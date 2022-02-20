 Skip to content
(Willamette Week)   Oregon: Champion mastermind is arrested after he used so much electricity to power his illegal weed grows that he blew up several transformers, thus alerting police to the grows' existence   (wweek.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States, United States Marshals Service, Federal prosecutors, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Oregon State Police, U.S. Attorney's Office, law enforcement  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was that Rong?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Using high intensity discharge is so millennium.  He hasn't learned about LED grow lamps.  I'm sure they'll cover that in prison.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've found the actual Weedlord Bonerhitler.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't weed legal in Oregon? Why the hell would you grow it illegally?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ghastly: Isn't weed legal in Oregon? Why the hell would you grow it illegally?


It's difficult to turn a profit doing it legally.  Avoiding regulation and taxes really helps out the old bottom line.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Was that Rong?


Apparently it was.
+1 funny to the guy who read the article.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Was that Rong?


Sum Ting Rong.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Was that Rong?


He was framed! They've got the Rong man.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grow-op or Crypto:
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"blew up several transformers?" Was his name Michael Bay?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saving Grace lights
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he went about it the Rong way.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you blow a transformer unless you bypass your service? Dude is lucky he isn't fried long pork.

/it's theoretically possible the main breaker failed open
//want to feel safe at night?
///breakers don't have a maximum life span, and only 1 company ever did a study on their own product. And after 5 years, only 45% passed tripping at voltage
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there's more than meets the eye to this story
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: How do you blow a transformer unless you bypass your service? Dude is lucky he isn't fried long pork.

/it's theoretically possible the main breaker failed open
//want to feel safe at night?
///breakers don't have a maximum life span, and only 1 company ever did a study on their own product. And after 5 years, only 45% passed tripping at voltage


Watt?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the investigation, prosecutors allege, they seized more than 33,000 plants, 1,800 pounds of packaged cannabis and nearly $600,000 in cash.

I'm sure the 13,000 plants, 550 pounds of packaged cannabis, and $200,000 in cash will be introduced as evidence at trial.
 
tirob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to TFA, over a dozen police agencies participated in this investigation, which took fourteen months to complete.  Glad to see that Oregon is putting so many cops to work with all that tax revenue they're getting from legal weed.

Ghastly: Isn't weed legal in Oregon? Why the hell would you grow it illegally?


To move it out of state to places where it's still illegal to trade in.  In this case, Texas.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on two counts of conspiracy to manufacture and possess cannabis with intent to distribute

Manufacturing weed, huh?  Bullshiat.

During the investigation, prosecutors allege, they seized more than 33,000 plants, 1,800 pounds of packaged cannabis and nearly $600,000 in cash.

Ok, that's pretty impressive.

I may or may not have grown a few plants 5+ years ago using CFL lights.  I'm pretty sure LEDs have made leaps and bounds since then, and use 10% the energy of CFLs.  I kinda figured any big weed grower would have switched to those by now.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: How do you blow a transformer unless you bypass your service? Dude is lucky he isn't fried long pork.

/it's theoretically possible the main breaker failed open
//want to feel safe at night?
///breakers don't have a maximum life span, and only 1 company ever did a study on their own product. And after 5 years, only 45% passed tripping at voltage


That's why you use pennies!
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: on two counts of conspiracy to manufacture and possess cannabis with intent to distribute

Manufacturing weed, huh?  Bullshiat.

During the investigation, prosecutors allege, they seized more than 33,000 plants, 1,800 pounds of packaged cannabis and nearly $600,000 in cash.

Ok, that's pretty impressive.

I may or may not have grown a few plants 5+ years ago using CFL lights.  I'm pretty sure LEDs have made leaps and bounds since then, and use 10% the energy of CFLs.  I kinda figured any big weed grower would have switched to those by now.


Or solar.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon state:  Modernizing infrastructure makes us a party to plant crimes.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Isn't weed legal in Oregon? Why the hell would you grow it illegally?


The massive taxes and prohibitive regulations deter a lot of people who otherwise would. They also only issue so many grow permits which end up being a commodity in and of themselves. I was part of an operation in Washington State for a few years...we considered going legal but the license alone was $500k plus additional costs which would make us less competitive. People who were already in the business legally showed us their books and it was a shiatshow.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: AppleOptionEsc: How do you blow a transformer unless you bypass your service? Dude is lucky he isn't fried long pork.

