 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Preparations underway for the next edition of the Big Book of British Smiles   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

820 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2022 at 10:36 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They just give up. Sitting in your office, day after day, with no calls and no one coming in... Soul crushing.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look how bad socialized medicine is, everyone! Look! Look! Though it's really immigrants' fault.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For some reason our otherwise great socialised health service thinks teeth and eyes are luxuries that aren't covered by the taxes we pay to fund the NHS.
 
Xai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Most of the dentists in my area were Polish.

Thanks, Carter!
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should give them raises with the 350 million extra Pounds Brexit gets the gov't every month.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How about in the states? I called one and they said we're not taking new patients and if it's an emergency we might be able to get you in in 8 months.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My high school buddy is my dentist.  Everyone needs to know a dentist, a cop, a lawyer and a nurse.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: For some reason our otherwise great socialised health service thinks teeth and eyes are luxuries that aren't covered by the taxes we pay to fund the NHS.


Same in Canada. Teeth are only covered in an emergency and then only the minimum basic removal. Eyes, well actually in my province there's some subsidy for people who make under $24500/ year. But that's just the exam. One thing I never understood about most single payer systems: you can see the medical professional for free but the cure still costs an arm and a leg. Hope Jagmeet pushes universal pharmacare through soon.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a man's life in the British Dental Association.
Monty Python - Lemming of the BDA
Youtube 5aVI60i4z0w
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So long waits and sucky care. That about sums up socialized medicine. I see why the dems want it.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Look how bad socialized medicine is, everyone! Look! Look! Though it's really immigrants' fault.


British dental health actually surpassed American's quite awhile ago.

You probably have a slanted view because we are very superficial about who we put on tv/film screens.


https://www.cnn.com/2015/12/17/health/british-american-bad-teeth-study/index.html
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Madman drummers bummers: Look how bad socialized medicine is, everyone! Look! Look! Though it's really immigrants' fault.

British dental health actually surpassed American's quite awhile ago.

You probably have a

slanted view because we are very superficial about who we put on tv/film screens.


https://www.cnn.com/2015/12/17/health/british-american-bad-teeth-study/index.html

thatsracist.jpg
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Apparently I can't quote today *smashes table*
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: For some reason our otherwise great socialised health service thinks teeth and eyes are luxuries that aren't covered by the taxes we pay to fund the NHS.


It's the same in the US, like teeth and eyes are not part of our body/required for one's health.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: So long waits and sucky care. That about sums up socialized medicine. I see why the dems want it.


You mean kind of like we have here without your boogey man of socialized medicine? Why don't you go look through the boxes of classified information at Mar-a-Lago? You might find what you're looking for there.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
British Farker here to balance things.

1) It's the Daily Fail.  Why are you paying it any attention?  WTF is wrong with you?  You know it's crap.

2) Had the same NHS dentist for the last 30 years.  He's excellent and extremely pleasant, practically pain-free, better by far than the US dentists I had the first half of my life.

3) I get a checkup (including a scale and polish) every six months, and it costs me £23.80.  The charges are incredibly reasonable.

4) It's pretty easy to find a NHS if you actually bother to look.  There's dozens of them in my small town.

5) British children have demonstrably the best teeth in the world because of NHS dentists.  (I haven't the link on me, but it's a proven fact.

6) Please continue to slag off the Daily Fail, they're ferret-fellating farkwits.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boomers dentists retiring.
Same thing will happen with doctors soon.

The years ahead will be fun.
Large amount of Boomers will be needing a lot of medical care, but all the Boomer doctors will have retired, leaving genX and Millennials to keep things going, with no medical support for themselves, since the Boomers will be hogging all the resources.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Madman drummers bummers: Look how bad socialized medicine is, everyone! Look! Look! Though it's really immigrants' fault.

British dental health actually surpassed American's quite awhile ago.

You probably have a slanted view because we are very superficial about who we put on tv/film screens.


https://www.cnn.com/2015/12/17/health/british-american-bad-teeth-study/index.html


In case it's not clear, I was ragging on the conservative bias of the Daily Fail, not commenting on the substance (such as it is) of the article.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.