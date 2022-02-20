 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: What is the best pizza you have ever had?
55
posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2022 at 9:00 AM



55 Comments
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Which Style?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
In Naples.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They serve it tavern cut so I don't understand that triangle slice image.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Thin crust, cut in squares.  Pep, Black Olive, Jalepeno.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Broiled lamb diced up with onions on thin crust with a really dry mozzarella. Used a sweet tomato sauce cut with red wine, chilli peppers and fresh oregano.

So farking good
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There was a place near me when I was a young teen, I don't remember the name at all. But they had a seafood pizza that was amazing. Never would've thought of shrimp on pizza, but damn it was good.
 
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lombardi's on Spring St. in NYC. It's often billed as the first pizzeria in the US. A friend took me in the mid-'90s, and I expected it not to live up to the hype. Surprisingly, it did.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Loaded question.
I was born/raised in NY, lived around Chicago for 9 years, and my best memory of pizza was in a family restaurant in a suburb of Paris with a small pond in the courtyard from which they would pull the snails people ordered as an appetizer that night.

So whatever. Knock it off. Pizza's good, however, it's personal, and that's just the way it is.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ooo, sorry. I though this was the usual thread.

Best pizza I ever had was at a family restaurant in a suburb of Paris in the early 80s. I don't remember the name of the place because I was a kid and I bet they're all dead anyway.

So thanks for the sadness, submitter.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My home made pizza.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pizza sauce base (tomato), 3 types of ham, salami, spicy sausage, mushrooms, sprinkle of oregano, mozzarella, black olives.
The pizza places near me are a bit crappy & never seem to really git the spot with me. So I decided to make my own. Yeah, the dough's a bit of a hassle what with the wait & all, but it's worth it when it's baked.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
TFS | Pineapple Pizza
Youtube EfzNlT3g46o
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've had so many styles of great pizza I wouldn't want to call one 'best'. Squarecut sausage in college? awesome. Work outing deep dish with 2h wait? Awesome, with butter crust. Local brick place 12" multi-meat/multi-cheese cracker crust? Awesome. Local by-the-slice thick-but-not-pan? Cheese/sausage/pepperoni awesome.

I'd have to say I need a lot of cheese.  But either spinach/shroom or sausage/pepperoni work.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ciao, in Brixton, Johannesburg
Borruso's  - Johannesburg, Cape Town, Sydney

and the ones home-made by Daniella, a Napolitan friend living in Amsterdam.


I'll say it.....for me thin crust only...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some little place in Manhattan. It wasn't that the pie was great, it was that I ate it with a fork and 20 New Yorkers fainted.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like anchovies. So the best was an Italian style Pizza Napoli.

The kind you eat with a knife and fork. It is possible to rip it up with your hands, and fold it, but you'd have to do take-away then. You'd be kicked out for eating with your hands, as to not bring the standards down.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
First pizza I had that grabbed my attention was Pizza Q in Magnolia, AR when I moved there when I was 8yo. It no longer exists.

Recently, I had a good pizza experience at Black Sheep in Minneapolis. Had it visiting my son who was going to UoM there.

Not bragging, but some of the best pizza I've had came out of my own kitchen. If I had an actual wood burning pizza oven, I could rule the world!
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've had pizza around the world, but one that stands out in my memory was Asparagus, Pepperoni and Mushrooms from Howard's Pizzain Great Falls, Montana
https://www.tripadvisor.in/ShowUserReviews-g45198-d461866-r173964345-Howard_s_Pizza-Great_Falls_Montana.html

I guess you have to like asparagus..which I do.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mama Santa's in little Italy, in a city that has a rail that goes straight to the airport.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Small Ittalian resta
 
Godscrack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1981. Little place called Lorenzo's near the U of A campus. New York style. We used to eat pizza then play foosball downstairs at a place called Fool Around.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Korean Beetus Pie.  Kimchi, Spam, cheese, homemade tomato sauce, on a cauliflower pizza crust.

Kinda did it as a whim, half-joking, but it surprisingly works really, really well.   I've made it several times since.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
East of Chicago Pizza's Taco Pizza. It was a cheese pizza with a layer of sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheddar, and olives. Probably other stuff but that's what I remember. Loved it. Don't know what happened to that chain, it was a thing in Northeast Ohio in the 90s and early aughts.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There was a place in Tampa called CDB's. Omg amazing crust, lots of fresh and delicious ingredients. Had my first drink there, sangria.

