(Twitter) And how do we know all these storms aren't just a hoax perpetrated by Big Meteorology?
    Amusing  
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
The weather man terrifies everyone with predictions of 100 MPH winds and 36" of accumulation and it turns out to just be a light dusting on a calm morning....  I mean, it is kind of the same thing...
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
It's almost like both things are complex, difficult to predict systems & lucky's a troll.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Can't you just build up an immunity to storms by running through your lawn sprinkler?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: The weather man terrifies everyone with predictions of 100 MPH winds and 36" of accumulation and it turns out to just be a light dusting on a calm morning....  I mean, it is kind of the same thing...


Like when you promise your partner 45 minutes of relentless 8" pounding and it turns out to be, well, you.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Major Winter Storm to Hit Montreal Quebec on Thursday February 17, 2022
Youtube 3AXX-sJX3Z4
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3AXX-sJX3Z4]


Wow, this CGI stuff is getting really advanced.

I almost believed that thumb had teeth.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Has anyone ever considered God just really, really hates Baptists who live along the Gulf?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Look out, Alabama!
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The same people who are idiots about Covid are already idiots about the weather.

This past Thursday we were forecast to get a couple of inches of snow starting midday. They all came in at 8am asking, "Where's all this snow we're supposed to get" and "Wish I could be wrong all the time and still keep my job like a weatherman."
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Lucky LaRue: The weather man terrifies everyone with predictions of 100 MPH winds and 36" of accumulation and it turns out to just be a light dusting on a calm morning....  I mean, it is kind of the same thing...

Like when you promise your partner 45 minutes of relentless 8" pounding and it turns out to be, well, you.


*Exactly* like that.
 
Russ1642
38 minutes ago  
People do talk about storms that way:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
38 minutes ago  
No, no, it's all a conspiracy by Big Sharpie...
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Farking Clown Shoes: Lucky LaRue: The weather man terrifies everyone with predictions of 100 MPH winds and 36" of accumulation and it turns out to just be a light dusting on a calm morning....  I mean, it is kind of the same thing...

Like when you promise your partner 45 minutes of relentless 8" pounding and it turns out to be, well, you.

*Exactly* like that.


So 0.00000045 seconds and 1/16777216".  I'm sure the tardigrades love you.
 
iheartscotch
35 minutes ago  
Thing is...there are probably people who actually believe that weather is a conspiracy by Big Coat.
 
Cyrene Valantion
34 minutes ago  
There were apparently some in the uk during storm Eunice who deliberately went outside during the red weather warning because they were equating it with being told to wear masks and socially distance. You know "the government ain't gonna tell me what to do no more!"

As a friend of mine said "well I can't catch 'killed by falling tree in a storm" off them so by all means, fill yer boots"
 
iheartscotch
31 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Has anyone ever considered God just really, really hates Baptists who live along the Gulf?


I mean....their god made the Israelites wonder around a desert for 40 years the last time someone had the bright idea to worship a golden bull. This whole thing...2020, 2021, 2022...could be their god's punishment.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: The weather man terrifies everyone with predictions of 100 MPH winds and 36" of accumulation and it turns out to just be a light dusting on a calm morning....  I mean, it is kind of the same thing...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
What if you're vaccinated against storms giving you a 99.9% immunity to rain? Would you still be required to stay inside for your own good?
 
snowshovel
24 minutes ago  
If you have to include the word ,"comedy" in your Twitter handle, you probably aren't very good at it. He should probably take a hint from the Fox news comedy show
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  
Clearly it is time to sacrifice the weathermen!
Sacrifice the Weatherman
Youtube Dqw2KOOzdzQ
 
Sexy Jesus
23 minutes ago  
Defiant opposition means defiant opposition of anything they actually believe to be true.  It doesn't work otherwise.
 
EJ25T
22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Thing is...there are probably people who actually believe that weather is a conspiracy by Big Coat.


Those Burlington bastards. I knew they were really the ones behind big media.
 
jso2897
21 minutes ago  

snowshovel: If you have to include the word ,"comedy" in your Twitter handle, you probably aren't very good at it. He should probably take a hint from the Fox news comedy show


I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest that maybe that content wasn't really intended to be funny.
It's really not, when you think about it.
 
jso2897
19 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: The weather man terrifies everyone with predictions of 100 MPH winds and 36" of accumulation and it turns out to just be a light dusting on a calm morning....  I mean, it is kind of the same thing...


