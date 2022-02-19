 Skip to content
Two mill gets you one mill
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Free electricity for life?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From the thumbnail image, I thought this was some sort of bizarre washer and dryer.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"And then the thousand-year flood came... for the second time that decade."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing that there is something where the state holds you responsible for maintaining that dam. Also you are going to have to hire a full time guy to clean the glass.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You should be allowed to sue designers for visual assault. Most of that was hideous and painful to look at.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like a flooding risk nightmare. Good luck trying to insure that place.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This NC home has a mill - and 'disembodied heads.' Zillow Gone Wild can't get enough

Disembodied heads?

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/nation-world/national/article253709238.html
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: That looks like a flooding risk nightmare. Good luck trying to insure that place.


Nah, just crank the Mill to 'puree.'
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh there they are:
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Welcome to our lobby your bedroom.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While you barbarians are eating your cheese sandwiches on Wonder bread, I'll be over here grinding my own wheat.

Not a euphemism.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh there they are:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]


Wait, why are the stones between the windows faces?  That's just creepy.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh there they are:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]


Yeah, I saw that too, was wondering if I was imagining it.  Guess not.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's the first Zillow link on Fark that I don't think is completely hideous.

It still has a bunch of weirdness in it though and it would probably more trouble than it's worth so even if I wasn't dirt poor I still wouldn't buy it.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Y'know, usually these links are ridiculous, but for the most part, that house is stunning.
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's not the worst of places. But it's not the best of places.

If you're going to spend that much money on a home, a small enclosed shower place is a no-no. It should be a large walk-in shower with a no-bump floor which is large enough for like 8 people but you selfishly take up yourself on any given morning.

I'm not going to spend that much money on a home. Partly because I don't have that kind of money.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Y'know, usually these links are ridiculous, but for the most part, that house is stunning.


yeah im leaning towards a like on this one
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is what happens when somebody over personalizes a house and then expects to get all the money they spent making it just the way they like it back when they sell it (when most people will just think it's weird looking).
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What am I looking at here? Is this a demon rising out of the ground? I'm so scared right now.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Valter: It's not the worst of places. But it's not the best of places.

If you're going to spend that much money on a home, a small enclosed shower place is a no-no. It should be a large walk-in shower with a no-bump floor which is large enough for like 8 people but you selfishly take up yourself on any given morning.

I'm not going to spend that much money on a home. Partly because I don't have that kind of money.


Our new house has a tiny master shower stall with a stupid rainfall shower, but without relocating everything the only solution is a 5 foot tub/shower combo, which I'm 100% sure is what they replaced in the flip. I bought this house because it was done to a decent rental standard, but I'm already annoyed.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How many buildings were in this ad?

The write up doesn't help.
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm really digging the style of this one.  Also the stealth horror themes.  Most of the time, when a murder house gets linked here, its all black or something.  This is insane murder mason son of insane murder miller.  The bodies are obviously in the dam.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: What am I looking at here? Is this a demon rising out of the ground? I'm so scared right now.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]


That's Geoffrey, he's the groundskeeper and was taking a break when that pic was taken.

He usually doesn't wear a shirt when working outdoors and it really shows on that old Englishman.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Mills Brothers- Down By The Old Mill Stream
Youtube FekVLnGkHnI
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Valter: It's not the worst of places. But it's not the best of places.

If you're going to spend that much money on a home, a small enclosed shower place is a no-no. It should be a large walk-in shower with a no-bump floor which is large enough for like 8 people but you selfishly take up yourself (Implied:  because you take up the space of 8 people) on any given morning.

I'm not going to spend that much money on a home. Partly because I don't have that kind of money.


Just kidding.  Maybe you require an enormous shower to give the forklift hauling you into it enough space to maneuver.  Still kidding.  Maybe...
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Valter: It's not the worst of places. But it's not the best of places.

If you're going to spend that much money on a home, a small enclosed shower place is a no-no. It should be a large walk-in shower with a no-bump floor which is large enough for like 8 people but you selfishly take up yourself (Implied:  because you take up the space of 8 people) on any given morning.

I'm not going to spend that much money on a home. Partly because I don't have that kind of money.

Just kidding.  Maybe you require an enormous shower to give the forklift hauling you into it enough space to maneuver.  Still kidding.  Maybe...


I weighed myself this afternoon and I was 147 pounds which surprised me because I though it should be lower than that already. You are right, I need to lose a significant amount of weight.
 
pbi [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Almost every aspect of this home is in some way visually interesting, and almost none of it is visually attractive.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pbi: Almost every aspect of this home is in some way visually interesting, and almost none of it is visually attractive.


Enjoying the tinder account?
 
schubie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was terrible.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: Tchernobog: Y'know, usually these links are ridiculous, but for the most part, that house is stunning.

yeah im leaning towards a like on this one


Yeah, it's quirky but there is a lot to like there.

The lot being weirdly spaghetti'd out and highly floodable isn't great, and the guesthouse needs a reno, but overall I'd give it a thumbs up. The stone and glass look is fantastic and the layout looks pretty enjoyable.

/depending on the other parcels included, it's possible that the lot isn't as bad as it looks
//that general area is pretty fascist-evangelical, so I'm not sure whether I'd enjoy the neighbors
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like a lot about it, but I'd imagine the maintenance would make it a money pit.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Hailey, ID 83333
 