Eventually it got bought by a guy who cut corners on the pizza, added a sushi bar, and and ultimately got shut down several times for health code violations.  The bad publicity killed it.  Sadness.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Free Pizza.
The answer for best pizza is always free pizza. See also answer to best beer.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Taormina Sicily.  From a wood-fire oven, they put a layer of ricotta down before the marinara.
It was exquisite.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can remember my mom making these for me and my brothers lunch during summer break...They we're great...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A Neapolitan pizza in Zurich: prosciutto, arugula, feta, buffalo milk mozzarella

Pepe's white clam

Bianco's - though I had a margherita rather than his signature Rosa

Plus various combos I've invented for my Ooni
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Korean Beetus Pie.  Kimchi, Spam, cheese, homemade tomato sauce, on a cauliflower pizza crust.

Kinda did it as a whim, half-joking, but it surprisingly works really, really well.   I've made it several times since.


I like kimchi as a side dish for any kind of pizza.

I don't like wilted cooked kimchi in its various forms so I don't think I'd use it as a topping. I respect the use of Spam, though. I'm gonna have to try that.

Here is something to make when very, very intoxicated: pizza roll pizza

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hebrides: Lombardi's on Spring St. in NYC. It's often billed as the first pizzeria in the US. A friend took me in the mid-'90s, and I expected it not to live up to the hype. Surprisingly, it did.


I thought Lombardi's was good too, despite the haters. I think I preferred John's though (I went to Times Square, not Bleecker).
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
hoodiowithtudio:

City within a city. And just like NY everyone in that little neighborhood of brick streets drives like an a-hole. We stayed in an Air BNB there while our floors were being redone in the heights. I could walk to work but the parking and driving in there suuuucks.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The one I'm eating right now.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Earguy: There was a place in Tampa called CDB's. Omg amazing crust, lots of fresh and delicious ingredients.


Very ... special ... ingredients.

nm.orgView Full Size


/ wait, is my dyslexia kicking in?
 
aeroperf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a tie.
At "La Voltera" in Chateauneuf-du-Faou, Brittany, France, and at "Don Antonio - Pizzeria Amalfi" in Amalfi, Italy.
Both thin crust pepperoni, both superb.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bought a pizza oven for a Christmas present and gave it to one of my bosses.

After reading this thread, I'm getting one for myself and making my own pizza.

The problem is which dough or to make it myself.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Antica Pizza in Niagara Falls Canada. They use a wood fired oven and the pizza is done in about a minute. Crispy crust and delicious sauce. A close second would be the Tartufo pizza at Bar Pazzo .
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

USAF Retired: [Fark user image image 479x640]
I can remember my mom making these for me and my brothers lunch during summer break...They we're great...


"Italian style grated cheese"

That could be almost anything.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany in the 80's. There was a pizza place on base that made pizza unlike anything I've ever had here in the States. No tomato sauce, real mozzarella - a completely different taste. I miss it, but I have no idea how it was made. I've tried Googling it, but have always come up empty. So, here I like a place in St Louis called Talanya's. Handmade dough, fresh ingredients, brick oven. Good stuff.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Taco Town.
Other than that, Luigi's in Hamburg, Germany.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Embers in Harwichport, MA. Coal fired oven, thin crust, pepperoni, peppers, caramelized onions, and black olives.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Santarpio's in East Boston
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was 9 and looked through the window of a pub in rome italy at 8am and there were people standing up at the bar eating all kinds of pizza and drinking beer. The window had displays with pizzas. Pizza with a fried egg. Little whole sardines. Octopus. Maybe 100 toppings on display. This little kid from a tiny town in the usa was all wtf.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Taco Town.


Pizza? Now that's what I call a taco!
 
whtriced
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pavones Pizza, Penn Can Mall, Cicero NY.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm lucky enough to live by Pepe's Pizza here in Connecticut, and it's good stuff. They've been doing it since 1925.

Lots of good places here, though. The state is crawling with brick oven pizzerias.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Buddy's in Detroit is my all time favourite.
 
RailProf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is no bad pizza, but some is more memorable than others.

I grew up in Chicagoland. Our local was Nino's. It was tavern style, thin crust with a huge amount of toppings. Yum. Sadly, they're gone.
Aurelio's was our local south suburban chain that still exists and is probably my favorite today. But you gotta go to the original spot in Homewood. Again, Chicago Style thin crust.
But I've had memorable pizza all over the world. Pepe's in New Haven, CT. New Haven style of course. Buddy's in Dearborn, MI that made an excellent Detroit style. Alex's small town Missouri Greek pizza (but don't get the sausage, the spices give me huge migraines). Even Pizza in Paris, London, and Amsterdam. One of the other most memorable ones was an amazing Hawaiian BBQ pork pizza from some small shop in Hilo on the big Island about 20 years ago.
 
