(WFAA Fort Worth)   You can add 'Paradoxical undressing' to the list of things that killed Texans during the blizzard and power outages last February   (wfaa.com) divider line
25
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nothing unusual about this. More than one cold weather hiker has been found naked.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

powhound: Nothing unusual about this. More than one cold weather hiker has been found naked.


Yeah, but I was just chillin.'  They didn't have to call the cops.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When you have to analyze this many deaths..
Well.
Texas
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

vudukungfu: When you have to analyze this many deaths..
Well.
Texas


I sung that as a tune in my head.

🎶 When you have to analyze
    This many deaths
     *clap clap clap clap*
     Well, Texas 🎶
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

powhound: Nothing unusual about this. More than one cold weather hiker has been found naked.


How many hikers have made it to safety wearing two sets of clothes?

But yeah it's crazy the things the mind can make us do
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: it's crazy the things the mind can make us do


I've read that when your body temperature has dropped to around 85 degrees and you're about to go unconscious, your surface vessels dilate and do a sort of last-ditch release of blood in your extremities.  It's not just a hallucination -- you physically feel 'too hot' and react accordingly.

http://shslboyd.pbworks.com/f/As+Freezing+Persons+Recollect+the+Snow.pdf
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Strange things happen when your body temp hits 84 F.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorta like claiming to love freedom but living in Texas.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Chariset: Gubbo: it's crazy the things the mind can make us do

I've read that when your body temperature has dropped to around 85 degrees and you're about to go unconscious, your surface vessels dilate and do a sort of last-ditch release of blood in your extremities.  It's not just a hallucination -- you physically feel 'too hot' and react accordingly.

http://shslboyd.pbworks.com/f/As+Freezing+Persons+Recollect+the+Snow.pdf


Pretty much. It's a thing, and it's fairly well documented. Even folks with cold weather experience can fall prey to it.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seriously some Dyatlov Pass level stuff
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Author: Jobin Panicker
Published: 6:57 PM CST February 18, 2022
Updated: 10:34 PM CST February 18, 2022

Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

powhound: Nothing unusual about this. More than one cold weather hiker has been found naked.


Yeah, but once I stopped allowing the authorities in my basement, it became a much less common occurrence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If two people are freezing and the stronger one takes clothing from the weaker then there isn't really anything paradoxical about it, is there?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that it's still cold that killed them. They were goners dressed or undressed.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like drinking in the cold makes you feel warm. Skin vessels dilate, simulating heat but also radiating it and making the problem worse.

"To Build a Fire" is a great story about hypothermia.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You can learn a lot about the foibles and failures of humanity by studying Texas.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Strange things happen when your body temp hits 84 F.


Hospitals do their best to make it do that.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Chariset: Gubbo: it's crazy the things the mind can make us do

I've read that when your body temperature has dropped to around 85 degrees and you're about to go unconscious, your surface vessels dilate and do a sort of last-ditch release of blood in your extremities.  It's not just a hallucination -- you physically feel 'too hot' and react accordingly.

http://shslboyd.pbworks.com/f/As+Freezing+Persons+Recollect+the+Snow.pdf

Pretty much. It's a thing, and it's fairly well documented. Even folks with cold weather experience can fall prey to it.


I think we have to accept that Texans don't know much about the world and look about them in childish wonder.
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In the course of freezing to death, one finds oneself warm as their body temperature tries to adjust to clearly inhospitable temperatures. This is not unusual, in fact, it is perfectly natural.

The real question is how things got that farking cold in Texas, a state that's close to the line of "tropics", and how nobody could figure out the sweater.
 
KB202
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Much like drinking in the cold makes you feel warm. Skin vessels dilate, simulating heat but also radiating it and making the problem worse.

"To Build a Fire" is a great story about hypothermia.


The dog in that story is one of the best characters in literature.
 
KB202
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

starsrift: In the course of freezing to death, one finds oneself warm as their body temperature tries to adjust to clearly inhospitable temperatures. This is not unusual, in fact, it is perfectly natural.

The real question is how things got that farking cold in Texas, a state that's close to the line of "tropics", and how nobody could figure out the sweater.


I have an ESL student in Korea who spent 2018 and 2019 in Texas and she said the Texas winters were too cold for her. So any Texan who says they didn't see it coming is just overdue for natural selection.
 
Vern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought this was common knowledge, but apparently it's not. No matter how tough you think you are, the world can find a way to kill you, so you have to prepare for it.

I worked at a lumber yard, and went through the coldest winter the area experienced in two decades. I was working outside yard, and wind-chills got down to minus 40, with blizzard conditions. So I wore double thermal underwear tops and bottoms, double wool socks, regular cargo pants, two long-sleeve work shirts, Carhart overalls, Thinsulate winter coat, a deer-stalker hat over my wool beanie, and a face mask. And two pairs of gloves, a pair of Mechanix work gloves, and a pair of deer-skin gloves over those when I had to drive a forklift across the yard into gale force winds firing shards of ice in my face.

I could barely move with all that shiat on. And yet I was still cold all the time while sweating my ass off. If I went inside to warm up I couldn't stand it because after five minutes I felt like I was baking.

So in the end, cold really sucks. And it will play with your mind, especially if you think it's not a big deal. It is, and it will kill you.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fewer Texans.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
