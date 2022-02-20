 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   At 4AM under a tree in a public park cutting off a friends leg below the knee with a circular saw is no way to go through life son   (news.com.au) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police have urged anyone with information to come forward, particularly if they have dashcam or CCTV footage.

They need a leg up.
 
drxym
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tis but a scratch
 
JRoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know I'd be hopping mad if it happened to me.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What, not enough deadly threats down under as it is? Some people are never satisfied.

/throws another prawn on the barbie
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A tree that cuts off people's limbs?

It really is true that everything in Australia can kill you.

/dnrtfa
 
wxboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What if it takes 127 hours to remove?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If it's your friend, you should use a proper bone or butcher saw.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
While it is not the iambic pentameter I was looking for in life, subby's has the start of a good, if not interesting, poem.
 
