalez's rea$oning, I have no knowledge a$ to why he made the decision$ that he did."

Nope, can't under$tand it...


No money was involved. They guy entered written warnings into the computer.

I want to know how he got caught.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
OK, this guy got caught the same way as the guy in my city:

Norwalk Police administration received a complaint in April from a driver who had been notified of having been being involved in a traffic stop and the person told police that had not happened.

In my city, a woman's daughter was involved in a minor fender bender. The mom (who owned the car) later went to the police department with some questions about the accident and the desk sergeant told her something about a ticket issued to her. She had to tell them she wasn't driving the car and wasn't in the accident, and that's when police went "Uh, what now?"
 
phaseolus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Cop: Do you have any idea why I pulled you over?

Me: 'Cause you like meee. ~♪

Cop: Shuddap! No I don't!


Sometimes it's

Cop: Show me your ID

Driver: Why did you pull me over?

Cop: I'll tell you after you show me your ID

Driver: I'll give you my ID after you tell me why you pulled me over

[repeat 5x]

Cop: If you won't give me your ID that must mean you don't have current registration

Cop: [into radio] can I have another car I have an uncooperative victim on my hands

[more repeats]

Cop: [breaks window, pulls driver out of car, slams driver on ground]

https://www.aclumich.org/en/cases/police-brutality-taylor
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phaseolus: MattytheMouse: Cop: Do you have any idea why I pulled you over?

Me: 'Cause you like meee. ~♪

Cop: Shuddap! No I don't!

Sometimes it's

Cop: Show me your ID

Driver: Why did you pull me over?

Cop: I'll tell you after you show me your ID

Driver: I'll give you my ID after you tell me why you pulled me over

[repeat 5x]

Cop: If you won't give me your ID that must mean you don't have current registration

Cop: [into radio] can I have another car I have an uncooperative victim on my hands

[more repeats]

Cop: [breaks window, pulls driver out of car, slams driver on ground]

https://www.aclumich.org/en/cases/police-brutality-taylor


This is why have sov-cit plates for traveling purposes.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: phaseolus: MattytheMouse: Cop: Do you have any idea why I pulled you over?

Me: 'Cause you like meee. ~♪

Cop: Shuddap! No I don't!

Sometimes it's

Cop: Show me your ID

Driver: Why did you pull me over?

Cop: I'll tell you after you show me your ID

Driver: I'll give you my ID after you tell me why you pulled me over

[repeat 5x]

Cop: If you won't give me your ID that must mean you don't have current registration

Cop: [into radio] can I have another car I have an uncooperative victim on my hands

[more repeats]

Cop: [breaks window, pulls driver out of car, slams driver on ground]

https://www.aclumich.org/en/cases/police-brutality-taylor

This is why have sov-cit plates for traveling purposes.


Turns out this was a lie:

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Demetrius: There's no 'quotas', but failure to produce traffic stops will reflect poorly on your performance evaluations.

So quotas.


But it's not allowed to be the only reason to evaluate them.

So that, and they'll just make something up, like attitude,
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Police brass were suspicious when Gene Masseth kept getting written warnings for traffic infractions
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Police brass were suspicious when Gene Masseth kept getting written warnings for traffic infractions


Gene Masseth? How do you pronounce that?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, nurse, we don't require you to vaccinate "x" amount of patients, but I noticed you only vaccinated 7 in the last month. I'm sorry, you won't qualify for our $1000 vaccination bonus program...
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: HighlanderRPI: Police brass were suspicious when Gene Masseth kept getting written warnings for traffic infractions

Gene Masseth? How do you pronounce that?


Heywood Jablomie
 
payattention
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: payattention: FTFA: Norwalk police $gt. $ofia Gulino, a $pokesperson for the department, $aid officer$ "are not expected to perform to any quota, and are not required to perform or effect a minimum number of infraction$/arrest$/warning$ or any other activity.  A$ to Mr. Gonzalez's rea$oning, I have no knowledge a$ to why he made the decision$ that he did."

Nope, can't under$tand it...

No money was involved. They guy entered written warnings into the computer.

I want to know how he got caught.


If the police were involved, there was money in it. Bonuses, overtime, something...

And, usually the way one gets caught these days is because someone told someone else. He probably just had to boast about his gaming the system. They usually do sooner or later.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because he's a Cop?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

khatores: kendelrio: khatores: Look at all those trucks with the front end jacked up so they can't see where they're going.

With the exception of a few places, unfortunately not illegal yet...

Not specifically, but it seems that if visibility is so dramatically reduced, it would be effectively illegal. Isn't there some law in most states that says you can't obstruct visibility in a vehicle to a certain degree?


There is a law regarding bumper height.  Jack it too much and your bumper don't work
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phaseolus: MattytheMouse: Cop: Do you have any idea why I pulled you over?

Me: 'Cause you like meee. ~♪

Cop: Shuddap! No I don't!

Sometimes it's

Cop: Show me your ID

Driver: Why did you pull me over?

Cop: I'll tell you after you show me your ID

Driver: I'll give you my ID after you tell me why you pulled me over

[repeat 5x]

Cop: If you won't give me your ID that must mean you don't have current registration

Cop: [into radio] can I have another car I have an uncooperative victim on my hands

[more repeats]

Cop: [breaks window, pulls driver out of car, slams driver on ground]

https://www.aclumich.org/en/cases/police-brutality-taylor


My favorite argument was when I was sitting at a stoplight and a cop behind me turned on the lights. He told me that all of my brake lights were non-functional. I said "My foot wasn't on the brake because I'm in neutral at a light. Here (steps on brake pedal), see? They work fine."

Then the huge argument ensued because we established there was no valid reason for the traffic stop and he was angry that I wouldn't provide my license and insurance at an invalid traffic stop. Took a Lieutenant coming out to make him stop.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: khatores: kendelrio: khatores: Look at all those trucks with the front end jacked up so they can't see where they're going.

With the exception of a few places, unfortunately not illegal yet...

Not specifically, but it seems that if visibility is so dramatically reduced, it would be effectively illegal. Isn't there some law in most states that says you can't obstruct visibility in a vehicle to a certain degree?

There is a law regarding bumper height.  Jack it too much and your bumper don't work


I'll jack it all I want! I thought this was America?!
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.