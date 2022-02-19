 Skip to content
This is what would happen to Earth if a nuclear war broke out between the West and Russia....and it ain't pretty
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who ever thought nuclear war would be pretty?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is not a repeat from 1945-1991?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...whadda you know... nuclear war is bad!
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We wouldn't be worried about climate change anymore.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more mortgage payments?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomers and GenX are like "No shait, Sherlock."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll spend all your money at the gay bar.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A large nuclear exchange would not only kill millions of people and contaminate wast areas with radioactive fallout but potentially also have longer-term climatic effects."

Chekov-like talking detected
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: No more mortgage payments?


No size restrictions and screw the limit.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I live in Canada.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care, live inside the instant kill radius.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fermi Paradox.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fallout was supposed to be a fun game, not a training program for time past the 2020's.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only good place to be if nuclear war kicks off is "inside the instantaneous vaporization radius".
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: Don't care, live inside the instant kill radius.


I live in the north Puget Sound area. Just counting on my fingers, there are at least 14 primary nuclear targets within 100 miles of me.

Pleasant thought, that.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not worried. I'll just hide under my desk.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If?" You mean "When."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always said that the obvious cure for global warming is nuclear winter.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There would be some mighty pretty sunsets for the survivors, if any, to enjoy.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Of The World
Youtube Us0EsdiLBJY
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Boomers and GenX are like "No shait, Sherlock."


As a GenXer, I'd have to disagree with you.  We had drills that advised us to "duck and cover" in the event of a nuclear attack, thus assuring our survival.  Surely, those couldn't have just been some form of security theater?

https://www.commonlit.org/texts/duck-cover-school-drills-during-the-cold-war
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: This is not a repeat from 1945-1991?


I'd say it's a repeat starting from about 1980.  From the start of intercontinental bombardment potential in the 1950s, we knew a nuclear war would devastate nations.  The aftermath of a nuclear war was seen as awful but survivable to those outside the reach of the bombs, a bit like rebuilding Germany after WW2, only doing it entirely alone and without international aide.

By the 1980s, computer modeling on the effects of soot injected into the upper atmosphere, enabled by techniques used to explore of Venus, revealed that the impacts of a nuclear war would not be limited to the places struck or wherever fallout rained down.  Instead, soot particles injected into the upper atmosphere would block out much of the sun's light.  This would create a global cooling event called Nuclear Winter.  With the sun being filtered down to the intensity of a full moon for up to 25 years, all farming stops.

You go from a scenario of nations being set back and forced to rebuild from near scratch to humans likely experiencing a planetary famine and going extinct.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everyone could finally shut up about their student loans.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: Fear the Clam: Boomers and GenX are like "No shait, Sherlock."

As a GenXer, I'd have to disagree with you.  We had drills that advised us to "duck and cover" in the event of a nuclear attack, thus assuring our survival.  Surely, those couldn't have just been some form of security theater?

https://www.commonlit.org/texts/duck-cover-school-drills-during-the-cold-war


If you're directly struck or proximate to a bomb, you're right.  You're super dead, between the fireball, enormous pressure wave, etc.

But, thinking of a 500 kiloton explosion that happens some miles away, like the meteor that exploded near Chelyabinsk in February 2012, the explosion didn't directly hurt anyone.  Most of the injuries were from the pressure wave shattering glass and that then harming ~1500 people.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just so everyone knows, the Russian nuclear plan (as recently as 2000) did not target cities directly.  They planned to hit power generating stations and nuclear plants instead.

Sleep tight!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
goodncold:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: We had drills that advised us to "duck and cover" in the event of a nuclear attack


Our duck and cover drills were in a cinder block hallway that had large glass plate windows at each end.  It was kind of like taking cover inside the barrel of a shotgun.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
War. War never changes.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: Fear the Clam: Boomers and GenX are like "No shait, Sherlock."

As a GenXer, I'd have to disagree with you.  We had drills that advised us to "duck and cover" in the event of a nuclear attack, thus assuring our survival.  Surely, those couldn't have just been some form of security theater?

https://www.commonlit.org/texts/duck-cover-school-drills-during-the-cold-war


Nobody was expecting those to save your school or even town from taking a nuke in the face.

It was so if something a bit further away took a hit, you didn't get a face full of glass from the overpressure wave.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: The Fermi Paradox.


Nuclear war is a really bad explanation for it. I'll buy such a war taking out some or even most civilizations. But all of them? It only takes one not to destroy itself. A von Neumann probe could reach every star system in the Galaxy in well under ten million years even if travel between systems took hundreds of years.

