Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 877: "Happy Accidents".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Happy Accidents

Description: We've all done it: wrong settings, accidental shutter snaps, light leaks, lens flare. Post some happy accidents that you didn't mean to shoot, but still enjoy.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Accident of timing. My husband popped up in the window right as I was snapping a picture of the cat. Thus creating the best Catbeard photo ever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0648 (2) by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/blurry junco
/Blowing rock, NC
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


40ish-year-old Kodak Tri-X developed in Caffenol CM.  Maybe 5-6 frames had these spots, and I decided not to convert the scans to B&W.
Shot in an Olympus Pen F half-frame camera, so the grain's even more pronounced.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A few steps underexposed at Grand Teton National Park
Catlabs 80, Olympus Six
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My wife says this looks like our pooch Radar ate her eyes and she thinks it's hilarious.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An attempt at home developed B&W slides.  The weird blackness is from where the bleach step didn't work quite right, and the color is from the coffee developer.
Ultrafine Extreme 100 35mm bulk roll in a Pentax 6x7 with a panoramic frame.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Saw what looked to be a pretty cool scene from my hotel one morning with fog and sunlight over a small bay.  Went to go capture it and see how it looked.  Camera was still in bracket mode from shooting HDR the night before.  Turns out, I liked the 2-stops overexposed better than the "correct" exposure of an otherwise boring scene.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Protip: Don't use aperture priority at your partner's firebreathing show.  Even the fastest camera processors can't keep up with how quickly the light shifts.  The first half of the fireball will be grossly overexposed, and the latter half will be grossly under exposed.  That said, I love how the intensity of the over exposed fireball dominates the rest of the image.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
We didn't go downtown to see the fireworks last 4th, we socially distanced at the marina on the boat. I snapped a few pics with the Android phone and they were predictably crap. Hey, what does night shot look like? This is how it came off the phone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hadn't realized how slow the shutter had gotten when the band took the field. But I liked the sense of frenetic activity swirling around those who are still.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Music in Motion by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was aiming for the mating pondhawks in the background when the pondhawk in the foreground flew into the frame to say, "Oh hai guys, what's going on in here?" and stole the focus.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pondhawk Voyeur by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fotojuju.comView Full Size


Downtown LA from the Hollywood sign, with bonus unwanted lens flare
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
fotojuju.comView Full Size


Blurry plane landing over Maho Beach, Saint Martin

I thought a shutter speed of 1/200s would be sufficient for a crisp capture.  It wasn't even close.
While it doesn't look too bad at posted size, a full-size crop makes it pretty obvious:

fotojuju.comView Full Size
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fotojuju.comView Full Size


Raindrops on my window

Taken from the plane as I was leaving the island, I meant to capture the other side of Maho Beach.
Instead, my phone camera focused on the raindrops.
 
