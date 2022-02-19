 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Big E Radio is back on the air after last week's unexpected outage, let's try this again. At 10:30PM ET Noise Factor brings all your crusty, stoner rock favourites, and more Kyuss, Goosed, Pissed Jeans, brand new Viagra Boys. Get in   (bigeradio.com) divider line
21
    More: Live  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Thanks my friend!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not get any official word why the station was down last week, nor do I know what brought it back.

But here we are.


So this is technically last week's show, but this week.

And shoutout to all of you from Kerry! Thanks for supporting her show everyone!!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this a new 'new' show or last week's that didn't get played?

/not that it really matters, just curious
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: And shoutout to all of you from Kerry! Thanks for supporting her show everyone!!!!


You have told her that she needs to come hang out with us haven't you...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: So is this a new 'new' show or last week's that didn't get played?

/not that it really matters, just curious


The Friday and Saturday shows that were scheduled last week but were replaced with dead air are going ahead this week.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: You have told her that she needs to come hang out with us haven't you...


Well, she's playing Air Supply right now.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: And shoutout to all of you from Kerry! Thanks for supporting her show everyone!!!!


I see this, and heard her shoutout to us from her show just now -- that's a sweet, sweet feeling -- so much love all around!

But anyways, yall, seems I picked a good time to be sick last week, because there was some sort of an outage? Hmm, sounds strange to me. Is this another conspiracy? Recoil Therapy: The mustachioed man speaks origami.

I repeat: The mustachioed man speaks origami...

Check it out, ya'll, I was sick as balls last week -- Sick. As. Balls. Like, I don't even know how sick balls should be, but they were sick, and I'm back! Tested negative twice for Covid, so I got that going for me -- apparently there's a nasty flu bug going round these days.

Whatever, I'm glad to be back -- nice to see you all again.  :)

*plays air guitar*
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quick and Dirty: Rev.K: And shoutout to all of you from Kerry! Thanks for supporting her show everyone!!!!

I see this, and heard her shoutout to us from her show just now -- that's a sweet, sweet feeling -- so much love all around!

But anyways, yall, seems I picked a good time to be sick last week, because there was some sort of an outage? Hmm, sounds strange to me. Is this another conspiracy? Recoil Therapy: The mustachioed man speaks origami.

I repeat: The mustachioed man speaks origami...

Check it out, ya'll, I was sick as balls last week -- Sick. As. Balls. Like, I don't even know how sick balls should be, but they were sick, and I'm back! Tested negative twice for Covid, so I got that going for me -- apparently there's a nasty flu bug going round these days.

Whatever, I'm glad to be back -- nice to see you all again.  :)

*plays air guitar*


Welcome back my most excellent friend of the show.


Yes, the story is that last Friday the station went to dead air for seemingly no reason and we didn't get it back until Sunday morning.

So the lost shows from last week's Friday and Saturday run are airing this week.


Which gave us Friday and Saturday night curators an extra week.


The NIN show is almost done!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And happy to hear you're feeling better Q&D.


Two weekends ago my wife was puking her guts out most of the weekend.

Thankfully, also not COVID.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: You have told her that she needs to come hang out with us haven't you...

Well, she's playing Air Supply right now.


That's exactly why we want her here.  Perhaps her voice along with all of ours can shame you into actually playing some...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rev.K: And happy to hear you're feeling better Q&D.


Two weekends ago my wife was puking her guts out most of the weekend.

Thankfully, also not COVID.


Finally listened to the show...?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Finally listened to the show...?


hahah!!!


She knows what I'm into.


And she has made her choice.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rev.K: So the lost shows from last week's Friday and Saturday run are airing this week.


Man, I can see it already: The Noise Factor lost shows -- sure, they're going to be aired this week, but what really played last week during the dead air time!? Nobody will ever know. Backmasking anyone!? Satanic Panic!? What was broadcast out there for innocent ears to hear!? Oooooooh...*queue creepy music*

Rev.K: The NIN show is almost done!


Yeah! I didn't know you were doing that -- looking forward to it!

Rev.K: And happy to hear you're feeling better Q&D.


Two weekends ago my wife was puking her guts out most of the weekend.

Thankfully, also not COVID.


Thanks, friend. I'm glad to hear your wife is on the mend, and I'm glad you weren't affected. Yeah!

Does your wife hang out here? *waves at Rev.K's wife*
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Late to the party... just caught the end of Zeke. But I'm hooked.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Honest Geologist: Late to the party... just caught the end of Zeke. But I'm hooked.


Thank you my friend!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ha - busted
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lest ye forget:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Lest ye forget:

[Fark user image 640x640]


That treasure is in its rightful place on the Noise Factor Facebook page.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You anywhere near the protests/occupations going on in Edmonton today? I'm glued to Ottawa obviously, but I know something's going down there too. I'm a few highway exits away from the action here, but I don't like it, no sir.

This is a nice break from doomscrolling.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Honest Geologist: You anywhere near the protests/occupations going on in Edmonton today? I'm glued to Ottawa obviously, but I know something's going down there too. I'm a few highway exits away from the action here, but I don't like it, no sir.

This is a nice break from doomscrolling.


I'm in Calgary, so nowhere near E-town, but yeah Ottawa, what a bunch of sh*t.
 