If nuclear war is your "solution" then technological civilizations emerging was already so rare that it is the actual solution.  Ernst Mayr  once noted most that astronomers tend to be far more optimistic on the chances of intelligence evolving than biologists.

I call it the Fermi Non-paradox.  The explanation is that they very rarely emerge in the first place. If the nearest civilization is millions of light years away in another galaxy, it is not strange that we don't see them.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well considering Americas Nuke arsenal is old as f*ck and Russias is even old and worse maintained.
Odds are their ballistic missles wouldn't even make it to us before we shot them down and/or they broke up on their own.
Americas is probably in better shape but still not great.
Peope have watched way to many Russian Troll Farm vids on Youtube about how Russia has this bleeding edge mega tech that we have no counter for and yet they never seem to say how many of these mega weapons they have.
Its all fun and games when trolling online but when you gotta back up your shiat and it turns out you have only 2 or 3 weapons or even worse. An unproven demo model.
Its gonna be a real wake up call.
Can America take Russia in a fight.
With out a doubt.
Will it be a bloody, nasty shiat show. Hell ya it will be.
But considering 90% of Russias military is held together with duct tape and bubble gum except for the few units they have for parade day show offs.  They only beat us in the number of forced conscriptions to the army.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Graffito: We wouldn't be worried about climate change anymore.


That is why the Russians pushed the "No nukes" propaganda in the 1970s and 1980s. Nuclear weapons tests and nuclear power slow climate change and Moscow wanted to open up the Arctic for exploitation (as they are doing now).
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: NathanAllen: Don't care, live inside the instant kill radius.

I live in the north Puget Sound area. Just counting on my fingers, there are at least 14 primary nuclear targets within 100 miles of me.

Pleasant thought, that.


Sure, but you miss out on seeing the Kaiju. Can't have it all I guess.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Our duck and cover drills were in a cinder block hallway that had large glass plate windows at each end.  It was kind of like taking cover inside the barrel of a shotgun.


Similar for our tornado drills - kids lined up in a long hallway with doors at both ends. So, basically a huge wind tunnel where the tornado would blow dozens or more of kids out of the building once the doors were blown in/out.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So we still have idiots that think you can win a nuclear war? Sounds like big vault is trying to sell us a bunch of vaults.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seems legit
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Watch the movie "Threads" to see how disturbing it would be.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's a reason the post-nuclear apocalypse is such a common sci-fi setting. At the same time, MAD thankfully makes it -very- unlikely to ever happen.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Watch the movie "Threads" to see how disturbing it would be.


To double down on the grim: Threads shows a hopeful outcome. The nuclear winter and famine they experience is brief.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Americas is probably in better shape but still not great.


All of our arsenal functions well. The Minuteman missiles are regularly tested and function correction about 95% of the time or greater. Same for the Trident missiles on submarines.

Do we still have nuclear cruise missiles? All of those work just fine.

All of our gravity bombs work fine.
 
calufrax
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Well considering Americas Nuke arsenal is old as f*ck and Russias is even old and worse maintained. Odds are their ballistic missles wouldn't even make it to us before we shot them down and/or they broke up on their own. Americas is probably in better shape but still not great.


Last thing anyone should want is a load of plutonium dust in the atmosphere where it can spread easily...
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Old school 80s anxieties are back on the menu boys.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Russias is even old and worse maintained


The Topol-M is less than 25 years old and is solid fueled.  I wouldn't bet against it.  And I sure as hell wouldn't want one coming my way.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Old school 80s anxieties are back on the menu boys.


We have to start worrying about hairstyles destroying the ozone layer again?
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Saw this on a German bumper sticker once:

Nuclear war would be the end of mankind, and it would also have some disadvantages.

/who said the Germans don't have a sense of humor?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: War. War never changes.


It does if you want to win the next one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Boomers trying to live up their name by starting a nuclear war? Imagine that!
 
Elzar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pleasant nightmares... remember how long you need to stay inside unless you are working on those Fallout76 mutations.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I grew up in Colorado Springs in the 70s/80s. Nuclear war was a scary thought, but I'd be dead before I knew I was in danger living there.
Now I live in the north of Sweden. I'll be dead just as well, but only after witnessing hardships, horrors, and pain.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jeez don't they know nuclear weapons should only be used against hurricanes?
 
brilett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

monophonic81: Saw this on a German bumper sticker once:

Nuclear war would be the end of mankind, and it would also have some disadvantages.

/who said the Germans don't have a sense of humor?


Everyone
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.