/it's theoretically possible the main breaker failed open
//want to feel safe at night?
///breakers don't have a maximum life span, and only 1 company ever did a study on their own product. And after 5 years, only 45% passed tripping at voltage

That's why you use pennies!


Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

khatores: Ghastly: Isn't weed legal in Oregon? Why the hell would you grow it illegally?

The massive taxes and prohibitive regulations deter a lot of people who otherwise would. They also only issue so many grow permits which end up being a commodity in and of themselves. I was part of an operation in Washington State for a few years...we considered going legal but the license alone was $500k plus additional costs which would make us less competitive. People who were already in the business legally showed us their books and it was a shiatshow.


Good f*ck em.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Isn't weed legal in Oregon? Why the hell would you grow it illegally?


Too lazy to fill out the appropriate paperwork.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Was that Rong?


The U.S. Attorney's Office for Oregon announced Friday the indictment of Fayao "Paul" Rong, a 51-year-old Houston man, on two counts of conspiracy to manufacture and possess cannabis with intent to distribute.

If that is Rong, I want to be Wright!

//(fly)
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ghastly: Isn't weed legal in Oregon? Why the hell would you grow it illegally?

It's difficult to turn a profit doing it legally.  Avoiding regulation and taxes really helps out the old bottom line.


I believe one of the regulations they need to follow is all marijuana plant material has to be saved, weighed, and reported.

So when you prune growing plants, weigh and report.

It's a ridiculous requirement. People aren't smoking big thick stems (if they can help it).
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: AppleOptionEsc: How do you blow a transformer unless you bypass your service? Dude is lucky he isn't fried long pork.

/it's theoretically possible the main breaker failed open
//want to feel safe at night?
///breakers don't have a maximum life span, and only 1 company ever did a study on their own product. And after 5 years, only 45% passed tripping at voltage

Watt?


Ohm my god
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: brilett: AppleOptionEsc: How do you blow a transformer unless you bypass your service? Dude is lucky he isn't fried long pork.

/it's theoretically possible the main breaker failed open
//want to feel safe at night?
///breakers don't have a maximum life span, and only 1 company ever did a study on their own product. And after 5 years, only 45% passed tripping at voltage

That's why you use pennies!

Lifetime guarantee on that breaker.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 I prefer the stems.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: on two counts of conspiracy to manufacture and possess cannabis with intent to distribute

Manufacturing weed, huh?  Bullshiat.

During the investigation, prosecutors allege, they seized more than 33,000 plants, 1,800 pounds of packaged cannabis and nearly $600,000 in cash.

Ok, that's pretty impressive.

I may or may not have grown a few plants 5+ years ago using CFL lights.  I'm pretty sure LEDs have made leaps and bounds since then, and use 10% the energy of CFLs.  I kinda figured any big weed grower would have switched to those by now.


Yeah, unless you already have 50k invested in ballest and bulbs. Plus LED doesn't produce the heat that you need at certain times and places.
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: khatores: Ghastly: Isn't weed legal in Oregon? Why the hell would you grow it illegally?

The massive taxes and prohibitive regulations deter a lot of people who otherwise would. They also only issue so many grow permits which end up being a commodity in and of themselves. I was part of an operation in Washington State for a few years...we considered going legal but the license alone was $500k plus additional costs which would make us less competitive. People who were already in the business legally showed us their books and it was a shiatshow.

Good f*ck em.


Was this response something that you spent a lot of time considering?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"they seized more than 33,000 plants, 1,800 pounds of packaged cannabis and nearly $600,000 in cash."

OH THANK GOD, WE ARE ALL MUCH SAFER NOW!

WE ARE ALL SAFER, EVERYBODY!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: brilett: AppleOptionEsc: How do you blow a transformer unless you bypass your service? Dude is lucky he isn't fried long pork.

/it's theoretically possible the main breaker failed open
//want to feel safe at night?
///breakers don't have a maximum life span, and only 1 company ever did a study on their own product. And after 5 years, only 45% passed tripping at voltage

That's why you use pennies!

[Fark user image 425x710]


Damn, even looking at that photo makes me nervous!
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The weed farm was cover for the illegal bitcoin miners next door.
 