This is actually a pretty good summation of the climate change/covid denier argument.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  
I'm outside right now and I don't see any meteors!!!   Not even little ones!
 
Ragin' Asian
19 minutes ago  
Storms? No. There are those who speak of climate change and it's knock on effects on weather in the same conspiratorial tone as COVID. There significant overlap in the Venn diagram between the two groups.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Thing is...there are probably people who actually believe that weather is a conspiracy by Big Coat.


The people who sincerely believe HAARP and Obama's SEEKRIT MOOSLIMB weather machine caused Hurricane Katrina.
 
shoegaze99
15 minutes ago  
On one hand, the joke and the observation it's making is right on target; this really is how stupid these people sound.

On the other hand, this joke has long since gotten old. How many variations of it are we going to see/hear? At this point it's kind of lazy, no? Especially given that everyone and their mother has done the same kind of riff already.
 
gad
14 minutes ago  
Well, 'The Weather Channel' has taken upon itself the scare tactic of naming snow storms as if they were hurricanes. It looks more menacing and scary on the banner to have 'Michael prepares to pummel the MidWest' than the latest snowstorm is going to you know, 'snow'. And then every damn full moon now has a name. Harvest moon sure, that's always been there but this last one was called the 'SNOW MOON!' !! I'm alarmed.
 
gad
12 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: some_beer_drinker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3AXX-sJX3Z4]

Wow, this CGI stuff is getting really advanced.

I almost believed that thumb had teeth.


Frankie is a treasure. Get with the program.
 
LOLITROLU
11 minutes ago  
You say this like "hurricane parties" aren't already a thing.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
10 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: There were apparently some in the uk during storm Eunice who deliberately went outside during the red weather warning because they were equating it with being told to wear masks and socially distance. You know "the government ain't gonna tell me what to do no more!"

As a friend of mine said "well I can't catch 'killed by falling tree in a storm" off them so by all means, fill yer boots"


It's WHATthe wind is blowing!
Youtube RQD7Fzid1xI
 
iron de havilland [OhFark]
9 minutes ago  
Dimbulbs already are talking about storms like they do Covid. All y'all may remember this nutjob from his defence of Saddam Hussein back in the day. I think he may have spoken in Congress about him:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Invoking Blitz spirit is really common with these nutters.

But his parents are from Dundee which I don't believe was a main target for the Luftwaffe, and people went to great measures during the Blitz to protect themselves, including remaining in lockdown and being prepared to (gas) mask up if necessary.

It's like idiocy is contagious these days.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
6 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Has anyone ever considered God just really, really hates Baptists who live along the Gulf?


fight club- god hates you
Youtube ssHtqHWMjJQ
 
UNC_Samurai
6 minutes ago  

jso2897: This is actually a pretty good summation of the climate change/covid denier argument.


I prefer my trolls not get Florida and Mexico City confused.
 
evilsofa
5 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: some_beer_drinker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3AXX-sJX3Z4]

Wow, this CGI stuff is getting really advanced.

I almost believed that thumb had teeth.


You've been a Farker since 2006, you're a citizen of California, but you've never warned by Frankie MacDonald before? No, you must be joking.
 
Godscrack
3 minutes ago  
The weather outside is fake news.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
3 minutes ago  

aimtastic: The same people who are idiots about Covid are already idiots about the weather.

This past Thursday we were forecast to get a couple of inches of snow starting midday. They all came in at 8am asking, "Where's all this snow we're supposed to get" and "Wish I could be wrong all the time and still keep my job like a weatherman."


That happens a lot here in Connecticut. Our shoreline runs roughly parallel to the storm tracks, so a shift of a few miles can have drastic effects on precipitation.

Plus Long Island Sound has a big effect on the temperature near the shore, so the line between rain and snow can move a lot with a one or two degree shift in temperature. We get a forecast of heavy snow the day before, then the freeze line moves a half-dozen miles inland and we get two inches" rain instead.
 
Beginning of the end
1 minute ago  

SpockYouOut: It's almost like both things are complex, difficult to predict systems & lucky's a troll.


You don't have him blocked? Was so easy to spot when he first started
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  
Lucky fumbles and BY gAWD KING, IS THAT shiatSHOVELS MUSIC?!?
 
sdd2000
1 minute ago  

snowshovel: If you have to include the word ,"comedy" in your Twitter handle, you probably aren't very good at it. He should probably take a hint from the Fox news comedy show


The Shovel calling out someone else's twitter post for lacking comedy brings this to mind.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
